The Mexican ex-tenor has been given five more years as artistic director of the Salzburg Mozarteum Foundation. He will run the Mozart Week Festival and the Mozarteum’s concert programme until 2028. ‘I am glad that I can continue to develop my ideas for the Mozarteum Foundation,’ said Villazon. ‘During the pandemic there was a lot that we were unable to do and only now can we make up for some of these losses. My team and I are eager for action and are full of ideas on ways of throwing fresh and exciting light on Mozart’s vibrant musical cosmos.’

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 8 HOURS AGO