Polk County, FL

10 Tampa Bay

Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile

POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
POLK CITY, FL
Polk County, FL
Polk County, FL
treasurecoast.com

Polk County Sheriff: Young deputy serving warrant killed

Polk County Sheriff: Young deputy serving warrant killed. A 21-year-old sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in unincorporated Polk City Tuesday morning. Judd said four deputies were attempting to arrest a man at a home on Foxtown South on an outstanding warrant for failure to...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Robin
Action News Jax

Florida deputy shot, killed while serving warrant, sheriff says

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy has died after he was shot while serving a warrant in Polk County, authorities said. According to WFTV, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Lane, 21, and other deputies responded to Foxtown South early Tuesday to arrest Cheryl Lynn Williams, 46, who was accused of failing to appear on a methamphetamine possession charge. Williams pointed “a very realistic-looking BB gun” at the deputies, who opened fire, striking Williams and Lane, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
POLK COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, police say

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, just hours after a Polk County deputy was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Polk City. The Winter Haven Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance call at around 11:30 a.m. on...
WINTER HAVEN, FL
tampabeacon.com

Arrest made in August shooting

A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a gunshot victim was found at a Tampa gas station on Aug. 24. Derick P. Bowden, 24, was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest in early September, according to a Tampa Police Department report. A tip from Crimestoppers led detectives to an address in Hillsborough County, where Bowden was staying and was taken into custody on Oct. 2. Bowden is charged with first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
plantcityobserver.com

Hillsborough County battles large fire at Plant City fish farm

The fire occurred in the early morning on Tuesday. Hillsborough County fire rescue responded to an overnight structure fire at a fish farm at 6507 Bob Head Road in Plant City on Tuesday morning. HCFR’s dispatch received an emergency call from an individual near the location at 2:09 a.m. reporting...
PLANT CITY, FL

