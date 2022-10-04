ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coroner offers condolences to family of Chris Kaba

By Margaret Davis
A coroner has offered his condolences to the family of Chris Kaba as the inquest into the 24-year-old’s death was opened and adjourned.

Relatives of the father-two-be attended Inner South London Coroner’s Court on Tuesday for a brief hearing to open the inquest.

Coroner Andrew Harris began the hearing by offering his condolences to relatives including Mr Kaba’s parents, brother and cousin who sat in the courtroom.

The court was told that unarmed Mr Kaba, 24, was shot by a police marksman through the windscreen of the car that he was driving in Streatham Hill, south London, on September 5.

The Audi , that had been linked by police to a firearms incident the previous day, was being followed by an unmarked police car.

A marked patrol car then blocked the Audi into a narrow residential street, where Mr Kaba was fatally shot.

Witnesses said Mr Kaba attempted to ram his way free before he was shot.

The inquest will be adjourned while the circumstances of the shooting are investigated by watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

The Metropolitan Police marksman who shot Mr Kaba has been suspended from duty.

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

