'Coming to the country': Multiple projects planned for area just outside Conway

Popular supermarket chain opening another location in South Carolina next monthKristen WaltersMyrtle Beach, SC
Three of the Best Spots for Brunch in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This WeekendKennardo G. JamesWilliamsburg County, SC
Here Are Three of the Best Food Trucks on the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
Three Events on the Grand Strand That You Don’t Want To Miss in OctoberKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
WMBF
It’s official: FedEx facility coming to former Freestyle Music Park property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - FedEx will soon have a new home in Horry County. The Horry County Council approved two ordinances and a resolution, previously referred to only as “Project Crestfield,” at Tuesday’s meeting. With this approval comes a nearly $64 million investment from FedEx. The...
FedEx makes $64M investment in Fantasy Harbour area of Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — FedEx will make a $64 million investment in the Fantasy Harbour area of Horry County, according to officials. A new facility is located at the site of the former Freestyle Music Park. The company will get a discounted tax rate of 6% for a 20-year period, according to documents presented […]
WMBF
Anti-Semitic flyers continue to be distributed in Grand Strand communities
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the littering of anti-Semitic flyers in Grand Strand communities. According to the report, flyers are sealed in plastic zipper bags and thrown from cars in the early hours of the morning. GCSO said deputies have responded and...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million
A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
The Post and Courier
Local developer shares details on new proposed Carolina Forest subdivision
CONWAY — More details about a proposed 171-acre redevelopment project on a local Carolina Forest golf course were shared during a Oct. 6 public hearing. The proposed project involves rezoning the 171.77-acre River Oaks Golf Club property, located along River Oaks Drive, from a residential district to a multi-residential district. This would allow for at least 505 homes to be built on the property.
country1037fm.com
A South Carolina Town Is Now Known As ‘Halloween, South Carolina’
This is a bold move. A city in South Carolina has changed it’s name to Halloween, South Carolina. Is this a city near you? Well, if you don’t live close to this town, you have seen it every time you go to Myrtle Beach. The State newspaper says...
WBTV
Race and Hurricanes: The history of Atlantic Beach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ian’s second landfall target was the South Carolina Coast. Cities, towns, and oceanfront communities all went into action to avoid standing in harm’s way. Surviving the storm allowed government decision-makers to breathe easier. “I think we’re truly grateful that we had minimal damage...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Governor McMaster to break ground on $31.5M Myrtle Beach data center with massive hub for internet traffic
ATLANTA – October 4, 2022 – DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today’s digital business, announces today the groundbreaking on its new international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the Southeast in Atlanta is also under construction. The 15 megawatt CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter 2024.
live5news.com
‘I cry inside’: Georgetown synagogue reacts to antisemitic flyers
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The president of a synagogue says the Jewish community is scared after authorities found antisemitic flyers throughout neighborhoods in Georgetown and Horry counties. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the littering of the flyers which are contained in plastic zipper bags and are thrown...
WMBF
‘A very big deal’: Leaders break ground on massive data connection center in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A groundbreaking was held Tuesday morning for a new data connection center that could make Horry County a major player in the data industry. Gov. Henry McMaster attended the groundbreaking of DC BLOX, which will be located at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common.
‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
wfxb.com
History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach
It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
New Publix in Market Common area nearly finished, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is nearly finished, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach. The new location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital. The city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and […]
Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
Myrtle Beach International Airport parking near capacity; parking expansion in the works
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking at Myrtle Beach International Airport is nearing capacity Friday, according to airport officials. Signs are located throughout the airport directing passengers to overflow parking. Passengers are encouraged to arrive early as overflow parking may take more time, according to officials. In a tweet, the airport said a parking expansion […]
Myrtle Beach man quits job to help people in Florida after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Alastar Cogan lived in Cape Coral for two years. When he saw the devastation in the place he once called home, he knew he wanted to do what he could to help. He packed up a 1996 Chevy crane, six deep sea batteries and a 25-foot Gooseneck trailer, and he […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Wild Water & Wheels sold
Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
WMBF
Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
myhorrynews.com
Pickup crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, driver hospitalized
TBONZ Gil and Grill had to close Friday after a red pickup going north on Highway 17 left the roadway, drove through an empty retention pond and crashed into the restaurant’s bathroom, said Myrtle Beach police spokesman Thomas Vest. Vest said the driver had a medical emergency, which caused...
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
