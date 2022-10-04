Read full article on original website
Nearly Half of the Coal Industry Is Still on an Expansion Course in ‘Reckless' Mining Rush
An annual update from Urgewald and 40 partner NGOs found that 46% of companies on its Global Coal Exit List were pursuing new coal power plants, coal mines or new coal transport infrastructure. "Investors, banks, and insurers should ban these coal developers from their portfolios immediately," said Heffa Schuecking, director...
Visa Partners With FTX in a Bet That Shoppers Still Want to Spend Cryptocurrencies in a Bear Market
Visa is teaming up with global crypto exchange FTX to offer debit cards in 40 countries with a focus on Latin America, Asia and Europe. It's the payment giant's latest foray into the space with more than 70 crypto partnerships. Rival Mastercard has been on a similar deal spree. "Even...
Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
Unemployment Rate Falls to 3.5% in September, Payrolls Rise by 263,000 as Job Market Stays Strong
Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month, short of the Dow Jones estimate for 275,000. The unemployment rate was 3.5%, down 0.2 percentage point as the labor force participation rate edged lower. Average hourly earnings rose 5% from a year ago, slightly below the estimate. Leisure and hospitality, health care...
FA 100: How to Invest Heading Into a Recession, According to Top-Ranked Advisors
This could be a prolonged period of economic uncertainty and market volatility, but there is still plenty of upside potential for investors, according to top advisors on the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. Here are a few of the strategies they are using to steer their clients through the...
Europe Is Quietly Launching a New Political Club — With Hopes Brexit Turmoil Can Be Forgiven
Europe is launching a new political community Thursday called the European Political Community. Its launch has been relatively quiet amid uncertainty over how well the group will work. If it continues, however, the EPC could be a way for the U.K. and EU to improve thorny post-Brexit relations. Europe is...
Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022
Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
Celsius Co-Founders Pulled Out Millions of Dollars in Assets Before Crypto Firm Froze Client Withdrawals
Celsius' co-founders took out millions of dollars in assets right before the company prevented customer withdrawals on the platform. Late Wednesday, Celsius filed a Statement of Financial affairs, which provided a breakdown of executives' transactions. The disclosure filing follows the resignations of two of the co-founders. Top executives at bankrupt...
Samsung Profit Plunges in First Drop Since 2019 as Chipmakers Feel Bite
Samsung forecast on Friday its operating profit likely plunged 32% in the third quarter of the year as weaker memory pricing and demand hit the technology giant. The forecast profit fall adds further concerns about the chip sector which is facing softer demand amid a weaker global macroeconomic environment. However,...
Ron Insana: It's Time to Use an ‘All of the Above' Energy Policy to Break Up the OPEC+ Cartel
Saudi Arabia's decision to ally with Russia and push through the largest supply cut by OPEC+ since 2020 means it's time for the U.S. to take every available step it can to boost U.S. energy production, writes CNBC contributor Ron Insana. This week, OPEC+ opted to cut oil production by...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Peloton, Shell, Compass and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Conagra (CAG) – The food producer's stock added 2% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales. Conagra also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Peloton (PTON) – Peloton slid 4.1% in premarket trading after announcing it would cut...
How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?
Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
Here's Where the Jobs Are for September 2022 – in One Chart
Leisure and hospitality was the standout sector, growing by 83,000 jobs. Health care has now returned to its pre-pandemic employment levels, according to the labor department, and hospitals and ambulatory services each added 28,000 jobs in September. Job growth remained strong overall in September, but declines in several sectors led...
Billionaire Melinda French Gates: More Gender Equity in These 4 Sectors ‘Will Change All of Society'
Melinda French Gates has been an outspoken, public advocate of gender equity for decades — and now, the billionaire philanthropist is dedicating her time, wealth and resources to changing four major sectors that she believes are at the heart of the fight for equality. In 2019, French Gates, 58,...
Lettuce at $8? Inflation in Australia Is Hurting Everyone From Restaurant Owners to Diners
Food prices are rising at one of the fastest rates among consumer goods in Australia. Costs of fruit and vegetables rose 18.6% in August compared to a year ago, according to the latest update by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. Australia, like many countries, is battling record-high inflation. Annual inflation...
