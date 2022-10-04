ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 21

joey
3d ago

Why does the news continue to use derogatory terms. We know the bill is the parental rights bill. Cause they can’t win otherwise. And they hate parents having control of their kids. They believe government should raise kids

zar
3d ago

Anyone who supports teaching children grade 3 and below about sexuality (what the parental rights bill bans) definitely is showing their 'MAP' intentions.

Mary
3d ago

They are scared of Ron DeSantis, this the hit pieces hourly🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️.

CBS Miami

Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November. DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it. Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.  
POLITICO

Florida's flagship university picks a GOP politician to lead

Hello and welcome to Friday. Context — Ben Sasse won’t be the first politician to take the helm of a Florida university. It’s happened numerous times over the last few decades when both Democrats and Republicans have been in charge in Tallahassee: Betty Castor at University of South Florida, Frank Brogan at Florida Atlantic University, John Delaney at the University of North Florida and John Thrasher at Florida State University..
FloridaDaily

Ron DeSantis Crushing Charlie Crist in New Poll of Florida Gubernatorial Race

A new poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in excellent shape as he runs for a second term. Mason Dixon released a poll of likely voters showing DeSantis taking 52 percent while former Gov. Charlie Crist, who was elected governor in 2006 when he was a Republican, behind at 41 percent while 1 percent back other candidates and 6 percent remain undecided. Crist won the Democratic primary in August over state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. DeSantis faced no opposition on the Republican side.
askflagler.com

Charlie Crist – Ron DeSantis Debate Postponed

The one and only scheduled debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and Charlie Crist has been postponed, with no indication yet as to when it might be held. The debate was originally scheduled for October 12th, but has been put off in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Initially slated to be...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Florida Phoenix

Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Whenever a hurricane threatens to slam into someplace near me in Florida, there’s one thing I do before I start packing to evacuate: I call my mom in Pensacola. She’s a retired bookkeeper, not a meteorologist. But she’s been carefully plotting the path of hurricanes across the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico for more […] The post Florida homeowners flooded by Ian don’t have to tell new buyers about the disaster’s damage appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Opinion: Florida's Republicans play politics with people's lives.

Ian Damage(via The Guardian) Just days after one of the strongest hurricanes in history ripped through Florida causing billions of dollars in damages and costing still uncounted deaths (currently at 83), Florida’s Republican senators and representatives voted ‘No’ on the stop-gap government funding bill that included keeping FEMA going through next year with $18.8 Billion dollars. The funding bill also included vital resources for Ukraine and security for Federal Courts.
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.5.2022 — Hurricane Recovery Update —False Media Narrative of DeSantis is Debunked— Florida Disaster Fund Reaches $35 Million — More...

The State of Florida is making great strides in helping Floridians recover from the devastation Hurricane Ian left in its wake. FDOT has already made tremendous progress on the temporary bridge to Pine Island,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Now, I’ve asked them to work with Lee County to immediately begin work to provide temporary access and begin repairs to the Sanibel Causeway. Access to our barrier islands is a priority for our first responders and emergency services who have been working day and night to bring relief to all Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian.”
fiu.edu

The land we are on

Oct. 10 is Indigenous Peoples' Day. Though the Miccosukee Reservation is currently within the Everglades and the Seminole Reservation is in Hollywood, in reality, South Florida — and to a broader extent all of Florida — is on Miccosukee and Seminole land. More than a dozen Native American...
cltampa.com

Let's discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' weird white boots

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was heavily criticized yesterday for showing up in the Fort Myers Beach area wearing campaign gear, stopping Hurricane Ian relief efforts for a photo-op, and then calling residents liars after they expressed frustration with the DeSantis-induced recovery delays. But there also appears to be quite a...
FloridaDaily

Todd Carney: Conservative Voters Shouldn’t Buy the Hype on Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Florida has no shortage of political star power. While Gov. Ron DeSantis is receiving the most attention, many current and former Florida politicians loom large. One politician who is starting to receive more buzz is Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami. In the last month, Suarez has made the rounds on conservative media to position himself as a star in the making. His increased profile has fueled speculation about his future in Florida – and even nationally. But a closer look at Suarez’s record shows he should have no place in Republican politics, because he will sell out conservative voters.
Bay News 9

Hispanic Heritage Month: Afro-Latinos' fight for equality

As the country honors Hispanic Heritage Month by recognizing the contributions of Hispanic Americans to the country, “Justice for All” hosts an in-depth conversation on the intersection between the Black and Latinx communities — and on Afro-Latinos' ongoing fight for equality. In this 30-minute episode, Spectrum News...
The Hill

For Ron DeSantis, what a difference a deluge makes

This is the story of a ravaging storm, severely shifting winds and gusts of hot air. I’m not talking about Hurricane Ian, but the actions of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) when Hurricane Sandy ravaged New York almost exactly 10 years ago. In 2012, my congressional district on Long Island,...
