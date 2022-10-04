ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rob Beckett ends up accidentally ‘leading’ Just Stop Oil protest

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48V98s_0iLAyJG700

Rob Beckett has joked that he unintentionally led a climate protest as he walked to work in London.

The comedian said he was on his way to record Celebs Go Dating when he found himself getting among a Just Stop Oil march.

“I’ve got a tracksuit on and Crocs and then I was like, ‘I’m not in the march’... but I was in the march because I was with all the people... I got to the front and then they started filming me and it looked like I was leading the march,” Mr Beckett said.

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

