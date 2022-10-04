ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

'Coming to the country': Multiple projects planned for area just outside Conway

By Charles D. Perry charles.perry@myhorrynews.com
myhorrynews.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myrtlebeachsc.com

Horry County’s Southern Asphalt purchased for $25.2 million

A press release issued by Construction Partners, Inc announced the sale of Conway’s Southern Asphalt for $25.2 million. The sale marks the continuation of generational market change we are witnessing in Horry County including:. The sale of Brittain Resort Hotels to EOS Partners, LLC. The sale of Mayor Bethune’s...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, SC
County
Horry County, SC
Conway, SC
Business
Horry County, SC
Business
State
North Carolina State
Horry County, SC
Government
Conway, SC
Government
City
Norway, SC
The Post and Courier

Local developer shares details on new proposed Carolina Forest subdivision

CONWAY — More details about a proposed 171-acre redevelopment project on a local Carolina Forest golf course were shared during a Oct. 6 public hearing. The proposed project involves rezoning the 171.77-acre River Oaks Golf Club property, located along River Oaks Drive, from a residential district to a multi-residential district. This would allow for at least 505 homes to be built on the property.
CONWAY, SC
WBTV

Race and Hurricanes: The history of Atlantic Beach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hurricane Ian’s second landfall target was the South Carolina Coast. Cities, towns, and oceanfront communities all went into action to avoid standing in harm’s way. Surviving the storm allowed government decision-makers to breathe easier. “I think we’re truly grateful that we had minimal damage...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Governor McMaster to break ground on $31.5M Myrtle Beach data center with massive hub for internet traffic

ATLANTA – October 4, 2022 – DC BLOX, a provider of multi-tenant data centers, dark fiber, and connectivity solutions that delivers the infrastructure essential to power today’s digital business, announces today the groundbreaking on its new international subsea cable landing station (CLS) in Myrtle Beach, SC. In addition, a new dark fiber route linking Myrtle Beach with the connectivity hub of the Southeast in Atlanta is also under construction. The 15 megawatt CLS is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2023, while the fiber route will be completed in the first quarter 2024.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Land Use#Real Estate Brokerage#Infrastructure#Dirt Biking#Country Living#City Planning#Linus Business#Business Industry#Construction Maintenance#Horry County Government#Party Pines
live5news.com

‘I cry inside’: Georgetown synagogue reacts to antisemitic flyers

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The president of a synagogue says the Jewish community is scared after authorities found antisemitic flyers throughout neighborhoods in Georgetown and Horry counties. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the littering of the flyers which are contained in plastic zipper bags and are thrown...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

‘Swatting’ calls prompt large police response to schools across Horry County and South Carolina

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after schools across Horry County and South Carolina were locked down Wednesday morning amid phony calls to numerous districts about reporting an active shooter, authorities said. The so-called swatting calls prompted a large police response to Conway High School, Myrtle Beach High […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach

It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

New Publix in Market Common area nearly finished, city says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new Publix in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach is nearly finished, according to officials with the City of Myrtle Beach. The new location will be located along Coventry Boulevard across from South Strand Hospital. The city officials said final inspections have been called and once completed and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Anti-Semitic flyers litter in Georgetown Co. neighborhoods, deputies investigating

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating after anti-Semitic flyers were found in several neighborhoods. “It’s an unfortunate reminder that we are, as Jews, one of the largest targets of hate crimes everywhere around the world. Some countries maybe worse than others, but despite that we do feel welcome here but […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach International Airport parking near capacity; parking expansion in the works

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Parking at Myrtle Beach International Airport is nearing capacity Friday, according to airport officials. Signs are located throughout the airport directing passengers to overflow parking. Passengers are encouraged to arrive early as overflow parking may take more time, according to officials. In a tweet, the airport said a parking expansion […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Wild Water & Wheels sold

Wild Water & Wheels of Surfside Beach has been sold. Lazarus Entertainment Group sold the property last April to outside investors who have plans to re-purpose the land into a housing complex. The purchase price for the property has not been disclosed. The business operated at 910 U.S. 17 Business...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian. County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
myhorrynews.com

Pickup crashes into Myrtle Beach restaurant, driver hospitalized

TBONZ Gil and Grill had to close Friday after a red pickup going north on Highway 17 left the roadway, drove through an empty retention pond and crashed into the restaurant’s bathroom, said Myrtle Beach police spokesman Thomas Vest. Vest said the driver had a medical emergency, which caused...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Kennardo G. James

Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend

Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy