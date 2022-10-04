Read full article on original website
Related
Memorial Service Announced For Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Blane Lane
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – There will be a memorial service for Polk County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sheriff Blane Lane on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at the Victory Church located at 1401 Griffin Road in Lakeland. According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, there will be no public viewing
Polk City crash: 2 people hurt, including juvenile
POLK CITY, Fla. — Two people, including a juvenile, are being taken to the hospital following a crash Friday morning in Polk City, according to the sheriff's office. The crash happened near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Tavares Road. Only one car is involved, a Polk County Sheriff's...
Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder after Polk County deputy shot, killed
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A woman is facing a charge of second-degree murder after a Polk County deputy was shot and killed by another deputy while they were trying to serve her a warrant. Polk County deputies said Cheryl Williams, 46, is facing 13 felony charges. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Memorial service arrangements announced for fallen Polk County deputy
Memorial service arrangements were announced for fallen Polk County Deputy Blane Lane.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
treasurecoast.com
Polk County Sheriff: Young deputy serving warrant killed
Polk County Sheriff: Young deputy serving warrant killed. A 21-year-old sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot while serving an arrest warrant in unincorporated Polk City Tuesday morning. Judd said four deputies were attempting to arrest a man at a home on Foxtown South on an outstanding warrant for failure to...
Body of missing Zolfo Springs man recovered in Hardee County, authorities say
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — A week after Hurricane Ian tore through Hardee County, nine bodies have now been recovered in that area, authorities say. One body recovered on Tuesday afternoon has now been identified as 35-year-old Craig Markgraff Jr., the Hardee County Sheriff's Office said. He was swept away in rushing floodwater Thursday morning from the storm.
newyorkbeacon.com
3 Teens Steal Maserati – Hit 123mpg Before Going Airborne in Fatal Crash | WATCH-it-Happen
*This is such a tragedy. A police chase involving three Florida teens ended with a fatal crash. It is reported that the teens — EACH who were NOT licensed to drive — had stolen an unlocked 2016 Maserati in St. Petersburg around 3:20 a.m. on Sunday (October 2).
Florida sheriff releases new video of teens speeding away in stolen Maserati before deadly crash
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office released new helicopter video of a deadly crash involving three teens who stole a Maserati before speeding from deputies at over 100 mph.
RELATED PEOPLE
Florida deputy shot, killed while serving warrant, sheriff says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff’s deputy has died after he was shot while serving a warrant in Polk County, authorities said. According to WFTV, Polk County Sheriff’s Deputy Blane Lane, 21, and other deputies responded to Foxtown South early Tuesday to arrest Cheryl Lynn Williams, 46, who was accused of failing to appear on a methamphetamine possession charge. Williams pointed “a very realistic-looking BB gun” at the deputies, who opened fire, striking Williams and Lane, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
PCSO investigates an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven
Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is currently investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Winter Haven on Tuesday around 11:31 a.m.
fox13news.com
Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, police say
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting in Winter Haven, just hours after a Polk County deputy was shot and killed while serving a warrant in Polk City. The Winter Haven Police Department said officers responded to a disturbance call at around 11:30 a.m. on...
click orlando
15-year-old arrested after attacking St. Cloud High School resource officer, police say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old student was arrested Thursday after attacking a resource officer at St. Cloud High School who was trying to break up a fight between two boys, according to the Osceola County school district. Police said the incident occurred at the 2000 19th St. campus...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tampabeacon.com
Arrest made in August shooting
A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a gunshot victim was found at a Tampa gas station on Aug. 24. Derick P. Bowden, 24, was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest in early September, according to a Tampa Police Department report. A tip from Crimestoppers led detectives to an address in Hillsborough County, where Bowden was staying and was taken into custody on Oct. 2. Bowden is charged with first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Deputies Investigating Incident In Trinity Where A Man Attempted To Make Contact With Juvenile
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a suspicious incident that occurred yesterday in the parking lot of a business in the 1500 block of Little Rd. in Trinity. According to deputies, a juvenile was walking through the parking lot around 6
Family of Zolfo Springs man who went missing during Hurricane Ian holds onto hope
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in Hardee County recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, authorities say. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if one body found in floodwaters was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Polk County Sheriff Charges 3 Orange County Men In Weekend Murder Near Haines City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in unincorporated Haines City Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, and detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged three men with his murder; the suspects and victim are all from Orange County. All three suspects
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida Man Arrested Stealing From Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Vehicles
TAMPA, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles designated for Hurricane Ian repair work. At approximately 4:30 AM on Tuesday, October 4, Tampa Police Officers responded to 701 E. Bird St, a staging area for hurricane relief vehicles and contracted
plantcityobserver.com
Hillsborough County battles large fire at Plant City fish farm
The fire occurred in the early morning on Tuesday. Hillsborough County fire rescue responded to an overnight structure fire at a fish farm at 6507 Bob Head Road in Plant City on Tuesday morning. HCFR’s dispatch received an emergency call from an individual near the location at 2:09 a.m. reporting...
Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Hardee County: local officials
"Craig’s father and friend left the area and reported seeing Craig holding onto a tree limb with flood waters rising," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Craig’s father was unable to reach his son by phone after leaving."
Comments / 0