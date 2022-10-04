ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 of the world's best stocks

There are thousands of listed companies in the world, but only a handful of these are worth buying. Here are five of the world’s best stocks with strong growth and quality credentials investors should consider today. Sweeten your portfolio with the world’s best stocks. Founded in 1845, Chocoladefabriken...
Markets may have bounced, but this is not the end of the bear market

We’ve seen incredible rallies across the board this week. After a worrying sell-off late in the day and into the close on Friday, the Dow and S&P500 all both took off on Monday, rallying by over 3%. They then followed through with gains of another 3% on Tuesday. The...
Liability-driven investment: the “doom loop” in the bond market

Following the Truss-Kwarteng mini-Budget of 23 September, which was widely deemed fiscally incontinent, the market for UK government bonds (gilts) took fright. Demand for long-dated gilts fell sharply and rapidly, meaning their price slumped and gilt yields (which move inversely to prices) soared. The consequences for the mortgage market were...
China’s economy is heading for a sharp slowdown

China’s economy is heading for a “generational slowdown”, says Neil Shearing of Capital Economics. Recent economic data has been “dismal”, with a slowing property market and Covid-19 lockdowns sapping growth. Economic chaos in the West has hit the financial headlines this year, but it’s China’s...
What’s happened to Credit Suisse stock?

Credit Suisse stock has plunged nearly 58% this year as the bank has fought off scandals and reported large losses. And the selloff in the shares has only accelerated in the past week as rumours about the group’s financial health have started to grow online. The headwinds hurting Credit...
Should I buy an annuity now? Annuity rates reach 14-year high

Annuity rates have surged to a 14-year high, giving retirees that convert their pension pots into annuities thousands of pounds of extra income. With rates rising to the highest level seen in 14 years, could now be the time to buy an annuity?. Rates have risen by 52% this year,...
The dangers of derivatives as the “Goldilocks era” ends

In 2002, Warren Buffett warned that derivatives were “financial weapons of mass destruction, carrying dangers that, while now latent, are potentially lethal”. Nobody paid much attention at the time. Investment banks were busy constructing and selling an alphabet soup of derivatives: mortgages were sliced and diced into mortgage-backed securities (MBS); car, credit-card and corporate loans were bunched into collateralised debt obligations (CDOs).
Liability-driven investment: another financial fix has backfired

Twenty-one years ago, John Ralfe, then in charge of the £2.3bn Boots pension scheme, took the momentous decision to sell all the fund’s £1bn of equities and invest solely in UK government bonds. The advantages, he later explained, were that in doing so, he matched the assets...
The Burberry share price looks like a good bet

The performance of the Burberry (LSE: BBRY) share price over the past four years has been like the film Groundhog Day: there have been several surges, only for it to subside to its original position. In both 2018 and 2019, Burberry shares briefly shot up but then relinquished their gains.
Fuel prices could rise again as Opec cuts production

Just as fuel prices were sliding down, it looks like motorists could be hit with an increase again due to a steep production cut announced by Opec+, a group made up of some of the world’s top oil-producing countries. Petrol prices had been falling in recent months as economies...
What is the £400 energy grant and how will it be paid?

The Energy Bills Support Scheme – the government’s £400 energy grant – is a rare sliver of good news amid a tumultuous time for UK consumers. The energy grant is a £400 energy bill discount that will be made to households in England, Scotland and Wales. Households in Northern Ireland will get similar support.
Open-ended property funds and the illusion of liquidity

There are certain investment lessons that are obvious, but never seem to be learned. “Don’t expect instant liquidity from illiquid assets” is pretty high up that list. Yet several open-ended property funds are again restricting redemptions – just as they did in 2016 and 2020 – as result of too many investors trying to get their money out too fast.
Share tips of the week – 7 October

Pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca has spent the last ten years slimming down its “previously disparate drug portfolio” and increasing investment in research and development, which now comprises 20% of revenue each year. “The result has been... sales growth outstripping listed peers.”. The company also boasts 13 “blockbuster” drugs...
Yvon Chouinard: The billionaire “dirtbag” who's giving it all away

When Forbes first included Patagonia’s founder Yvon Chouinard on its list of world billionaires in 2017 he was reportedly “really, really” angry, says The Guardian. The accolade didn’t sit well with his credentials as an “existential dirtbag”, who founded the cult outdoors brand in 1973 in between climbing mountains and surfing road trips. And it clashed with the sustainability values underpinning the mystique of the world’s.
