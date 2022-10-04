Read full article on original website
ktmoradio.com
Campbell Library Part of Festival Fun
Campbell will be a busy place on Saturday with the Main Street Festival and Farmer’s Market Fall Festival. Julie Orf says Campbell Library will be involved in the fun. This is the second year the library has been part of the festival.
Kait 8
Deals, food, and more at city yard sale in Greene County
MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re in the bargaining mood this weekend, then there’s an event in Marmaduke with your name on it. The community will be holding a city-wide yard sale from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. Each day begins at 7 a.m. and goes until whenever.
ktmoradio.com
First Phase of Major Butler County Project Underway
SIKESTON-Construction of the first phase of the U.S. Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County is underway. This work includes upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place of the current loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants.
KFVS12
MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
Kait 8
City warning residents of vandalism at park
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
ktmoradio.com
Council Agrees to Purchase New Truck
During last night’s Kennett City Council meeting, there was a lot of discussion about whether the city could afford a new truck for the fire department. Chief Lance Davis told the Council that the Squad 51 truck used for medical calls was purchased in 2005 to pull the department’s trailer and equipment.
KFVS12
Butler County child molestation arrest
Veterans return to the Heartland after honor flight. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Mo Department of Natural Resources helping...
Kait 8
Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
Kait 8
“I want him to pay for what he has done”: Community on edge after several homes catch fire
CARDWELL, Mo. (KAIT) - Residents in this Dunklin County town are on edge after they say several homes have gone up in flames in the last few months. The fires have sparked concern throughout the community. Some say they are afraid to sleep at night for fear they will wake to a house engulfed in flames, while others have already lost everything they own.
The Randolph Columbus Barrett House in Doniphan, Missouri, a town that has some interesting history
Randolph Columbus Barrett House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. An old house in Doniphan, Missouri was built in 1881. It's referred to as the Randolph Columbus Barrett House. It's a two-story, three-bay home with the architectural style of Classical Revival. In the front of the house, there is a two-story portico including rails on both levels. In 1976, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Kait 8
Two dogs die in house fire
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – Crews responded to a house fire in Kennett Tuesday evening. Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett said they got a call at 4:15 p.m. about the fire on the 500-block of West 9th Street. Firefighters on the scene said it was a small kitchen fire that spread...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Man Arrested for Being in Home Without Permission
A 28 year old Union City man has been arrested, after being found inside a home without permission. Union City police reports said officers were called to 407 North Morgan Street, after carpenters found Shyheim Slayton inside the residence. Reports said officers arrived at the scene and talked with Slayton,...
ktmoradio.com
One Person Hurt in Stoddard County Crash
A two vehicle traffic accident on Route K north of Bloomfield left one person hurt. The HP reports the accident happened when 52 year old Ted Lee of Gideon failed to stop the van he was driving at a stop sign, and the vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by 29 year old Ashley Cross of Malden. A passenger in her vehicle, 65 year old Judy Bowen of Advance, received minor injuries and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
KFVS12
Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest. Officers were called to Laura’s Mini Mart on Truman Boulevard on Friday, September 30 to investigate the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers learned there had been a fight between two customers...
ktmoradio.com
Dexter Man Arrested by the MSHP
A Dexter man was arrested by the MSHP Wednesday afternoon. 20 year old Dalton Norman was arrested on a felony Stoddard County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail and is held with no bond.
thunderboltradio.com
Handgun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City
Union City police were dispatched to investigate a stolen firearm. Police reports said officers arrived at 1020 Russell Street, where they spoke with 70 year old Frank Malvin Holbrook. At the scene, Holbrook said someone had taken a Ruger .9-milimeter handgun from his vehicle between September 26th and 30th. Police...
kfmo.com
Law Enforcement Graduate Dies
(Sikeston, MO) A graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Program, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Colt R. Tripp, is dead. A news release on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page indicates Tripp died at his Sikeston home September 29th. Officer Tripp worked at several departments in Washington, Madison, Iron, and Jefferson Counties before coming to Sikeston in April of 2020. Officer Tripp was a member of the Special Operations Group and Crisis Intervention Team with the Sikeston DOPS. Tripp was graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Officer Class of 2009.
Kait 8
One injured in shooting
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, about the shooting in the 600-block of Magnolia Drive. Witnesses reported hearing several shots fired. When officers...
ktmoradio.com
Sikeston Man Arrested by MSHP in New Madrid County
A Sikeston man was arrested by the MSHP in New Madrid County on several charges. 40 year old Brian Benford was arrested Sunday afternoon for felony driving while revoked, a Newbern, TN failure to appear warrant on a forgery charge, and traffic charges.
KFVS12
Caruthersville Police investigating vandalism at cemetery
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Reported vandalism at a cemetery in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers were called to the Little Prairie Cemetery on Wednesday, October 5 and found several items vandalized. No other details have been released. Caruthersville Police said there are no suspects at this time.
