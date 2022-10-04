ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stock Futures Higher After Monday's Rally; Factory Orders, JOLTS Data In Focus

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34KSPF_0iLB1Khx00

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 750 points, while the Nasdaq Composite surged around 240 points on Monday. The Dow Jones recorded the best session since June 24, while it was the best day since July 27 for the S&P 500.

Data on factory orders for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Factory orders are expected to increase 0.2% in August compared to a 1.0% drop in July. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Job openings are likely to decline to 11.150 million in August from 11.239 million in the previous month.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams and Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 9:15 a.m. ET, while Fed Governor Philip N. Jefferson will speak at 11:45 a.m. ET. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly will speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Investors are also awaiting earnings results from Acuity Brands, Inc. AYI and SMART Global Holdings, Inc. SGH.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 301 points to 29,839.00 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 45.75 points to 3,736.00. Futures for the Nasdaq index rose 185.50 points to 11,471.25.

Commodities

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to trade at $89.26 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.3% to trade at $83.91 a barrel. The API’s data on crude oil stocks will be released today.

Gold futures rose 0.8% to trade at $1,714.80 an ounce, while silver traded up 1.3% at $20.865 an ounce on Tuesday.

A Peek Into Global Markets

Europe Markets

European markets were higher today. The STOXX Europe 600 Index rose 2.2%, London’s FTSE 100 rose 1.5% while Spain’s IBEX 35 Index jumped 2%. The French CAC 40 Index jumped 2.9%, while German DAX surged 2.5%.

The producer price inflation in the Eurozone surged to a new record high of 43.3% year-over-year in August following a revised 38.0% in the previous month. The number of people registered as unemployed in Spain increased by 17,679 from a month ago to 2.94 million in September.

Asia-Pacific Markets

Asian markets traded higher today. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.96%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 3.8%, while India’s S&P BSE SENSEX rose 2.1%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia increased the cash rate by 25bps to 2.6% at its October meeting. Job advertisements in Australia fell by 0.5% month-over-month in September, while building permits jumped 28.1% month-over-month to 17,497 units in August.

Broker Recommendation

Baird initiated coverage on Mister Car Wash, Inc. MCW with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $10.

Mister Car Wash shares rose 1.5% to close at $8.71 on Monday.

Breaking News

  • Poshmark, Inc. POSH surged in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be bought by Korea's largest internet company, Naver Corp, for $17.90 per share in cash.
  • As Elon Musk faces Twitter Inc. TWTR in court over his $44-billion acquisition bid, a report about a second whistleblower is coming into the picture.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN issued an update on production and deliveries for the third quarter and said it remains on track to reach its previously provided production guidance. The company said it produced 7,363 vehicles and delivered 6,584 vehicles during the third quarter, its highest quarterly totals ever.
  • Russian energy giant Gazprom PJSC OGZPY will reportedly permit Hungary to delay payments for natural gas if necessary, as surging imports threaten to derail the country’s strained budget.

Comments / 1

Mary Daly
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases

U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Trump Will Run For Office In 2024 But May Not Stay In The Whole Time, Says Book Author: 'He's Backed Himself Into A Corner'

Talks of former U.S. President Donald Trump throwing his hat into the ring for the 2024 presidential elections have appeared on and off in the press in recent times. What Happened: Trump may be forced to announce his candidature, Maggie Haberman, New York Times White House correspondent and the author of the new book, “Confidence Man: The Making Of Donald Trump And The Breaking Of America,” said in an interview with CBS News.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

'Put Such A Bracelet On Putin': Former Russian Journalist Confirms Escape, Sends Kremlin A Message

Former Russian journalist, Marina Ovsyannikova, confirmed on Telegram Wednesday she had escaped pre-trial house arrest and fled to an undisclosed location. Ovsyannikova, who had been under house arrest since August but said she is “completely innocent,” made headlines in March when she protested live on Russia’s state-owned Channel 1 flagship news program.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Putin Ally Says Zelenskyy's 'Preventive Strikes' Comment 'Evidence Of The Threats' Posed By Kyiv

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s comments suggesting that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should launch preventive strikes on Moscow confirmed that Kremlin’s decision to invade Ukraine was justified. What Happened: "By doing so, (he) essentially presented...
POLITICS
Benzinga

Why Amazon Shares Are Falling

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 3.86% to $115.66 during Friday's trading session. Amazon shares are trading lower amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed expectations for a Fed policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

