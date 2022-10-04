ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monticello, MN

103.7 THE LOON

Planning Underway for Final I-94 Lane Expansion

UNDATED (WJON News) -- As work wraps up for the season on Interstate 94 between Hasty and Monticello, planners are looking ahead to the remaining I-94 gap between Monticello and Albertville. Plans are already underway to expand I-94 to three lanes in that corridor as soon as 2024. It is...
MONTICELLO, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Drive: 4-vehicle crash backs up I-494 WB in south metro

EDINA, Minn. -- A four-car crash is causing a major backup in the south metro during the morning commute Thursday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the center lane of Interstate 494 westbound is closed near Highway 100, just south of Edina.No injuries were reported, but MnDOT said traffic is delayed nearly 15 minutes while crews work to clear the crash.This is a developing story. Check back with WCCO for more information.
EDINA, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Reopened After a Serious Crash Thursday Morning

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash on Highway 23 in Sauk Rapids Thursday morning. The initial report says the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was going east on 23 and making a left turn at 35th Avenue Northeast when she was hit by a westbound SUV driven by a 51-year-old man from Oak Park. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
Monticello, MN
Monticello, MN
Traffic
krwc1360.com

Lester Jay Young

Age 92 of Buffalo, and formerly of Rockford, passed away on October 5th at The Parkview Care Center. Visitation will be held this evening, from 4 until 7 PM, at the Peterson Chapel St. Michael Albertville Funeral Home. Further visitation one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral services for Lester Young, will be held on Saturday October 8th, at 1 PM, at United Presbyterian Church in Rockford. Interment at Elmwood Cemetery in Rockford. Arrangements were made with the Peterson Chapel St. Michael Albertville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
ROCKFORD, MN
krwc1360.com

Duane Benard “Ottie” Otness

Age 71 of Buffalo, passed away October 5th at St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be held on Thursday October 13th from 4 until 7 PM at the church. Further visitation, one hour prior to services. A Celebration of Life for “Ottie” Otness will be held on Friday October 14th, at 2 PM, at The United Methodist Church in Buffalo. The Peterson Chapel of Buffalo, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at; www.thepetersonchapel.com.
BUFFALO, MN
KEYC

Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
krwc1360.com

Kathleen “Katie” Hofman

Age 87 of Maple Lake, passed away October 4th at Park View Care Center in Buffalo. Visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 6 PM, with further visitation from 9 to 10 AM, at Dingmann Funeral Care Chapel in Maple Lake. A prayer service will also be held on Sunday at 6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial for Katie Hofman will be held Monday, October 10th at 10:30 AM at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Maple Lake. Arrangements with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Maple Lake. Funeral webcast at www.dingmannfuneral.com.
MAPLE LAKE, MN
krwc1360.com

Marilyn Louise Wetter

Age 92 of Delano, passed away October 2nd at the Wealshire of Medina. Memorial Services for Marilyn Wetter will be held Saturday, October 8th at 3 PM at Delano United Methodist Church. A visitation will follow the service. Inurnment will be at Cassel Cemetery in rural Delano. Arrangements with the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
DELANO, MN
willmarradio.com

Sartell woman dies in car-semi crash near Sauk Rapids

(Sauk Rapids MN-) A Sartell woman is dead after the car she was riding in was hit by a semi south of Sauk Rapids last night. The state patrol says it happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street. The state patrol says 94-year-old Arlene Towler was riding in a car driven by 93-year-old James Towler when it was hit by a semi in the intersection. Arlene Towler died of her injuries at the St. Cloud Hospital. James Towler and the semi driver, 29-year-old Wycliffe Makori of Crystal were not injured.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
kduz.com

Body of Missing Man Found in Minnesota River

The body of a rural LeSueur man was found in the Minnesota River Tuesday after authorities were asked to do a welfare check on the man on Monday. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says 58-year-old David Scheiber was last seen on September 26 and believed to have been canoeing on the river.
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove Approves Rush Hollow Housing Development in 3-2 Vote

The city of Maple Grove approved a new housing development, but by a narrow margin. The vote was 3-to-2. The development called Rush Hollow would build a wide range of homes in an area north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. It includes single-family homes on bigger lots to homes on lots as small as 50 feet wide.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
krwc1360.com

Wright County Football Review and Preview for Week 5 and Week 6

Welcome to our sixth edition of the Wright County football review and preview. Every week I will take a quick look at each high school football team in Wright County with observations from the week before and predictions for the next week. Hope you enjoy it. Teams are listed in alphabetical order.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Minnesota Man Killed in Barefoot Waterskiing Accident

Brooklyn Center, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office announced Thursday that a Brooklyn Center man was killed in a barefoot waterskiing accident last month. The report says 69-year-old Paul Oman was injured while skiing on Twin Lakes in Brooklyn Center. The fatal accident occurred on September 12.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN

