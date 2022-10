Before the summer passed, Rissa Fam dropped a song that had many a posterior shaking in Milwaukee and beyond. “War” is a club-ready track at whatever BPM range you’d consider ideal for twerking. Produced by Ray Charle$$, the track is driven by hard percussion and synths that cut like a knife. Rissa isn’t shy on the microphone, talking about a drunken club scene with plenty of women dancing and a good time being had by all. The battle is on, but Rissa and her squad are acting like bosses rather than fighting. Check out “War” below:

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO