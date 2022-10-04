Read full article on original website
Bertha Petunia Tyson, 83
Bertha Petunia Tyson, age 83, passed to the arms of our Jesus on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Midland Memorial Hospital. Family and friends are invited to a graveside funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion. Interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman.
PHOTO ALBUM - Bluecat Pep Rally, September 30, 2022
These photos are from last week's Pep Rally before the San Saba blowout! Today's pep rally to get ready for Tolar should begin around 2:50 at the CHS gym. The #6 Bluecats will be playing the #9 Rattlers tonight with the kickoff at 7:00pm. Be at Hufford Field in time to get a good seat, it should be THE GAME to watch in the area. GO BLUECATS!!! (Coleman Today Photos)
Three Killed in Wreck 10 Miles East of Ballinger
According to a media release issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety Friday afternoon, three people died in a car crash which happened Thursday morning,10 miles east of Ballinger on U.S. Highway 67. Sarah Evelyn Brown, 48, of Brownwood, was one of three people killed. The preliminary investigation revealed...
Roger Douglas Keeney, 80
Roger Douglas Keeney, age 80, of Coleman, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
CHS XC Getting Ready for District
CHS Boys XC - Placed 17th our to 20 full teams:. CHS Varsity Girls - Placed 15th as a team out of 23 teams:
LIVE STREAM VIDEO Available TONIGHT for Bluecats vs Tolar
Click on the link that follows for LIVE VIDEO of the BIG GAME tonight at Hufford Field. The game begins at 7:00pm. IF you cannot live stream the video, please listen to Brock Bouldin on KOXE.com or on the KOXE app! Coleman Bluecats VS Tolar Rattlerson Hudl TV: https://www.team1sports.com/highschool/tx/?S=coleman.
PHOTOS from the Miss Coleman County Pageant
The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held last Saturday during the Annual Fiesta de la Paloma, which is organized by the Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. Emcee was Doug Burks and the official professional photographer was Courtney Grelle Photography. The above photos are a sampling of her work during the Fiesta, which can be found through her Facebook page. Attached and on our GALLERIES page is a Coleman Today photo album of the pageant.
Garden Club Meets, Hears Presentation on Reducing Rain Runoff
The Town and Country Garden Club held their monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 4th at noon at the the J.A.B. Miller Building. Twenty five members and three guests enjoyed delicious luncheon refreshments provided by hostesses Diane Cupps and Darla Hulse. In the business portion of the meeting, President Jane Price...
