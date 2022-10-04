Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Meteorologist Adam Caskey travels to Fort Myers to help his in-laws clean up after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – It’s been a week since Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida, knocking out power for millions and flooding many homes, businesses and roadways. Though the hurricane itself has passed, what it left behind has many still working on picking up the pieces. The storm...
KSAT 12
Fort Hood set to be renamed after Richard Cavazos, Texas’ first Hispanic four-star general
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The U.S. Department of Defense is set to change the name of Texas’ Fort Hood, America’s largest active-duty armored military post, to pay homage to a four-star Hispanic general instead of its original namesake, a Confederate general.
KSAT 12
With rents rising fast, Texas homeless shelters see more families seeking help
DALLAS — Jade Barron doesn’t know how she and her six kids will ever get out of a downtown homeless shelter. For three years, Barron and her four children had crammed into a one-bedroom apartment in North Dallas — the $850 rent was what Barron could afford as a massage therapist.
KSAT 12
How the debunked conspiracy film “2000 Mules” became Texas Republican orthodoxy
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Top Texas Republicans have been key promoters of “2000 Mules,” a debunked film by GOP political operative Dinesh D’Souza that falsely claims there was significant voter fraud during the 2020 presidential election.
KSAT 12
TribCast: Stress, misinformation mount as midterm elections near
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. On this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Alexa, Pooja and Rob about the difficult task facing election administrators ahead of the 2022 vote.
KSAT 12
San Antonio resort named one of the best in Southwest, makes top 50 list for best resorts in the world
SAN ANTONIO – La Cantera Resort & Spa has been recognized by Conde Nast Traveler as the No. 1 resort in the Southwest, making it the top pick in Texas as well. The 550-acre resort has two golf courses, 10 dining options, a 25,000 square-foot spa and panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country.
KSAT 12
Texas executes John Ramirez for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi man
A 38-year-old man who won his legal fight to have his pastor beside him during his execution was put to death Wednesday night in Huntsville for the 2004 murder of a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk. Lethal drugs were injected into John Henry Ramirez at 6:27 p.m. inside the state’s...
KSAT 12
Arizona woman seeks leniency in ballot harvesting case
PHOENIX – A parade of character witnesses provided a judge Thursday with glowing reports about a southern Arizona woman who admitted collecting four voted early ballots in the 2020 primary election, as her lawyer seeks leniency and prosecutors urge him to send her to prison for a year. Testimony...
KSAT 12
Missing teen from Louisiana found under bench at Aransas Pass park; suspect arrested, police say
Police in Aransas Pass arrested a man in connection with a 14-year-old girl’s kidnapping in Louisiana. Aransas Pass police said the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted them on Tuesday because they believed the girl and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Joseph Phillips, were in the area. They allegedly...
KSAT 12
Beto O’Rourke wants to end the STAAR tests. Here’s why he can’t.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Beto O’Rourke’s vows to cancel the STAAR test are untenable since state and federal law preclude him from eliminating the standardized testing program on his own. In appeals...
