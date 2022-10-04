ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell, MO

Comments / 0

Related
ktmoradio.com

Campbell Library Part of Festival Fun

Campbell will be a busy place on Saturday with the Main Street Festival and Farmer’s Market Fall Festival. Julie Orf says Campbell Library will be involved in the fun. This is the second year the library has been part of the festival.
CAMPBELL, MO
Kait 8

Deals, food, and more at city yard sale in Greene County

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) – If you’re in the bargaining mood this weekend, then there’s an event in Marmaduke with your name on it. The community will be holding a city-wide yard sale from Friday, Oct. 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. Each day begins at 7 a.m. and goes until whenever.
MARMADUKE, AR
ktmoradio.com

First Phase of Major Butler County Project Underway

SIKESTON-Construction of the first phase of the U.S. Route 67/Future I-57 project in Butler County is underway. This work includes upgrading the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. The interchange will be reconfigured with two roundabouts in place of the current loop ramps in the northwest and southeast quadrants.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

MoDOT discussing next phase of Future I-57 in upcoming public meeting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to discuss a proposed project. A project that will lead to the upgrade of the U.S. Route 67 in Butler County to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57. The proposal includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards, starting from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo., to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
City
Campbell, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Kait 8

City warning residents of vandalism at park

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – A Greene County city wants you to be mindful of any acts of vandalism following a recent case at one park. The Paragould Arkansas Parks Facebook page posted images of an incident that occurred Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Harmon Park. They said multiple people were involved and fled the scene.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
ktmoradio.com

Council Agrees to Purchase New Truck

During last night’s Kennett City Council meeting, there was a lot of discussion about whether the city could afford a new truck for the fire department. Chief Lance Davis told the Council that the Squad 51 truck used for medical calls was purchased in 2005 to pull the department’s trailer and equipment.
KENNETT, MO
KFVS12

Butler County child molestation arrest

Veterans return to the Heartland after honor flight. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. Cape Girardeau under boil water advisory for rest of week. In Marion tonight, veterans are arriving in Marion for the veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois. Mo Department of Natural Resources helping...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Jonesboro business destroyed in early morning fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews responded to a business in Jonesboro for an early morning structure fire. According to Jonesboro dispatch, crews were called to a fire at 2309 East Matthews just after 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 5. No one was injured in the fire. The intersection of...
JONESBORO, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Farmers Market
CJ Coombs

The Randolph Columbus Barrett House in Doniphan, Missouri, a town that has some interesting history

Randolph Columbus Barrett House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. An old house in Doniphan, Missouri was built in 1881. It's referred to as the Randolph Columbus Barrett House. It's a two-story, three-bay home with the architectural style of Classical Revival. In the front of the house, there is a two-story portico including rails on both levels. In 1976, this house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
DONIPHAN, MO
Kait 8

Two dogs die in house fire

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) – Crews responded to a house fire in Kennett Tuesday evening. Fire Marshal Dennis Hamlett said they got a call at 4:15 p.m. about the fire on the 500-block of West 9th Street. Firefighters on the scene said it was a small kitchen fire that spread...
KENNETT, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Man Arrested for Being in Home Without Permission

A 28 year old Union City man has been arrested, after being found inside a home without permission. Union City police reports said officers were called to 407 North Morgan Street, after carpenters found Shyheim Slayton inside the residence. Reports said officers arrived at the scene and talked with Slayton,...
UNION CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
ktmoradio.com

One Person Hurt in Stoddard County Crash

A two vehicle traffic accident on Route K north of Bloomfield left one person hurt. The HP reports the accident happened when 52 year old Ted Lee of Gideon failed to stop the van he was driving at a stop sign, and the vehicle was struck by a vehicle driven by 29 year old Ashley Cross of Malden. A passenger in her vehicle, 65 year old Judy Bowen of Advance, received minor injuries and was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital.
STODDARD COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Fight inside Caruthersville business leads to shots fired arrest

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A shots fired call at a Caruthersville business leads to an arrest. Officers were called to Laura’s Mini Mart on Truman Boulevard on Friday, September 30 to investigate the report of gunfire. When they arrived, officers learned there had been a fight between two customers...
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO
ktmoradio.com

Dexter Man Arrested by the MSHP

A Dexter man was arrested by the MSHP Wednesday afternoon. 20 year old Dalton Norman was arrested on a felony Stoddard County warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana. He was taken to the Stoddard County Jail and is held with no bond.
DEXTER, MO
thunderboltradio.com

Handgun Stolen from Vehicle in Union City

Union City police were dispatched to investigate a stolen firearm. Police reports said officers arrived at 1020 Russell Street, where they spoke with 70 year old Frank Malvin Holbrook. At the scene, Holbrook said someone had taken a Ruger .9-milimeter handgun from his vehicle between September 26th and 30th. Police...
UNION CITY, TN
kfmo.com

Law Enforcement Graduate Dies

(Sikeston, MO) A graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Program, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Officer Colt R. Tripp, is dead. A news release on the Sikeston Department of Public Safety Facebook page indicates Tripp died at his Sikeston home September 29th. Officer Tripp worked at several departments in Washington, Madison, Iron, and Jefferson Counties before coming to Sikeston in April of 2020. Officer Tripp was a member of the Special Operations Group and Crisis Intervention Team with the Sikeston DOPS. Tripp was graduate of Fredericktown High School and the Mineral Area College Law Enforcement Officer Class of 2009.
SIKESTON, MO
Kait 8

One injured in shooting

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) – Paragould police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Captain Brad Snyder said his department got a call at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, about the shooting in the 600-block of Magnolia Drive. Witnesses reported hearing several shots fired. When officers...
PARAGOULD, AR
ktmoradio.com

Sikeston Man Arrested by MSHP in New Madrid County

A Sikeston man was arrested by the MSHP in New Madrid County on several charges. 40 year old Brian Benford was arrested Sunday afternoon for felony driving while revoked, a Newbern, TN failure to appear warrant on a forgery charge, and traffic charges.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Caruthersville Police investigating vandalism at cemetery

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Reported vandalism at a cemetery in Caruthersville is under investigation. Officers were called to the Little Prairie Cemetery on Wednesday, October 5 and found several items vandalized. No other details have been released. Caruthersville Police said there are no suspects at this time.
CARUTHERSVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy