In both the village and town of New Paltz, leaders have been working on capital projects to resolve longstanding issues around where to put all the workers. The town’s justice center and the village’s firehouse, right next door to each other on North Putt Corners Road, were the first pieces put into place to solve these puzzles. On the village side, the fact that the September 28 board meeting was held in the former fire station #1 shows that there are changes afoot. Now, promises Mayor Tim Rogers, the next phase of that work can begin.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO