ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

It was an emotional premiere for ‘The Happiest Man on Earth’ | Commentary

By Matthew J. Palm, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
A crowd outside the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden on Oct. 1 awaits the arrival of Billy Flanigan at the world premiere of a documentary about his life and work, titled "The Happiest Man on Earth." Matthew J. Palm/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

In a week of devastation, the world premiere of “Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth” brought a swirl of pixie-dust joy to Central Florida.

The documentary, telling the story of 40-year Walt Disney World performer Flanigan, debuted at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden last Saturday — Disney World’s 51st birthday — in an evening of red-carpet arrivals, reunions, tears and laughter.

“I’m just humbled,” said Flanigan of the film and the opening-night hoopla. “If it helps one person who is struggling with something, then the film has served its purpose.”

The movie was inspired by Flanigan’s “Flanigrams” — song-and-dance numbers he created and delivered in singing-telegram style during the COVID-19 entertainment-industry shutdown. Wearing his trademark lime-green helmet, he would bike to friends’ homes and give a little performance at their front doors.

Of course, as he explained during a post-film question-and-answer session, sometimes the reaction was unexpected. One friend, who wasn’t dressed for receiving visitors, slammed the door in his face. Others burst into tears at the unexpected kindness.

But “The Happiest Man on Earth” goes well beyond the Flanigrams. Orlando’s entertainment community should be heartened by the film’s exploration of how the pandemic shutdown affected the lives of so many here, personally and professionally.

And you don’t have to be an entertainer to be moved by elements of Flanigan’s story — how he was bullied as a child and the effect on his family when after years of marriage and four children he came out as gay.

His family, by the way, filled the front row of the theater Saturday, cheering on their dad and joking with him about who is the “favorite child” in the Q-and-A session. The film doesn’t shy away from the difficulties Flanigan’s coming out caused, but it also shows how open hearts can heal.

“Your family is a shining example of love, acceptance and the resilience of the human spirit,” said friend and fellow Disney performer Sheila Ward after viewing the movie.

The documentary is well paced as it introduces viewers to the man behind the million-watt smile. A score of emotional original music underlies key scenes, and Disney lyrics cleverly break up the segments. Longtime Disney pianist Carol Stein composed an original song about Flanigan for the film, and the two performed it live at the premiere — true entertainers never shy away from a stage, after all.

Flanigan said he was amazed at how Stein created the song, titled “Behind Every Smile,” so quickly.

“Carol sat down, worked overnight, called and said, ‘I think I got it,’” he recalled.

While the film touches on deeper issues, it is very much a feel-good movie. One commenter in the post-film discussion said she was struck about how Flanigan said his bullying made him a kinder person, instead of a bitter person. And that idea — of choosing compassion over bitterness — shines throughout the documentary.

After 40 years at Walt Disney World, Flanigan, 62, knows a lot of people in town — and they packed the seats. But some Disney fans who “came by happenstance” after “reading about it in the newspaper,” said they too were moved by Flanigan’s story. They asked where they could currently see him perform (Animal Kingdom’s “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue … and Beyond!”) and when.

“I don’t work weekends,” quipped Flanigan, adding he earned that perk because “I’ve been there a long time.”

The documentary will be available for streaming through iTunes ($12.99) on Oct. 7, and a DVD will be released Nov. 15 through amazon.com ($19.95). Music from Rob Pottorf’s score, which includes Stein’s “Behind Every Smile,” is also available as a digital-download album from amazon.com ($9.95).

While laughter filled much of the premiere evening as friends posed for photos on the red carpet and raced to hug the beaming man of the hour, there was acknowledgment of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. $1,000 from the premiere’s ticket sales will be donated to relief efforts in Southwest Florida, producer Randy Goodwin announced.

Ward read a letter from Cullen Douglas, the documentary’s writer and director, who was unable to fly in from Los Angeles.

“I hope the story, like Billy’s Flanigrams,” he wrote, “gave you a chance to smile, hope and maybe even heal.”

Find me on Twitter @matt_on_arts, facebook.com/matthew.j.palm or email me at mpalm@orlandosentinel.com . Want more theater and arts news and reviews? Go to orlandosentinel.com/arts . For more fun things, follow @fun.things.orlando on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

After ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ a Weakened Disney Hopes to Limit the Damage

On May 5, two Florida state officials traveled to Orlando to meet with the leadership of Disney’s self-governing district. Two weeks earlier, Gov. Ron DeSantis had abolished the district in retaliation for Disney’s opposition to a law that restricts classroom instruction on LGBTQ identity – known to critics as “Don’t Say Gay.”  The two officials – one of them the chief deputy counsel in DeSantis’ office — went to figure out what the state was getting into. The leaders of the Reedy Creek Improvement District showed them a PowerPoint detailing their responsibilities for a 54-megawatt power plant, 65 miles of canals,...
FLORIDA STATE
tastychomps.com

The Best Chinese Restaurant in Orlando? Inside Look: YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr Phillips Area / Southwest Orlando

Have you heard about this new Cantonese Chinese Dim Sum and Seafood restaurant in Orlando?. It’s called YH Seafood Clubhouse and they recently opened in the Dr Philips / Sand Lake area, serving up some of the best Cantonese Chinese food in town with unique dishes – like black truffle mushroom ha gow dumplings and abalone siu mai – in a gorgeous setting.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Tropical Storm Julia forms in the Caribbean

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Julia formed in the southern Caribbean on Friday with winds of 40 mph. Tropical Depression 13, which formed Thursday night in the Caribbean, developed into Julia. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Channel 9 meteorologist Rusty McCranie said as Tropical Storm Julia...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Entertainment
City
Winter Garden, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Orlando Weekly

[UPDATE] Jollibee announces Orlando opening date

UPDATE: While an opening date of October 29 was briefly visible online for the chain restaurant, representatives of the chain said that no date has been set. "Jollibee will be opening a store in Orlando in 2022, though the specific opening date has not been set," they said. The aforementioned date that was visible along with other information about the store has since switched to "October" with no specified date. Original story continues below. The long wait for Filipino fast food is nearly over in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Isley Brothers set to romance Central Florida at this weekend's Heart and Soul Music Festival

Seminal funk outfit the Isley Brothers are heading to Central Florida — Apopka, to be exact — this week for an outdoors festival, and that sure seems like as close to mandatory attendance as it gets. The Isleys are heading up the Heart & Soul Music Festival along with Howard Hewett (of Shalamar fame), Con Funk Shun and Leela James. Rock Hall of Fame inductees the Isley Brothers have been making music and soundtracking young romance for over 60 years and have an unparalleled catalog of adventurous R&B hits.
APOPKA, FL
bungalower

Paris Baguette opening in Winter Park

A new bakery/cafe chain called Paris Baguette (Website) will be opening its first Florida location on October 13 in Winter Park. The new store is located at 325 S. Orlando Avenue [GMap] and will seat roughly 52 guests at a time. It will feature large self-serve displays full of pastries and cakes, with observation windows to peek at bakers and cakers doing their thing in the kitchen.
WINTER PARK, FL
407area.com

Here’s Where You Can Taste the Best Cinnamon Buns in Orlando

Are you a sucker of well-made cinnamon buns? These delicious pastries are a great addition to your breakfast, lunch, or midnight snack - they are fluffy and soft, and mostly go well with hot beverages. Now, if you are looking for decadent cinnamon rolls in Orlando, worry no more. You...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
Orlando Weekly

Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe, a late-night Hong Kong-style diner, is coming to Mills 50

John Zhao, the restaurateur behind YH Seafood Clubhouse in Dr. Phillips and Pho 813 near the Mall at Millenia, will expand his footprint in the city when he opens Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe in Orlando's Mills 50 neighborhood. But unlike the Sweet Buns in Tampa and Gainesville, the Orlando outpost — set to take over the standalone space currently housing King Crab Shack at 2021 E. Colonial Drive — will have a full kitchen firing up Hong Kong-style diner fare in addition to the bakery's sugary buns, breads, cakes and assorted baked goods. Zhao says the Mills 50 cafe will plate the sort of classic crossroads cuisine Hong Kong diners are known for, like noodle soups, HK-style BBQ, HK-style spaghetti bolognese, French toast, stir-fried street fare, congee and pork chops. Zhao will move a couple of the Hong Kong-trained chefs from YH Seafood Clubhouse to Sweet Buns when it opens this December, and plans on staying open until midnight to draw in a late-night crowd. Sweet! In the meantime, follow Sweet Buns Bakery & Cafe (Instagram | Web) for the latest updates.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Bad As’s Burgers getting ready to open in Orlando. Here’s what we know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chef John Collazo is getting ready to open up a new concept in Orlando’s Curry Ford West neighborhood. Collazo, who owns Milk District staple Bad As’s Sandwich, is opening Bad As’s Burgers at 4205 Curry Ford Road — which used to house Kathi Rolls before it closed on May 27.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Earth#World Premiere#Walt Disney World#Disney World
orlandomagazine.com

The Mayoral Odd Couple

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has been married for 34 years to the woman at the top of this year’s Orlando magazine Most Powerful list: U.S. Representative Val Demings. For most of that time, he’s been closely connected to another Most-Powerful shoo-in, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer: first as the city’s Chief of Police, then as Orange County’s Director of Public Safety, and for the past four years as a fellow mayor.
ORLANDO, FL
centralfloridalifestyle.com

Top 10 Fall Festivals You Won’t Want to Miss

Hurrican Ian has certainly dropped the temperatures in Orlando which makes our fall festival season much more enjoyable this year! Fall festivities have officially begun and this year is bigger and better than ever! Enjoy fall foodie events, craft beer festivals, pumpkin patches and corn mazes right here in Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy