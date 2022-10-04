ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

E-Man
3d ago

Hey democrat voters did your dictatorship democratic government tell you where Covid came from yet? And did they tell you who was all involved with it?

New Jersey 101.5

Video of Trenton, NJ H.S. violence: ‘Our schools will not be a battleground’

TRENTON — Videos of several fights that broke out early Thursday afternoon at Trenton Central High School show chaos that led to four students being taken into custody. Trenton police responded to the fight around 1:10 p.m. and helped the school’s security team restore order as a shelter-in-place was implemented, according to an email sent to the school community from the district.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Wawa continues to open new stores in New Jersey

A few months ago, I told you about Wawa’s aggressive expansion plans with the goal of doubling the number of stores within eight years, which would bring the grand total to around 1,800 stores. They just opened a new one this week in Union on Route 22, with at...
UNION, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

2 farms in NJ make the ‘best for apple picking’ list

Autumn in New Jersey means sweater weather, hot cider, bonfires, hayrides, pumpkin, and apple picking. For many, apple picking turns into a family day of fun complete with activities, corn mazes, festivals, music, and more. According to the U.S. Apple Association, in 2021 the top 10 apple-producing states were Washington,...
PRINCETON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Summit Health eager to continue aggressive growth

Jeff Alter almost appeared surprised to hear he was approaching his one-year anniversary as the CEO of Summit Health. “It’s been an awfully fast year, I can tell you that,” he said. There’s no hint that it will be slowing down anytime soon. Last week, Summit Health...
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Fight leaves bald eagle wounded in Holmdel, NJ

A fight between three bald eagles in Monmouth County has left one of the majestic raptors badly injured. Police in Holmdel posted a photo on Facebook and warned people to stay away. The eagle appears to have a badly wounded leg and may not be able to fly. Animal control...
HOLMDEL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ makes the list of Top 10 sleepless cities

If you're a new mom, you're not alone if you're lying awake at night, especially in Hoboken. The New Jersey city came in 9th in Zulily's poll of the "10 most sleepless cities." Seattle may have been sleepless in the movies but in this poll, they only came in seventh.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Long-vacant Amboy Cinemas may finally become something

It was the place where we took dates as teenagers. The place we drove to when we first got our driver's license to catch a movie. Amboy Cinemas. It opened in 1979 when I was still a kid. It's the place we saw "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Beverly Hills Cop" and "Die Hard." It was the place to see a movie in the '80s. Remember all the arcade games in the lobby back when that was a big thing? Remember the huge snack bar?
SAYREVILLE, NJ
longisland.com

Renowned Surgeon Named Chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island

Mohammed Imam, MD, a leading cardiothoracic surgeon, has been appointed chair of the Department of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Long Island School of Medicine, effective October 1. He will take over for Scott Schubach, MD, who led the department as chair since 2003. Dr. Schubach remains on faculty full-time as director of academic affairs and as the newly appointed surgical specialty advisor for NYU Long Island School of Medicine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General James, Comptroller Lander, and 32BJ SEIU Recover $3 Million from Real Estate Developer for Underpaying Workers

New York Attorney General Letitia James, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander, and 32BJ SEIU recovered $3 million from a luxury residential property developer for denying workers prevailing wages and benefits. Heatherwood Communities LLC (Heatherwood) received tax exemptions on two of its New York City rental properties located in Queens and Brooklyn under the city’s 421-a program, but failed to pay prevailing wages and benefits to building service employees, as required under the tax credit program. As a result of today’s agreement, Heatherwood will return $723,324, the full amount owed plus interest, to 24 workers and pay a penalty to New York City and New York state for violating the conditions of the tax credit program.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
