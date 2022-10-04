It was an emotional premiere for ‘The Happiest Man on Earth’ | Commentary

A crowd outside the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden on Oct. 1 awaits the arrival of Billy Flanigan at the world premiere of a documentary about his life and work, titled "The Happiest Man on Earth." Matthew J. Palm/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

In a week of devastation, the world premiere of “Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth” brought a swirl of pixie-dust joy to Central Florida.

The documentary, telling the story of 40-year Walt Disney World performer Flanigan, debuted at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden last Saturday — Disney World’s 51st birthday — in an evening of red-carpet arrivals, reunions, tears and laughter.

“I’m just humbled,” said Flanigan of the film and the opening-night hoopla. “If it helps one person who is struggling with something, then the film has served its purpose.”

The movie was inspired by Flanigan’s “Flanigrams” — song-and-dance numbers he created and delivered in singing-telegram style during the COVID-19 entertainment-industry shutdown. Wearing his trademark lime-green helmet, he would bike to friends’ homes and give a little performance at their front doors.

Of course, as he explained during a post-film question-and-answer session, sometimes the reaction was unexpected. One friend, who wasn’t dressed for receiving visitors, slammed the door in his face. Others burst into tears at the unexpected kindness.

But “The Happiest Man on Earth” goes well beyond the Flanigrams. Orlando’s entertainment community should be heartened by the film’s exploration of how the pandemic shutdown affected the lives of so many here, personally and professionally.

And you don’t have to be an entertainer to be moved by elements of Flanigan’s story — how he was bullied as a child and the effect on his family when after years of marriage and four children he came out as gay.

His family, by the way, filled the front row of the theater Saturday, cheering on their dad and joking with him about who is the “favorite child” in the Q-and-A session. The film doesn’t shy away from the difficulties Flanigan’s coming out caused, but it also shows how open hearts can heal.

“Your family is a shining example of love, acceptance and the resilience of the human spirit,” said friend and fellow Disney performer Sheila Ward after viewing the movie.

The documentary is well paced as it introduces viewers to the man behind the million-watt smile. A score of emotional original music underlies key scenes, and Disney lyrics cleverly break up the segments. Longtime Disney pianist Carol Stein composed an original song about Flanigan for the film, and the two performed it live at the premiere — true entertainers never shy away from a stage, after all.

Flanigan said he was amazed at how Stein created the song, titled “Behind Every Smile,” so quickly.

“Carol sat down, worked overnight, called and said, ‘I think I got it,’” he recalled.

While the film touches on deeper issues, it is very much a feel-good movie. One commenter in the post-film discussion said she was struck about how Flanigan said his bullying made him a kinder person, instead of a bitter person. And that idea — of choosing compassion over bitterness — shines throughout the documentary.

After 40 years at Walt Disney World, Flanigan, 62, knows a lot of people in town — and they packed the seats. But some Disney fans who “came by happenstance” after “reading about it in the newspaper,” said they too were moved by Flanigan’s story. They asked where they could currently see him perform (Animal Kingdom’s “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue … and Beyond!”) and when.

“I don’t work weekends,” quipped Flanigan, adding he earned that perk because “I’ve been there a long time.”

The documentary will be available for streaming through iTunes ($12.99) on Oct. 7, and a DVD will be released Nov. 15 through amazon.com ($19.95). Music from Rob Pottorf’s score, which includes Stein’s “Behind Every Smile,” is also available as a digital-download album from amazon.com ($9.95).

While laughter filled much of the premiere evening as friends posed for photos on the red carpet and raced to hug the beaming man of the hour, there was acknowledgment of the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian. $1,000 from the premiere’s ticket sales will be donated to relief efforts in Southwest Florida, producer Randy Goodwin announced.

Ward read a letter from Cullen Douglas, the documentary’s writer and director, who was unable to fly in from Los Angeles.

“I hope the story, like Billy’s Flanigrams,” he wrote, “gave you a chance to smile, hope and maybe even heal.”

