A man has been charged with first-degree murder after a gunshot victim was found at a Tampa gas station on Aug. 24. Derick P. Bowden, 24, was identified as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest in early September, according to a Tampa Police Department report. A tip from Crimestoppers led detectives to an address in Hillsborough County, where Bowden was staying and was taken into custody on Oct. 2. Bowden is charged with first degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO