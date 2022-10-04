ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin defends Stetson Bennett, heaps praise on Georgia quarterback

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation.com
 3 days ago
AUBURN, Ala. — Bryan Harsin’s job is to find a way to beat Stetson Bennett next Saturday, but on Monday he was defending the Georgia quarterback.

When a Birmingham television reporter began a question by suggesting Bennett was “obviously not the most athletic guy in the world,” Harsin made his stance clear.

“I’m not sure Stetson would say that; he’s a good player, (and) I’m impressed with him,” Harsin, once a collegiate quarterback himself, said at his Monday press conference in the Auburn Athletic Complex.

