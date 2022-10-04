Holly Willoughby serves up style inspiration in a high-street blouse and skirt on This Morning

Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield have been dishing up the latest news from the This Morning sofa once again.

As well as covering hot topics, the show is great for finding style inspiration, as Willoughby’s outfits always impress and continuously deliver effortless elegance.

Willoughby is a style icon after our own hearts, too – opting for affordable high-street favourites, including LK Bennett , Oasis , Karen Millen , La Redoute and Nobody’s Child , to name just a few.

Kicking off the week in a Forties-inspired polka-dot shirt and straight-leg wool trousers, the presenter has opted for another shirt today, this time paired with a black A-line skirt.

Hailing from two of the presenter’s favourite high-street brands, & Other Stories and Reserved, here’s where to shop her look.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Today, Holly teamed a £75 poodle-print neck-tie blouse with a £19.99 high-waisted A-line mini skirt from Reserved.

& Other Stories neck tie blouse: £75, Stories.com

Finished in a unique poodle print, this monochrome patterned blouse from & Other Stories is detailed with a pussy-bow neck tie. The full sleeves are teamed with buttoned cuffs and a longer-length body that’s perfect for tucking into trousers or skirts this autumn.

Reserved viscose skirt: £19.99, Reserved.com

Every wardrobe needs a black mini skirt – and this one from Reserved is a steal at less than £20. The slightly longer hem lends it to formal wear while the high-waisted cut is great for tucking tops into. Made from comfortable and stretchy viscose, the skirt looks to have a slightly textured finish.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning ?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red magazine in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally”. She added: “For a long time, I was pretty clueless.” However, her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles, in our opinion.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Whiteman was previously an assistant to Smith, who is now based in Sydney.

Smith is often credited with having engineered Holly Willoughby’s transformation to a national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying: ‘I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up’.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice , and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Peksah has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair include Batiste dry shampoo , T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£29, Lookfantastic.com ).

Willoughby is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador and shared a clip of herself dying her own hair, using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, during lockdown, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in southwest London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

