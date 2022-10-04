Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Jeffrey Cagle of Newark, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday evening according to officials. Authorities said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the Dash In convenience store located at 1148 Christiana Road in Newark regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a male suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the clerk. The suspect then approached the clerk and began attacking her said police. The victim was able to stab the suspect before he fled from the store on foot. The clerk was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

