Town Of Pittsford, NY

UPDATE: Police issue alert for missing man last seen in Pittsford

By James Battaglia
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

UPDATE

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The missing person alert was canceled Monday evening. Police say the individual was found.

ORIGINAL STORY

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing person alert Monday for a man last seen in Pittsford.

Nicholas Scott, 24, was last seen in the area of Stone Road at Pittsford Lane. Investigators say he was wearing a gray hoodie with yellow writing and gray sweatpants.

Scott is around 200 pounds with black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

News 8 WROC

