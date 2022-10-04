Read full article on original website
Slipped Disc
Huddersfield orders Swedish takeaway
The Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival has teamed up with the leading Swedish new-music establishment to bring a multicultural blast of Scandinavia to gritty Yorkshire. Huddersfield Contemporary Music Festival (hcmf//) 2022 takes its partnership with Sweden’s leading cultural institutions to another level with a wide-ranging survey of music by some of the most original voices in Swedish new music.
Slipped Disc
Blind Scottish pianist, 17, reaches BBC final
An 18-year-old Falkirk pianist, who was born blind, said it was an amazing feeling to reach the grand final of the BBC Young Musician competition. Ethan Loch won the keyboard final of the competition, with a performance described by presenters Jess Gillam and Alexis Ffrench as “spellbinding.”. Ethan has...
Slipped Disc
Death of a noted Anglo-American pianist
We have been notified of the death on September 24 of Stephen Pruslin, pianist of the Fires of London and librettist of Harrison Birtwistle’s breakthrough opera, ‘Punch and Judy. A New Yorker, he moved to the UK in the 1970s. Stephen was 82. He leaves behind his partner...
Slipped Disc
Salzburg reappoints Rolando Villazon
The Mexican ex-tenor has been given five more years as artistic director of the Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation. He will run the Mozart Week Festival and the Mozarteum’s concert programme until 2028. ‘I am glad that I can continue to develop my ideas for the Mozarteum Foundation,’ said Villazon. ‘During the pandemic there was a lot that we were unable to do and only now can we make up for some of these losses. My team and I are eager for action and are full of ideas on ways of throwing fresh and exciting light on Mozart’s vibrant musical cosmos.’
Slipped Disc
Luxembourg just loves Currentis new orchestra
The so-called ‘Utopia’ orchestra formed from many nations by the Gazprom conductor Teodor Currentzis has received an enthusiastic reception on its first outing in the smallest EU state. A promo piece planted in the Wiener Zeitung warms up Viennese reders for what they might experience this weekend. Sample...
Slipped Disc
Why oboes cost the earth
A high-end oboe can cost $14,000, four times as much as top flute. Why is that? Something to do with scarce African blackwood and rare craftsmanship.
Slipped Disc
Opera Australia chief quits early
Lyndon Terracini has agreed to step down as artistic director after 13 years as artistic director of Opera Australia. He will leave next month, a year ahead of his contrct expiry. Terracini, 72, said his position had been made ‘uncomfortable’ in the past few days by the appointment of a...
Slipped Disc
Kyiv Symphony goes to Paris
It’s the second leg of their European tour to raise funds and awareness for embattled Ukraine.
Slipped Disc
New release brings together musicians from Teheran and Tel Aviv
The Israeli singer Liraz Charhi’s new album, out tomorrow, is a remarkable collaboration between six Tel Aviv musicians and five Teheranis who were flown to Istanbul to work together in strict secrecy. The Telegraph calls it ‘the riskiest album of 2022’. in the present women-led ferment in...
Slipped Disc
Young conductor jumps in for Barenboim
Daniel Barenboim’s withdrawal from concert life for several months is going to cause much rescheduling. His first concerts, with the Staatskapelle Berlin, are on October 23 and 24. The Statsoper has rustled up Lorenzo Viotti, chief of Dutch National Opera, to take over. Viotti wears a Bulgari watch (see...
