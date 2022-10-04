ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rubio leads Demings by 6 points in new Mason-Dixon poll

By Steven Lemongello, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago

Marco Rubio has maintained his lead over Val Demings in Florida’s U.S. Senate race, a poll released Tuesday finds.

The Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey showed Republican U.S. Sen. Rubio with 47% of the vote and U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Orlando, with 41%. Another 10% were undecided.

The margin of error in the poll is 3.5%. The survey was taken of registered and likely Florida voters from Sept. 26 to 28.

“Despite millions of dollars spent on advertising by both campaigns, little seems to have changed since February when Rubio led 49%-42%,” wrote Mason-Dixon director Brad Coker.

Rubio’s edge in the poll comes from unaffiliated voters, who gave him 44% of their support compared with 39% for Demings. Rubio also received an advantage from the usually Democratic-leaning Hispanic vote, which was tied at 45% for both candidates.

Both Rubio and Demings had good favorable ratings, but Demings had a higher percentage of respondents who were either neutral or had not heard of her. Rubio was seen as favorable by 48% and unfavorable by 39%, while Demings had a 33% favorable rating, 29% unfavorable, 22% neutral and 16% without recognition.

Rubio was ahead of Demings in all regions except the Democratic stronghold of South Florida, including her home region of Central Florida. Rubio led her in the Orlando area by 46% to 42%.

Rubio also led men by 15 points while Demings led with women by just 3.

Democrats also have to contend with President Biden’s low popularity in the state, which has also gone unchanged since February.

Biden had 42% approval and 54% disapproval in the state, a slight bump us over his 40% approval and 55% disapproval earlier this year but within the margin of error.

Complete election coverage can be found at OrlandoSentinel.com/election .

Orlando Sentinel

Campaign battle for Disney district involves Trump Jr., tax and residency questions | Commentary

Many Florida legislative races are dull as dirt. But this year, the two big parties are waging an intense war over one little district in southwest Orange County with a particularly valuable prize — Disney World. Florida Republicans tried to tip the battlefield in their favor by redrawing the district, which had traditionally leaned Democratic, into one with more Republicans. The problem: The ...
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Sentinel

Recommendation: These four Florida Supreme Court justices have lost our confidence

Gov. Ron DeSantis has reshaped the Florida Supreme Court into a political instrument of right-wing ideology that cannot be trusted to uphold the rule of law. The public’s only remaining influence over this rogue court is to deny new terms to its offending members when the opportunity arises — as it will on Election Day, Nov. 8. Of the five justices seeking merit retention, we strongly ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

Trump super PAC reserves millions in airtime in key states

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is finally opening his checkbook, reserving millions of dollars in airtime for ads to bolster his endorsed candidates in key midterm races just one month before Election Day. Trump’s newly-formed MAGA Inc. super PAC will begin airing ads Saturday in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona, according to Medium Buying, an ad tracking firm. The group is already airing ads in Pennsylvania and Ohio, home to two of the most consequential and competitive Senate races in the country. The Georgia spending is particularly notable, coming as Trump’s hand-picked Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign has been rocked by reports alleging he encouraged and paid for an ex-girlfriend’s 2009 abortion. Walker, a longtime football icon, backed a national ban on abortion during his primary, and has said he does not believe in exceptions even in cases of rape, incest or when the health of a pregnant woman is at risk. The Trump ad set to air in Georgia, which was shared with The Associated Press, does not include any mention of Walker. Instead it focuses on his rival, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, and tries to cast Warnock and his party as too extreme.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
