ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Says Economic Data Can't Capture One Huge Driver of Inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is consumers' desire to spend money in the reopening economy. Investors are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls report release on Friday to gauge the size of the Federal Reserve's next interest rate hike. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
NBC Connecticut

Polestar Confirms It Will Deliver 50,000 Electric Vehicles in 2022

Polestar confirmed that it still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022. The company said its China factory has "caught up" after several weeks of Covid-related shutdowns earlier this year. Polestar plans to launch its newest model, an electric SUV called the Polestar 3, on Wednesday. Swedish electric vehicle maker...
CARS
NBC Connecticut

Celsius Co-Founders Pulled Out Millions of Dollars in Assets Before Crypto Firm Froze Client Withdrawals

Celsius' co-founders took out millions of dollars in assets right before the company prevented customer withdrawals on the platform. Late Wednesday, Celsius filed a Statement of Financial affairs, which provided a breakdown of executives' transactions. The disclosure filing follows the resignations of two of the co-founders. Top executives at bankrupt...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Mortgage#Interest Rates#Britain#Linus Realestate#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Uk#Oxford Economics#The Bank Of England#Boe
NBC Connecticut

Samsung Profit Plunges in First Drop Since 2019 as Chipmakers Feel Bite

Samsung forecast on Friday its operating profit likely plunged 32% in the third quarter of the year as weaker memory pricing and demand hit the technology giant. The forecast profit fall adds further concerns about the chip sector which is facing softer demand amid a weaker global macroeconomic environment. However,...
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Peloton, Shell, Compass and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Conagra (CAG) – The food producer's stock added 2% in the premarket after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and sales. Conagra also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. Peloton (PTON) – Peloton slid 4.1% in premarket trading after announcing it would cut...
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

How Will OPEC's Oil Production Cuts Affect Gas Prices and Inflation?

Major oil-producing countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia have decided to slash the amount of oil they deliver to the global economy. And the law of supply and demand suggests that can only mean one thing: higher prices are on the way for crude, and for the diesel fuel, gasoline and heating oil that are produced from oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NBC Connecticut

Here's Where the Jobs Are for September 2022 – in One Chart

Leisure and hospitality was the standout sector, growing by 83,000 jobs. Health care has now returned to its pre-pandemic employment levels, according to the labor department, and hospitals and ambulatory services each added 28,000 jobs in September. Job growth remained strong overall in September, but declines in several sectors led...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy