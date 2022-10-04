ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bechtelsville, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Casino Patron Cited for Threatening A Fight

VALLEY FORGE PA – A 36-year-old Philadelphia man, who Pennsylvania State Police said threatened to fight Monday (Oct. 3, 2022) at 6:37 p.m. with an employee in the Valley Forge Casino Resort on First Avenue, was charged with harassment by “threatening physical contact.”. The Philadelphia man was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Woman Sought by Police in Attempted Shoplifting Case

A police department in upper Bucks County is asking for help identifying a woman who is wanted for questioning in connection with an attempted shoplifting incident. Richland Township Police Wednesday shared a photo of the woman, who they said is also believed to be responsible for damaging a door during a hasty exit from the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Richland Plaza shopping center on Rt. 309.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

WATCH: Surveillance video of RPD officer shooting suspect

Surveillance video released by the Berks County District Attorney's Office shows the attempt by Reading police officers to arrest a shooting suspect on the parking lot of the Wawa on Lancaster Avenue in the city on Sept. 14. An officer shot the suspect multiple times as the suspect drove his car at the officer while attempting to flee, authorities said. The officer was struck but not injured. District Attorney John Adams said the officer was justified in his use of force. The clip also includes video from the officer's body-worn camera.
READING, PA
Daily Voice

Man Connected To Several Theft Investigations Caught Snooping Inside Montgomery County Vehicle

Montgomery County police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection to several theft investigations, authorities say. Eric Delonty Feggins was arrested following a brief foot chase after officers saw him rummage through a vehicle he was not supposed to be in, in the 8100 block of George Avenue on Friday, Sept. 30, according to Montgomery County police.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Bechtelsville, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Robbery Suspect Stabbed By Store Clerk Found Three Days Later

Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Jeffrey Cagle of Newark, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday evening according to officials. Authorities said on October 1, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the Dash In convenience store located at 1148 Christiana Road in Newark regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a male suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the clerk. The suspect then approached the clerk and began attacking her said police. The victim was able to stab the suspect before he fled from the store on foot. The clerk was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walmart Supercenter#Retail Store#Law Enforcement#The Bechtelsville Walmart#Department K 9#Walmart As K9s#Berks Weekly#Unsplash
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Arrest Man for Attempted Robbery

Delaware State Police have arrested 61-year-old Jeffrey Cagle of Newark, Delaware following a robbery investigation that began on Saturday evening. On October 1, 2022, at approximately 9:43 p.m., troopers were dispatched to the Dash In convenience store located at 1148 Christiana Road in Newark regarding a robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that a male suspect had entered the business and presented a demand note to the clerk. The suspect then approached the clerk and began attacking her. The victim was able to stab the suspect before he fled from the store on foot. The clerk was treated at an area hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.
NEWARK, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
CBS Philly

Extra security stationed at Interboro High School out of caution due to verbal threat

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- There was added security Thursday at Interboro High School in Delaware County. The high school and the Prospect Park Police Department are investigating a "verbal threat" involving the use of a weapon.As a result, officers were added around the high school Thursday -- out of an abundance of caution.The officers will be there through dismissal Thursday afternoon.The school administration sent out a letter to parents Wednesday night about the incident.
PROSPECT PARK, PA
fox29.com

Officials: 3 Philadelphia-area men charged with stealing nearly 400 checks from USPS mailboxes

PHILADELPHIA - An alleged mail fraud scheme could mean prison time and up to $8.5-million-fines for three men from the Philadelphia area. Sam Wolo, 21, of Philadelphia; Bruno Nyanue, 20, of Philadelphia; and Gransae Manue, 20, of Clifton Heights are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail and robbery of a postal carrier.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Man sentenced for selling meth in Luzerne County

SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Swoyersville man has been sentenced to 5 years for conspiring to sell more than 50 grams of meth from his home in Luzerne County. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Michael Marchese, 30, of Swoyersville, previously entered a guilty plea and admitted to conspiring with other individuals to distribute […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Pottstown man sentenced for domestic dispute involving gun

NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown man will be under court supervision for several years for threatening his ex-girlfriend with a handgun and endangering their child who was present during the domestic disturbance. Anthony Dunn, 32, of the unit block of East Third Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to...
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy