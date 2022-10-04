Read full article on original website
Jc124
3d ago
good. now hire more cops and firefighters and increase their pay. Address the violence and abject failure of your soft on crime policies.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Regional home sales down in third quarter
MID-HUDSON – Sales of single-family homes dipped in the third quarter of the year in the counties of Rockland, Putnam, Orange and Westchester with only Sullivan County showing modest growth, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. Sales were up 0.7 percent in Sullivan County while they dropped...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County to purchase mobile DMV unit
GOSHEN – Orange County is going to purchase a mobile motor vehicle office to bring services to residents who cannot get to the three county clerk’s offices – in Goshen, Middletown and Newburgh. The county legislature, Thursday, approved spending $220,000 in ARPA funds for the vehicle. Majority...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86
MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
rcbizjournal.com
Median Single-Family Home Prices Rise in Rockland, Hudson Valley in Third Quarter 2022
But Real Estate Transactions Plummet Due To Low Inventory. The real estate market in the lower Hudson River Valley and greater New York City suburban area continued to be battered by chronic low inventory, rising interest rates and persistent inflation during the 3rd quarter of 2022. However, even given these...
Mobile Life ambulance company agrees to pay back patients over illegal billing, AG says
Mobile Life illegally billed patients, the attorney general said. The ambulance company, based in Orange County, provides services throughout the Hudson Valley. Mobile Life has agreed to pay back patients. State Attorney General Letitia James' office announced Thursday that it had settled a case of alleged illegal billing with Mobile...
Poughkeepsie Once Hit With Crippling Snowstorm in October
Could you imagine driving a snowmobile from house to house when you're trick or treating with your kids? It sounds absurd but a massive snowstorm crippled the Hudson Valley a few decades ago in October. Do you remember?. Snow isn't something that you usually see in October. In the past...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Majority of town board moves Continental Commons project forward
FISHKILL – The town board has voted to approve the water and sewer applications for the proposed Continental Commons development. The board was ordered to approve the applications by Dutchess County Supreme Court Judge Christi Acker. The extensions of the Blodgett Water District and Blodgett Sewer District to the...
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
Grab a seat at one of these restaurants for a great view of the changing colors of fall
With the drop in temperature, you know fall is in full swing. Soon, the hills and mountains around the Hudson River will be full of trees showing the reds, golds and oranges synonymous with the season. If you're looking to enjoy autumnal views with a side of good food or...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings
GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
Governor Hochul Snubs Newburgh, New York When Meeting Biden
Poughkeepsie made national news Thursday, October 7, but Governor Hochul failed to give Newburgh, New York any credit in a possible botched tweet. Was it an honest mistake or did she really not know where she was?. New York's gubernatorial election is just about a month away and Kathy Hochul...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston Land Bank to rehab four vacant homes under state program
KINGSTON – The Kingston City Land Bank is the first organization in the state to close on funding and commence construction under the New York State Legacy Cities ACCESS Program. This is also the land bank’s first development partnership with Maeda Construction, a Certified MWBE general contracting firm based in Staatsburg.
Moose Caught on Security Cam in East Fishkill, NY
Can we unofficially call this moose the mascot of Dutchess County? Do we already have one? While we figure that out... For about a week now, there has been what is believed to be 1 moose, exploring the Hudson Valley. More specifically, Dutchess County in the East Fishkill area. Early last week a moose made headlines when it was caught on camera running amuck in a Danbury movie theater parking lot.
Hudson Valley Bank Employee ‘Insane’ for Tipping on To-Go Order? Boss Thinks So
If you go to work every day you already know that the workplace is one place there is always some sort of drama. From one employee not liking another to someone eating someone's food from the work refrigerator. The arguments are endless but what happens when the boss doesn't agree with your tipping etiquette? That's the issue that Sarah is dealing with after celebrating "employee appreciation week" at her job earlier this week.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official
MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
Terror & Tragedy Is Traumatizing The Hudson Valley, New York
What is going on across the Hudson Valley? It has been a traumatic and terrifying few days across the Hudson Valley. I've been covering news across the Hudson Valley for Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley for over eight years. During my time here as the News Director, I can't recall a crazier time.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie schools get federal money to improve safety and culture
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City School District (PCSD) has been awarded federal funding to improve safety in the troubled district. The nearly $1 million in funds, spread over three years, is issued by the US Department of Justice’s “Office of Justice Programs” (DOJ) and will be used to support the district’s objectives regarding school safety while improving the culture and climate within the PCSD.
