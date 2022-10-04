Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Haiti's leader requests foreign armed forces to quell chaos
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti's government has agreed to request the help of international troops as gangs and protesters paralyze the country and supplies of water, fuel and basic goods dwindle, according to a document published Friday. The document, signed by Prime Minister Ariel Henry and 18 top-ranking officials,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mexico president taps tax agency head for Economy Department
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday he has chosen the head of the country’s tax agency to fill the cabinet-level post of secretary of the economy. The designation of Raquel Buenrostro for the post comes one day after the emotional...
Business Insider
DOJ asking if Trump kept sensitive documents at any other properties after Mar-a-Lago seizure: report
Federal investigators specifically asked witnesses about Trump Tower in Manhattan and his private club in Bedminster, New Jersey, the outlet reported.
Citrus County Chronicle
FBI gives evidence to tie militia to Gov. Whitmer plotters
Prosecutors on Friday played secretly recorded audio from a 2020 meeting in the basement of a vacuum shop as they tried to show jurors how a paramilitary group was connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It was contemptuous talk about police and politicians in the makeshift...
RELATED PEOPLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders
BERLIN (AP) — Officials in Europe praised the awarding of this year's Nobel Peace Prize to activists standing up for human rights and democracy in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine while authorities in Belarus scorned the move. Russia's invasion of Ukraine this year has pushed Moscow's relationship with its Western...
Citrus County Chronicle
Catalan separatism in disarray after ruling coalition breaks
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Catalonia’s separatist movement has suffered its biggest rift since it became the leading political force in northeast Spain for the past decade after the junior member of its ruling coalition abandoned the region’s government. The Together for Catalonia party announced Friday that it...
Citrus County Chronicle
Orthodox Church leads protest against Montenegro pride
PODGORICA, Montenegro (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday for a protest prayer led by the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro against the holding of an LGBTQ pride march this weekend. The influential church has called its followers in Montenegro to join the prayer for “the sanctity of marriage...
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks, Germany's foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
UN passes resolution urging support for flooded Pakistan
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly expressed solidarity Friday with flood-battered Pakistan and called on the international community to increase aid and keep up the political will to support the country's recovery long-term. The assembly passed a resolution that made all those points. It also urged the...
Citrus County Chronicle
EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks
Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government. The setbacks have badly dented the image of a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge sets limits in lawsuit over 2020 mail slowdown
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has set limits on one of the U.S. Postal Service's cost-cutting practices that contributed to a worrisome slowdown of mail deliveries ahead of the 2020 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan concluded that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's actions delayed mail deliveries and...
Citrus County Chronicle
UK's Truss fires trade minister over alleged misconduct
LONDON (AP) — A British trade minister was fired by Prime Minister Liz Truss and suspended by the Conservative Party on Friday over misconduct allegations. The government said Truss asked Conor Burns to leave the government “with immediate effect” after “a complaint of serious misconduct.”
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 6:15 p.m. EDT
Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel. WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden’s warnings that the world is at risk of nuclear "Armageddon” were meant to convey that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine. The president’s grim assessment sent ripples around the world on Friday and also appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence assessments. U.S. national security officials continue to say they have no evidence that Russia’s Vladimir Putin is preparing for the use of nuclear weapons.
Citrus County Chronicle
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV — A Ukrainian official says the bodies of 530 people have been discovered in recaptured areas of Kharkiv region since Sept. 7. Ukraine's First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin said Friday the bodies included those 225 women, 257 men and 19 children, while 29 bodies haven't been identified.
Citrus County Chronicle
Russia strikes Ukraine housing; detains refugees at border
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles hit apartment buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday, killing at least seven people, with at least five others missing, in a region that Moscow has illegally annexed, a local official said. Two strikes damaged more than 40 buildings hours...
Citrus County Chronicle
Seoul's reprisal blows up after North Korean missile success
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A malfunctioning South Korean ballistic missile blew up as it plowed into the ground Wednesday during a live-fire drill with the United States that was a reprisal for North Korea's successful launch a day earlier of a weapon that flew over Japan and has the range to strike the U.S. territory of Guam.
Comments / 0