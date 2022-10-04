Read full article on original website
Louisiana Parks Offering Special Deal to Campers This Fall
Louisiana State Parks are making it even easier for you to answer the call of nature and feed your wild side this fall with special rates for campers during the fall season. The special promotion is designed to remind both locals and out-of-towners of the great facilities which our 21 state parks offer.
Gordon McKernan Is Giving Away Thirty $100 Gift Cards In Louisiana
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will be celebrating their 30-year anniversary in a big way and you could score a $100 gift card. McKernan wants to show his thanks and appreciation for Louisiana residents' support during their 30 years of service in our communities. Gordon recognizes that his success is largely...
Two Blue Bell Holiday Favorites Returning To Louisiana Stores
The Ice Cream Gods answered our cries when Blue Bell announced they're bringing back two uber-popular holiday flavors. Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark will be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Blue Bell also announced on their social media yesterday that they'll be offering mugs...
Tropical Depression Likely to Form in Caribbean This Week
Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say a tropical depression and perhaps a named tropical storm could form the Caribbean Sea later this week. The system is one of two tropical weather entities the Hurricane Center is monitoring as Louisiana and the rest of the Gulf South are slowly sliding down the backside of "prime time" for tropical weather.
Gas Prices Beginning to Creep Higher in Louisiana – Here’s Why
Drivers in Louisiana have started to notice that gas prices have started to edge back up over the past few weeks and the reason for the price increase is probably not what you think it is. Drivers in Louisiana have been paying about $3.10 for a gallon of regular fuel. However, just this morning Triple A is reporting that the price for that same gallon of fuel is now $3.20.
Pitmaster Reveals ‘Texas Crutch’ is the Key to Tender Brisket
While it's true a real barbeque pitmaster would rather kill you than give you his secret sauce or dry rub recipe, most brothers in smoke are happy to offer suggestions on cooking techniques. One of those techniques has been dubbed the "Texas Crutch" and it is apparently the very simple hack that all of the top purveyors of barbeque use when making a brisket.
Nov. 8 Midterm Election Voting Registration Deadlines Approaching
The deadlines to register to vote in the November 8 Midterm Election are days away. If you want to register to vote or make changes to your voter registration there are two ways to go about doing so. The deadlines are as follows:. Tuesday, October 11 - To register in...
Biden Calls for Marijuana Pardons – Might Not Happen in Louisiana
President Joe Biden took what could be viewed as a major step in the way marijuana and its use is perceived by federal law and federal law enforcement yesterday. The President announced a pardon of all federal marijuana possession charges on Thursday. This means those convicted on the federal level...
Ian Strengthens, Second US Landfall Likely Later Today
Once major Hurricane Ian has once again attained hurricane status. Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm once again crossed the threshold to become a hurricane late yesterday after the center of circulation exited the Florida peninsula and was situated over the warm waters of the Atlantic Ocean just east of Jacksonville.
Great Value Product Sold At Walmart Potentially Dangerous
If you shop at Walmart and purchase their Great Value Walnut Chopped resealable 4oz pouches, do not consume the contents until you check to see if your bag is part of a recall. According to popcurlture.com, on August 23, 2022, South Georgia Pecan Co. issued a recall on their Great Value brand Walnut Chopped pouches because they discovered a labeling error that could pose a health risk to consumers with mild to severe allergies to pecans.
Louisiana Bar Is Offering Free Civil Legal Aid Services
The Louisiana Bar Foundation (LBF) was in town this week as part of their ongoing LBF Pop Up Tour traveling to different parts of the state explaining what they do. Wednesday members of the Bar hosted a lunch at Pujo Street Cafe to the public about the many free services the foundation provides.
Increase in Fights at South Louisiana High School Prompts Concerns
Parents of students at a south Louisiana high school are voicing concerns over increasing acts of physical violence in what is supposed to be a safe learning environment. One school, in particular, is reporting a 75% increase in fights for this young school year when compared to the same time last year.
Florida’s Lee County Sheriff’s Office Shares Aftermath Pictures
Hurricane Ian left over 2 million customers without power as it made landfall less than 24 hours ago. So far the death toll has reached 21 in the Florida area. Ian made landfall as a category 4, just short a few MPH of being a Cat 5. Sound familiar?. As...
Watch Hurricane Ian Livestream Cams As It Slams Into Florida
Ian intensified quickly overnight with wind speeds only two mph away from being a Category 5 hurricane. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Florida right now. We know all too well what they're currently experiencing and the devastation that will be left afterward. Below are several live cams and...
Deweyville and Vidor Schools Show “Armed Staff” Signs On Campus
Well, Texas, I really had no idea this was a thing until I ran across these pictures of the signs at two different schools. From doing some research on this subject, Texas has allowed its teaching staff to conceal carry at school as long as the staff member followed the correct procedures to acquire a concealed carry license, and it was approved by the district board members. After the Uvalde shooting, more and more towns across Texas really began to get on board with arming various staff members in order to protect the students in their care.
