All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I'll admit it — I like my skin to look filtered all the time. However, life gets in the way and acne happens, making it difficult to live my smooth, blemish-free dream, so I'm constantly looking for complexion products to mask any pimples, pores, discoloration, or texture on my skin. That said, we just awarded the Danessa Myricks Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder a 2022 Best of Beauty Award in the Breakthroughs category because it's such an innovative product that claims to blur imperfections with a balm-to-powder formula. Since I didn't initially test it for awards consideration, I had to try it out now to see if it would do just that for my skin.

SKIN CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO