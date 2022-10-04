Read full article on original website
The Legend of Old Louisville's Witches TreeSara BLouisville, KY
This Massive Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Concert review: Conan Gray aestheticizes pain, pleasure and pining on his “Superache” tourThe LanternLouisville, KY
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
Family-owned haunted house in Taylorsville offers 4 different spooky attractions
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family business in Spencer County is hoping people have a "scary" good time this Halloween season. Taylorsville Terror is a haunted house attraction about 45 minutes from downtown Louisville. This is the fifth year the Paul family has had the business going. It includes five...
New Albany's Harvest Homecoming welcomes thousands of people to the annual event
NEW ALBANY, In (WDRB) — Harvest Homecoming in New Albany is the largest festival in Southern Indiana. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learned about all the fun to be had during booth days. Volunteers want to make the 2022 Harvest Homecoming festival “A Fall Fairytale”, October 6-9. The...
Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
'Autumn on the Avenue' to feature live music, fall activities this weekend on Frankfort Ave.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Frankfort Avenue and fall weather are teaming up for a new tradition. Starting Saturday morning at 10 a.m., "Autumn on the Avenue" will feature live music, entertainment and fall specials at businesses and restaurants. Children are encouraged to dress up in Halloween costumes. There will be...
Humana throwing big baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 8
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower. It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway. The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered. Those who attend will get some free...
Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
New Albany businesses hope for major boost in sales during Harvest Homecoming weekend
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are expected to make a stop in New Albany this weekend for the Harvest Homecoming Festival, and local shops are counting on these few days to bring a boost to business. Whether it's shopping or catching up with friends, there's a list...
Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
'I won a house!' | St. Jude Dream Home giveaway winner tours her new home in Mt. Washington
MT. WASHINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thursday morning, winners were announced for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB and several sponsors to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital....
Be Our Guest at Craft House Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Craft House Pizza. The restaurant partners with Hometown Brewing Company to bring you good pizza and brews. Enjoy all kinds of subs, salads, pasta and pizzas. Pickle-lovers will love the array of pickle pizzas, including the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Start...
Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
Spring Street Bar and Grill celebrates grand re-opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Spring Street Bar and Grill is back in business. Spring Street's former owners called it quits in 2020, but new owners have brought the space back to life while also honoring the original Spring Street that was established in 1987. After an ownership group purchased...
Biscuit Belly closes Colonial Gardens location, citing increased costs, ongoing labor shortage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Biscuit Belly closed its restaurant near Iroquois Park. The company said on Facebook this week that it permanently closed its Colonial Gardens store because of lingering effects from the COVID-19 pandemic. Biscuit Belly said it had high hopes for this location and the redevelopment of the...
St. Jude Dream Home winner tours her new home in Mt. Washington
'I won a house!' | St. Jude Dream Home giveaway winner tours her new home in Mt. Washington. Thursday morning, winners were announced for this year's St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.
Nearly 400,000 people expected this weekend for New Albany's Harvest Homecoming
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – As the weather turns cooler and the leaves begin to change, New Albany businesses prepare for what is one of the largest festivals in Indiana. Harvest Homecoming Booth Days begin on Thursday and run through Sunday in downtown New Albany. Inside her KOZY store...
502 Black Eats Week promotes Black-owned restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an industry where one in three restaurants fail in their first year, Back Deck BBQ owner Chan Nelson is making a go of it. Opening in south Louisville in 2021 near Iroquois Park, a modest lunchtime crowd suggests he is beating the odds. But Nelson said winning over broad community support is slow.
Lexington boy blinded by gunshot writes book alongside 'Master P'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A boy blinded by gunfire is now an author of a book. Malakai Roberts Malakai Roberts was watching a movie with his mother and brother inside his Lexington home when he was shot in the temple. He was 5 years old at the time. Malik survived,...
Academy Sports + Outdoors to open new southern Indiana location Friday, Oct. 7
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Academy Sports + Outdoors plans to open a new store Friday off Veterans Parkway in Jeffersonville. The 63,000 square-foot location comes with 60 new jobs. It will carry sporting goods and outdoor equipment from little league to fishing and grilling. The company said Jeffersonville was the...
