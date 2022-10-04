Read full article on original website
Related
You eat over 900 tiny pieces of plastic a day and researchers don't fully know what it's doing to your health yet
"There are increasing reports of microplastic contamination in our drinking water, milk, food, and air," says a professor of environmental health.
I’m a plastic surgeon – ‘Botox pad’ stickers can banish your wrinkles & they work surprisingly well
THERE'S a simple solution for diminishing fine lines on your forehead – and it's cheaper than Botox. One plastic surgeon explained how the "Botox pad" stickers get rid of your forehead wrinkles surprisingly well, and these are a lot cheaper than the treatment. YouTube's famous plastic surgeon, Doctor Youn,...
rsvplive.ie
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
Apartment Therapy
Amazon Shoppers Swear By This Paper Towel Holder With an Ingenious Feature (and It Has More Than 7,200 5-Star Ratings!)
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to having a neat, tidy kitchen, there are a few essential organizers and storage solutions you need to have on hand. While dish-drying racks are essential for anyone without a dishwasher and spice racks (whether on the counter, in the cabinet, or on the wall) are ideal for working with a robust seasoning collection, we can all agree that paper towel holders are a must-have item in every single kitchen. There are a few styles to choose from, like space-saving models attached to the wall or hung under your cabinet, but we’ve come across one that has a special, added feature to make it even more functional.
IN THIS ARTICLE
homedit.com
How to Clean a Coffee Maker Like a Pro
If your coffee tastes bitter or you smell mildew coming from the water reservoir, it’s time to clean your coffee maker. A 2011 public health study by NSF concluded that coffee maker reservoirs are the fifth germiest areas in a home, coming after toothbrush holders and pet bowls. To keep germs at bay and your coffee tasting right, deep clean your coffee maker once per month.
This New $10 Tupperware Bowl Will Keep your Food Fresher Than Ever — Here’s How
More than ever, organization and refrigerator cleaning videos are popping up all over social media. If you find yourself scrolling for hours on TikTok, you’re probably inspired to grab some new food storage bowls and bins that make your fridge more aesthetically pleasing. If so, then you’re in luck. Tupperware just launched a new collection at Target that’s super affordable and functional. Tupperware’s collection features bowls and bins that store snacks, leftovers, produce, and frozen goods. Each piece includes the brand’s Signature Instant Seal lid that prevents spills and locks in freshness. You can purchase the bowls individually with prices starting at...
TikToker Pours Vodka Into Brita Water Filter to Remove the Bad Taste — Here's What Happened
On today’s episode of “things I can’t believe I didn’t think of first,” we meet TikTok creator @han.walls who tries to get rid of the awful taste of alcohol when consumed straight. Her method is surprisingly easy and involves using a popular kitchen item that you may even have. Are you ready for a little experimenting?
This $15 Effective Wine Filter Has Customers Praising It For Ending Their Wine Headaches
Sometimes, after a long day, nothing beats unwinding with a glass of wine. When work is done, the kids are asleep, and you can finally get some much-needed time for yourself. Whether you prefer red or white, you snag your favorite, queue up a show you want to watch, and get ready for relaxation. Alas, sometimes that relaxing glass results in a not so relaxing wine headache. But thanks to TikTok, there may be a solution to that: The Wand Wine Purifier. We’ve seen a bunch of videos on this product, including one from a TikToker by the screen name @justtryit.jti....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
packagingoftheworld.com
Beer packaging concept
Interjections are collective signs of the emotional expression of a state of mind. They reflect the emotional life of an individual, social group or nation. «Aй да» is a beer that will praise you and express different emotions from pleasure. In order to increase the reserve, historical and pathological flora, the typography uses an accident that refers to Russian culture. The line includes apple, blueberry and raspberry flavors.
This ‘Liquid Gold’ Anti-Wrinkle Concentrate Makes Skin Look ‘Sooo Youthful’ & It’s Part of a Major Sale
When it comes to beauty sales, not all discounts are created equal. More often than not, retailers will tout huge savings, yet only offer up a measly 10 percent off. (Which, for the record, is basically what every brand offers up when you first sign up for their emails and newsletters, so no thank you.) However, there are some stores that we can rely on for major savings. Among them: Ren Skincare. You might recognize the brand for its incredibly popular dark spot corrector. Shoppers call it a savior product thanks to its ability to minimize the appearance of these marks “even...
packagingoftheworld.com
Green Love
Green Love — an eco-brand of household cleaning products, which provides certified eco-friendly home care products, created on the basis of naturally-occurring plant components and designed for daily use and maintaining cleanliness in the house. The name itself — Green Love — speaks about endless love for the world....
packagingoftheworld.com
LOVE SECCO
LOVE Secco is a personal drink of the freelance studio of Jacki Mess and the photographer Jenny Bewer in Hamburg Altona. Working together in their studio, loving to have an after work secco, they wanted to create an individual drink for their studio – which also works as a business card. The result was LOVE Secco – a modern and fun packaging, filled with a lot of love!
How to remove sticker residue from glass: 18 pro-approved hacks
Remove sticky residue from glass candles, mason jars and more using all manner of cool methods. From oil and Windex to natural vinegar and more...
packagingoftheworld.com
少年 Shonen Creme Sodas!
Our American Japanese client craved his favourite sodas from Japan that he could not find in America, so he set out to make his own fusion of American explosive flavour and that Japanese creme/yogurt soda or YODA to introduce it to a new market. The brief, like most of our clients comes from California and wanted something bright and vivid yet childish and almost naive to reflect its name Shonen meaning boy in Japanese.
Allure
My Skin Looked Filtered After Using the Danessa Myricks Blurring Balm
All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I'll admit it — I like my skin to look filtered all the time. However, life gets in the way and acne happens, making it difficult to live my smooth, blemish-free dream, so I'm constantly looking for complexion products to mask any pimples, pores, discoloration, or texture on my skin. That said, we just awarded the Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder a 2022 Best of Beauty Award in the Breakthroughs category because it's such an innovative product that claims to blur imperfections with a balm-to-powder formula. Since I didn't initially test it for awards consideration, I had to try it out now to see if it would do just that for my skin.
10 best body moisturisers that promise to nourish, hydrate and soothe dry skin
There’s no denying that the skin on our faces gets much more attention than that on our bodies. Every morning and evening you’re probably spending time cleansing, toning, exfoliating and layering on an indulgent mix of serums and creams – and while having a good skincare routine is paramount, it’s just as important to give your body the same level of attention. After all, having perpetually dry elbows, ashy knees or flaky legs is less than ideal, but despite that, body moisturising remains an afterthought for the majority of people.Sure, you might be somebody who’ll occasionally use a body scrub,...
packagingoftheworld.com
Alcyon Sea Salt
ALCYON sea salt comes from the crystal-clear waters surrounding the Magdalen Islands, where the St. Lawrence River meets the Atlantic. And it comes from the dream of one local family, who wanted to honour the sea and the community they love by creating a pure and simple salt that tastes like home. A family with deep roots in les Îles-de-la-Madeleine community.
packagingoftheworld.com
ALIA Artisanal Preserves
Alia is an artisanal preserves brand established in Lebanon which encompasses a whole range of products such as jams, distilleries, dried fruits, olive oil and dairy goods. The logo of Alia consists of a modern stylized typographic composition which entails both English and Arabic variations; juxtaposed to form a contemporary emblem.
Get Your Pearly Whites Whiter With These Dentist-Recommended Treatments
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The cosmetics industry is chockfull of serums and gadgets galore promising beautifying results. While before and after transformations aren’t always guaranteed, the best teeth whitening products can offer serious results—done yourself, no dentist required! But that’s not to say we didn’t consult a dentist to help us select the most efficacious bleaching toothpastes, whitening LED light kits, and more.
Fast Company
Flowers, rubber, and even rocks—this vegan leather blends biomaterials to mimic the real thing
Mushroom leather. Apple leather. Pineapple leather. Cactus leather. There’s a growing list of vegan leather alternatives made from plants (in some cases, mixed with plastic). But a new startup thinks that it can get more realistic results not by relying on one type of plant, but a blend of multiple biomaterials.
Comments / 0