Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Wild Eggs holds grand opening to celebrate New Albany location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch spot is now officially open in New Albany. The celebration for the new Wild Eggs at 223 West Fifth Street in New Albany started Friday at 11 a.m., although the location has been serving customers since Monday. It's in the old Daisy's Cafeteria, near the Sherman Minton Bridge.
NEW ALBANY, IN
wdrb.com

Humana throwing big baby shower on Saturday, Oct. 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Humana is throwing one big baby shower. It's scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Urban League Sports and Learning Center at 1535 West Broadway. The baby shower is open to anyone who is expecting or has recently delivered. Those who attend will get some free...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Dragon King's Daughter expands into new location on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Bardstown Road sushi restaurant moved down the street and expanded. Dragon King's Daughter opened in this new location Friday in the former Cafe Mimosa location just south of Eastern Parkway. The restaurant was in its old spot in the Highlands — near Grinstead Drive...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Paristown's Village Market food hall opens with 5 local restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paristown's Village Market is now open for business. The 5,000-square-foot food hall houses five local, independent restaurants under one roof along with a bourbon-focused bar. It encompasses the space vacated by The Cafe when it moved into a new space in the area. Ramble, Taco Rito...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Winner of St. Jude Dream Home giveaway announced today on WDRB in the Morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. Jude Children's Research Hospital partnered with WDRB to give away the St. Jude Dream Home. Tickets sold out this year, raising $700,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Proceeds support life-saving treatments for sick children all around the world, including kids in Louisville. It's...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Craft House Pizza

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Craft House Pizza. The restaurant partners with Hometown Brewing Company to bring you good pizza and brews. Enjoy all kinds of subs, salads, pasta and pizzas. Pickle-lovers will love the array of pickle pizzas, including the bacon cheeseburger pizza. Start...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville vintage store opening 2nd location this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local vintage store added a second location. "What The Lou" will celebrate the grand opening for its second location on Bardstown Road at noon Saturday. The company's original location is on Goss Avenue. The store offers vintage clothing, vinyl records and other nostalgic items. In...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen opens new location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re looking for a new lunch option, Vinaigrette Salad Kitchen has a brand new location in Louisville. The new location at 4037 Summit Plaza Drive in the Paddock Shops. This location is hiring for multiple positions. There are also giveaways and raffles all week!
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Spring Street Bar and Grill celebrates grand re-opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Spring Street Bar and Grill is back in business. Spring Street's former owners called it quits in 2020, but new owners have brought the space back to life while also honoring the original Spring Street that was established in 1987. After an ownership group purchased...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

502 Black Eats Week promotes Black-owned restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In an industry where one in three restaurants fail in their first year, Back Deck BBQ owner Chan Nelson is making a go of it. Opening in south Louisville in 2021 near Iroquois Park, a modest lunchtime crowd suggests he is beating the odds. But Nelson said winning over broad community support is slow.
LOUISVILLE, KY

