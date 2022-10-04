(Sauk Rapids MN-) A Sartell woman is dead after the car she was riding in was hit by a semi south of Sauk Rapids last night. The state patrol says it happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. The state patrol says 94-year-old Arlene Towler was riding in a car driven by 93-year-old James Towler when it was hit by a semi in the intersection. Arlene Towler died of her injuries at the St. Cloud Hospital. James Towler and the semi driver, 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal were not injured.

SAUK RAPIDS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO