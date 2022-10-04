Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion
UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro
EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning
(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
Celebrated barefoot water skier died in accident on Brooklyn Center lake
A world-record holding barefoot water skier died last month in an accident on a lake near his home in the Twin Cities. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said Paul S. Oman, 69, of Brooklyn Center, died Sept. 12 at a local hospital following the accident on Twin Lakes. Oman's cause of death is listed as "injuries sustained while barefoot water skiing."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
krwc1360.com
Lester Jay Young
Age 92 of Buffalo, and formerly of Rockford, passed away on October 5th at The Parkview Care Center. Visitation will be held this evening, from 4 until 7 PM, at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Lester Young, will be held on Saturday October 8th, at 1 PM, at United Presbyterian Church in Rockford. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery in Rockford. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
krwc1360.com
Duane Benard “Ottie” Otness
Age 71 of Buffalo, passed away October 5th at St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 13th from 4 until 7 PM at the church. Further visitation, one hour prior to services. A Celebration of Life for “Ottie” Otness will be held on Friday October 14th, at 2 PM, at The United Methodist Church in Buffalo. The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
krwc1360.com
Teenage Pedestrian Airlifted to Hospital After Being Struck By Car in Elk River
A teenage boy was airlifted to the hospital after being struck by a car in Elk River Tuesday evening. The Elk River Police Department reports that the 14-year-old boy was struck in the intersection of Twin Lakes Road NW and Industrial Circle. The incident took place near the Spectrum Middle and High Schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
krwc1360.com
Kathleen “Katie” Hofman
Age 87 of Maple Lake, passed away October 4th at Park View Care Center in Buffalo. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 6 PM, with further visitation from 9 to 10 AM, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. A prayer service will also be held on Sunday at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial for Katie Hofman will be held Monday, October 10th at 10:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Maple Lake. Arrangements with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Funeral webcast at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
krwc1360.com
Marilyn Louise Wetter
Age 92 of Delano, passed away October 2nd at the Wealshire of Medina. Memorial Services for Marilyn Wetter will be held Saturday, October 8th at 3 PM at Delano United Methodist Church. A visitation will follow the service. Inurnment will be at Cassel Cemetery in rural Delano. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
1 killed in crash near Burnsville-Apple Valley border
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – One person is dead following a crash Thursday night in Burnsville.City officials say it happened on the 1500 block of County Road 42 near the city's border with Apple Valley. Police are expected to provide more details about this crash at a later time.
Video shows speeding drivers using Minneapolis bike lanes to overtake
A motorist's dashcam captured two dangerous drivers traveling at high speeds in a Minneapolis bike lane. Reddit user Alex captured the incident Thursday around 2:45 p.m. on E. 28th St. The two cars can be seen speeding in the bike lanes before cutting back into traffic at the intersection of S. 12th Ave., passing by Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
willmarradio.com
Sartell woman dies in car-semi crash near Sauk Rapids
(Sauk Rapids MN-) A Sartell woman is dead after the car she was riding in was hit by a semi south of Sauk Rapids last night. The state patrol says it happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. The state patrol says 94-year-old Arlene Towler was riding in a car driven by 93-year-old James Towler when it was hit by a semi in the intersection. Arlene Towler died of her injuries at the St. Cloud Hospital. James Towler and the semi driver, 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal were not injured.
kduz.com
Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River
The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote
The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
ME: Man dies from injuries suffered in barefoot water skiing accident in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A 69-year-old Brooklyn Center man died last month following a barefoot water skiing accident.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office says Paul Samuel Oman was injured on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center on Sept. 12.He passed away from his injuries later that day at North Memorial Health hospital in Robbinsdale.
krwc1360.com
Wright County Football Review and Preview for Week 5 and Week 6
Welcome to our sixth edition of the Wright County football review and preview. Every week I will take a quick look at each high school football team in Wright County with observations from the week before and predictions for the next week. Hope you enjoy it. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident
Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
Comments / 0