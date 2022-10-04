Read full article on original website
Municipal dominoes falling in New Paltz
In both the village and town of New Paltz, leaders have been working on capital projects to resolve longstanding issues around where to put all the workers. The town’s justice center and the village’s firehouse, right next door to each other on North Putt Corners Road, were the first pieces put into place to solve these puzzles. On the village side, the fact that the September 28 board meeting was held in the former fire station #1 shows that there are changes afoot. Now, promises Mayor Tim Rogers, the next phase of that work can begin.
Minard’s In Clintondale New York Dedicates Weekend To Employee
So many of our Hudson Valley businesses make sure they support the communities they are located in and often that comes in the form of specialty weekend or even supporting an individual. Such is the case this weekend at Minard's Family Farm. This weekend (Oct 8th and 9th) Minard's is...
Huge Irish Festival this Weekend in Dutchess County
If you love everything Irish, then make sure you make plans to head to Dutchess County this weekend. It doesn’t matter if you’re Irish by birth, Irish by descent, or Irish in spirit, you’re going to love the 2nd Annual Dutchess County Irish Festival this Saturday, Oct. 8 at Tymor Park in LaGrangeville from noon - 9PM. They’ll be celebrating the Emerald Isle late into the night.
Newburgh Mall to Welcome Resorts World Casino This Fall
Lights, music, slots! Newburgh’s new Resorts World Casino promises over 1,000 machines as well as new jobs and public funding. Ready to have a little fun close to home? Resorts World Hudson Valley is coming to the Newburgh Mall! Taking the place of the recently closed BonTon department store, this arcade for adults is sure to be bright and exciting.
Hot New Restaurant Coming to a Very Busy Hudson Valley Plaza
Soon we will have another great choice for lunch and dinner. There's something for everyone here in the Hudson Valley and we have very unique choices compared to other areas. It's always exciting when you see a sign that says a new restaurant is coming. I was driving around the other day and I noticed a new restaurant is going to be coming into one popular Hudson Valley plaza.
Grab a seat at one of these restaurants for a great view of the changing colors of fall
With the drop in temperature, you know fall is in full swing. Soon, the hills and mountains around the Hudson River will be full of trees showing the reds, golds and oranges synonymous with the season. If you're looking to enjoy autumnal views with a side of good food or...
Popular Orange County Restaurant Celebrates 50 Years this Weekend
I live pretty far from Monroe in Orange County these days, but sometimes I wish I lived closer. Mostly because one of my favorite and most fun restaurants happens to be in Monroe. I’ve been going to The Captain’s Table in Monroe for years. Actually, decades. This weekend The Captain’s Table celebrates 50 years of serving Orange County and beyond. Great food, live music, fun times at the bar. That’;s what keeps everyone coming back.
Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86
MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
5 Amazing Sandwiches Available in Dutchess County
Sometimes you want a big fancy meal, but sometimes only a sandwich will do. And there are some pretty awesome sandwiches available here in Dutchess County. I got thinking about some of my favorites, and I thought I’d put a list together. I have personally tried all of these sandwiches, and I highly recommend each and every one of them.
Schools in Arlington shed light on community racism
To educate about and dismantle local racial educational inequities, Arlington Partners Against Racism (OnPAR) hosted a panel discussion on “Racism and Identity in Dutchess County Schools” at the Vassar Farm on Sept. 21. The panel was the first-in person event held by OnPAR, bringing over 75 attendees in community to build momentum for OnPAR’s work in Arlington Central School District (ACSD) and beyond.
Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So
If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.
Poughkeepsie schools get federal money to improve safety and culture
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City School District (PCSD) has been awarded federal funding to improve safety in the troubled district. The nearly $1 million in funds, spread over three years, is issued by the US Department of Justice’s “Office of Justice Programs” (DOJ) and will be used to support the district’s objectives regarding school safety while improving the culture and climate within the PCSD.
Majority of town board moves Continental Commons project forward
FISHKILL – The town board has voted to approve the water and sewer applications for the proposed Continental Commons development. The board was ordered to approve the applications by Dutchess County Supreme Court Judge Christi Acker. The extensions of the Blodgett Water District and Blodgett Sewer District to the...
10 Don’t-Miss Events in the Hudson Valley, Oct 5 – Oct 11
Drunk on apples. Apples and Wine festival at Weed Orchards and Winery, 43 Mount Zion Road, Marlboro on October 8, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A special experience where guests can pick-your-own apples, enjoy delicious apple food and drink specials, enjoy live music and beautiful views at the farm and winery. To get tickets at a discounted price in advance go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/apples-and-wine-festival-tickets-405744782567 or buy tickets at the door.
Kingston celebrates the arrival of “Harriet Tubman: Journey to Freedom” sculpture in Kingston
KINGSTON – “Harriet Tubman: Journey to Freedom,” a nine-foot, 2,400-pound bronze sculpture created by internationally recognized artist Wesley Wofford, will be on display at the Ulster County Office Building in Kingston, from November 1, 2022 through January 2, 2023. One of the highlights of the exhibition is...
Hudson City School District ends football season early
The Hudson City School District’s varsity football season is “over”. The school released a statement detailing why they decided to “hit the kill switch”. The district said that athlete injuries and bad grades played a huge factor in cutting the season short. Despite this statement, family members of the community are outraged.
Zoning change on Main St. considered at Village of Goshen Board meeting
A request for a zoning change was discussed at the Goshen Village Board meeting on September 26.Village Mayor Scott Wohl said the request for a zone change to allow residential units at a structure on Main Street had been made before and that “the request makes viable points” and the Village Board should “take a step back and look at it.”
Poughkeepsie Once Hit With Crippling Snowstorm in October
Could you imagine driving a snowmobile from house to house when you're trick or treating with your kids? It sounds absurd but a massive snowstorm crippled the Hudson Valley a few decades ago in October. Do you remember?. Snow isn't something that you usually see in October. In the past...
The Hudson Valley’s 5 Favorite Spots For Outstanding Pierogies
We've got the top places to find great pierogies in the Hudson Valley. As a child growing up, I'll always remember reaching into the freezer at home and grabbing that blue box of Mrs. T's pierogies for a snack. Pierogies with melted butter and onions were always a go-to in the household.
Taste of Italy at Ulster Italian Festival
For the 15th year, Ulster County can experience the delicious taste of Italian culture at the Ulster Italian Festival on Sunday, October 9 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Kingston. Presented by the City of Kingston and the Ulster County Italian American Foundation, this annual Festival brings food vendors, street performers, live music and Italian culture to the Rondout waterfront. Festival chair Anthony Tampone said, “Italian foods and culture are a favorite with people all over the region, and every year people look forward to the Italian Festival in Kingston to eat, drink and dance like an Italian!”
