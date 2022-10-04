Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman shot while on her porch
PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
Warwick Valley Dispatch
Gunfire and False Accusations
Gunfire erupted in a Newburgh parking lot following Friday’s football game against Warwick High School, leaving three people injured. Warwick’s social media pages recounted the harrowing details, where parents, players, cheerleaders, and spectators were sent running for their lives. One parent wrote,. “OMG I was right there, a...
Ulster County Police investigate shooting
Ulster County detectives are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Deputies responded to a house after reports of gun shots and a female screaming.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Adult and child struck in Town of Wallkill
TOWN OF WALLKILL – An adult and child, who were walking at 88 Dunning Road in the Town of Wallkill at 1 p.m. on Thursday were struck by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra with two occupants that was turning right out of a parking lot, Wallkill Town Police report. Both...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man arrested for violent assault on two people
ELLENVILLE – State Police from the Ellenville barracks have arrested a Kerhonkson man on several felony assault charges for allegedly attacking and severely injuring two people by striking them with a rock. David Underhill-Hval, 34, was arrested on this past Wednesday, October 5, in connection with an assault that...
NBC New York
Poughkeepsie Police Couldn't Find Wanted Gun Fugitive for Weeks Before Hotel Killing
Police for the city of Poughkeepsie said Wednesday that while they were aware the alleged gunman who killed a father in a seemingly random hotel lobby shooting had been a fugitive of the law, they couldn't arrest him for one simple reason: They couldn't find him. The City of Poughkeepsie's...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Accused “Courtyard Killer” and accomplice indicted after murder of Marist dad (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – The man accused of killing a father of a Marist College student at a Town of Poughkeepsie hotel on Sunday, October 2nd, has been indicted by a Dutchess County grand jury. The accused “Courtyard Killer,” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was indicted on On Friday, October 7th, according to a press release issued by Dutchess County DA William Grady.
AirDrop threat at Goshen High School under investigation
District officials say a student in a first period gym class got an AirDrop threat Thursday saying someone was going to be “shooting up the school.“
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings
GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
wutv29.com
Two caretakers charged following death of teenage resident, struck by a vehicle
CLERMONT, NY (WRGB) — State Police have arrested two people following a auto-pedestrian crash that left a teen dead. Police say that around 4:50 AM, a northbound 2007 Ford F550 struck a 14-year-old pedestrian who was walking in the roadway in the area of State Route 9 and County Route 8 in the town of Clermont.
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man with three outstanding warrants arrested
KINGSTON – A 36-year-old Saugerties man has surrendered to Ulster County Sheriff’s personnel at the county law enforcement center after he was wanted on three outstanding warrants. David Smith was wanted by the sheriff’s office for a bench warrant from Ulster County Court for failing to appear last...
fox5ny.com
Mid-Hudson News Network
Residential treatment employees charged in connection with teen’s death
CLERMONT – Two employees of a residential behavioral health facility in Red Hook have been charged with crimes related to the death of a 14-year-old resident last month. The teen was walking on Route 9 in Clermont when he was struck and killed by a passing car on September 23rd at approximately 4:50 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Goshen High School searched after Air Drop message threatens shooting
GOSHEN – Goshen High School implemented its hold-in-place protocol on Thursday morning after a student reported they had received an Air Drop message at 8:38 a.m. about “shooting up the school.”. Following an hour’s long search, the threat was deemed non-credible. Goshen Police and State Police responded...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
