Skin Care

LR Health & Beauty Enters a New Beauty Era

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
AHLEN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022--

With the launch of its new product, LR Health & Beauty once again proves its innovative strength. Sales of the ZEITGARD PRO COSMETIC DEVICE with its ground-breaking technology have already started.

With the launch of the new ZEITGARD PRO COSMETIC DEVICE, LR Health & Beauty once again proves its innovative strength. (Photo: Business Wire)

As a cosmetic device for home use with interchangeable beauty tools, the new product combines four care routines: it enables deep-pore facial cleansing and intense peeling, it acts as an anti-aging booster, and it firms up your body skin. When used together with basic care products appropriate for your age and skincare needs, the ZEITGARD PRO ensures timelessly beautiful skin.

“We are proud to introduce the new ZEITGARD PRO, a real high-tech product that significantly improves the daily beauty routines of our customers. The entire LR team and I are so confident of our innovation that we have even filed a patent application for the ZEITGARD PRO in Germany,” enthuses CEO Dr. Andreas Laabs.

Throughout the development of the ZEITGARD PRO, LR collaborated with Dr. med. Gerrit Schlippe. The specialist for dermatology & venereology confirms the innovative power of the new product: “The device is a real all-rounder and can give you beauty salon results.” This is partly down to the ultrasound vibrations. On the one hand, they help transport the anti-ageing active ingredients of the care products much faster and deeper into the skin tissue. “On the other hand, they act like a micro-massage, thereby stimulating the formation of new collagen,” explains Schlippe, who has been working in cosmetics research for 25 years.

The effects described above were confirmed in an extensive study with over 60 participants by the independent testing institute Dermatest in 2022. The study was able to show, for instance, that the depth of wrinkles was reduced by up to 70 per cent after using the Face Smoothing Tool daily for four weeks – a visible effect. After eight weeks of using the Body Skincare Tool, skin density increased palpably by up to 41 per cent.

LR Group

Following the motto “More quality for your life”, the LR Group with headquarters in Ahlen/Westphalia produces and markets various health and beauty products in 28 countries. As a modern social selling platform, the company combines personal exchange in its community with efficient, digital solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005596/en/

CONTACT: LR Health & Beauty

Almut Kellermeyer

Head of PR / Public Affairs

Kruppstrasse 55

59227 Ahlen, GermanyTel: +49 2382 7813 106

Email:A.Kellermeyer@LRworld.com

KEYWORD: GERMANY EUROPE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: LR Health & Beauty

PUB: 10/04/2022 05:31 AM/DISC: 10/04/2022 05:32 AM

