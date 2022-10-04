Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Chef Jose Garces to Open Third Location of Amada in RadnorMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Cricket Clinic Experience at TCSL Event - Lukens Park, Horsham - Continuing cricket traditions of PhiladelphiaSanjivi IyerPhiladelphia, PA
Related
sanatogapost.com
Casino Patron Cited for Threatening A Fight
VALLEY FORGE PA – A 36-year-old Philadelphia man, who Pennsylvania State Police said threatened to fight Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:37 p.m. with an employee in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, was charged with harassment by “threatening physical contact.”. The Philadelphia man was a...
sauconsource.com
Woman Sought by Police in Attempted Shoplifting Case
A police department in upper Bucks County is asking for help identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted shoplifting incident. Richland Township Police Wednesday shared a photo of the woman, who they said is also believed to be responsible for damaging a door during a hasty exit from the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Richland Plaza shopping center on Rt. 309.
WFMZ-TV Online
WATCH: Surveillance video of RPD officer shooting suspect
Surveillance video released by the Berks County District Attorney's Office shows the attempt by Reading police officers to arrest a shooting suspect on the parking lot of the Wawa on Lancaster Avenue in the city on Sept. 14. An officer shot the suspect multiple times as the suspect drove his car at the officer while attempting to flee, authorities said. The officer was struck but not injured. District Attorney John Adams said the officer was justified in his use of force. The clip also includes video from the officer's body-worn camera.
Man Connected To Several Theft Investigations Caught Snooping Inside Montgomery County Vehicle
Montgomery County police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to several theft investigations, authorities say. Eric Delonty Feggins was arrested following a brief foot chase after officers saw him rummage through a vehicle he was not supposed to be in, in the 8100 block of George Avenue on Friday, Sept. 30, according to Montgomery County police.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspects use small child to hide skimming device in Exton 7-Eleven, police say
According to investigators, the suspects placed a small child on the counter to block the cashier from seeing the skimmer.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Robbery Suspect Stabbed By Store Clerk Found Three Days Later
Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Jeffrey Cagle of Newark, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday evening according to officials. Authorities said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the Dash In convenience store located at 1148 Christiana Road in Newark regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a male suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the clerk. The suspect then approached the clerk and began attacking her said police. The victim was able to stab the suspect before he fled from the store on foot. The clerk was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.
Images released of 3 more suspects in fatal ambush shooting near Roxborough High School
Philadelphia police have released images of three more suspects being sought in the deadly ambush shooting near Roxborough High School.
Montco pharmacist accused of preying on teen girl will serve time in jail
According to the criminal complaint, Angela D'Alessandro befriended the then 14-year-old victim and her mother at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 families looking for closure after separate deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia
Police are searching for two hit-and-run drivers who killed a 21-year-old woman and an 81-year-old grandmother in Philadelphia.
Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet
A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch in Cobbs Creek.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Robbery
Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Jeffrey Cagle of Newark, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday evening. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the Dash In convenience store located at 1148 Christiana Road in Newark regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a male suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the clerk. The suspect then approached the clerk and began attacking her. The victim was able to stab the suspect before he fled from the store on foot. The clerk was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.
Charges issued against 3 for robbing mail carrier, stealing hundreds of checks from Delco mailboxes
Three men are facing federal charges, accused of forcibly robbing a postal carrier, and stealing hundreds of checks out of mailboxes in Drexel Hill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bethlehem area motorcyclist dies in Lehigh County crash
A motorcyclist died Thursday night in a crash with a car in Salisbury Township, the Lehigh County coroner said Friday. Edward Senick, 63, from Bethlehem Township, was driving a motorcycle at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 Block of Seidersville Road, when he lost control of the bike, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.
Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
fox29.com
Officials: 3 Philadelphia-area men charged with stealing nearly 400 checks from USPS mailboxes
PHILADELPHIA - An alleged mail fraud scheme could mean prison time and up to $8.5-million-fines for three men from the Philadelphia area. Sam Wolo, 21, of Philadelphia; Bruno Nyanue, 20, of Philadelphia; and Gransae Manue, 20, of Clifton Heights are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail and robbery of a postal carrier.
Missing Lancaster Man Might Be In Danger, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A 58-year-old man has been reported missing and he might be in danger, according to the Pennsylvania state police. The State police are searching for Douglas Martin. He was last seen driving a gray 2011 Ford F-250 four-door pickup truck with the PA license plate: ZME-9157, in the area of the 2600 block of Willow Street Pike North, according to a release by the state police.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Weekly Warrant Update 10-5
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office would like the community’s assistance in locating the following wanted individuals. MONROE COUNTY, PA | On Wednesday, Oct. 5, The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released their weekly warrant report containing the newly added warrants for this week.
Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
Remains identified as teen missing since 1969
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
Main Line Media News
Pottstown man sentenced for domestic dispute involving gun
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man will be under court supervision for several years for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a handgun and endangering their child who was present during the domestic disturbance. Anthony Dunn, 32, of the unit block of East Third Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to...
Comments / 0