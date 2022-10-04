Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Germany wants climate losses put on agenda at UN talks
BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants the huge economic damage resulting from global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks, Germany's foreign minister said Friday. Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having...
Citrus County Chronicle
Ethnic Bulgarian group's name stirs anger in North Macedonia
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Left-wing supporters and nationalists in North Macedonia both voiced anger Friday at an ethnic Bulgarian association's move to name itself after a Bulgarian monarch who is deeply resented for his country's role in World War II. Relations between the Balkan neighbors are poor, largely...
Citrus County Chronicle
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that Russia is taking ownership of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest. Putin signed a decree Wednesday ordering the creation of a state company to manage the facility and said all workers now need Russian permission to work there. Russian troops have occupied the plant for months.
