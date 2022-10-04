Read full article on original website
B&B Spoilers for the Week of October 10: Lies, Secrets, And ManipulationsSoap HubLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles opens Section 8 waiting list lottery for low-income rental assistanceBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Date Night Restaurants In Long Beach Right NowLet's Eat LALong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Kevin Hart’s Vegan Fast-Food Restaurant Is Opening in Monrovia This NovemberVegOut MagazineMonrovia, CA
yovenice.com
Fault Line Along LA’s Coast Could Unleash Huge Earthquake on Scale of San Andreas
Study looks at potential of Palos Verdes fault zone. Three scientists, Franklin Wolfe, Structural Geologist at Chevron CTC, John H. Shaw, Harry C. Dudley Professor of Structural and Economic Geology at Harvard, and Andreas Plesch Senior Research Scientist at Harvard University’s Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences conducted a study that was published in the Bulletin of the Seismological Society of America. The study was entitled Origin of the Palos Verdes Restraining Bend and Its Implications for the 3D Geometry of the Fault and Earthquake Hazards in Los Angeles, California.
KCET
How L.A.'s Little Manila Disappeared Without a Trace
When Gerald Gubatan and his siblings were young children, their father would take them to the Linda Lea Theater on Main Street in Downtown Los Angeles to watch Tagalog movies. Next door was a barbershop where his father often took him and his brothers to get hair cuts. The family...
Santa Monica Daily Press
New rail line connects Santa Monica to Inglewood en route to LAX
The notion may not be wild to the millions of visitors Santa Monica welcomes from mass transit-oriented cities like New York and London, but real Angelenos might find the concept hard to imagine. That’s going to change — eventually. The first leg of the brand new K Line,...
Apola Greek Grill Opening Fifth Location with New Franchisee
Caroline Daniel hopes to open this new location in early 2023
Jobs and internships at ABC7 Los Angeles
See the latest career opportunities and job postings for ABC7 in Los Angeles.
localemagazine.com
Add These 20 Free Things to Do in SoCal to Your Bucket List
Fun? Count us in. Free? We’re on our way. Fun for free?! We’re there! Whether you’re looking for educational, recreational or sensational, we’ve rounded up 20 things to do in SoCal that you won’t need to open your wallet to enjoy. These free activities are sure to add some fun to your fall calendar.
16 Spellbinding Halloween Happenings In L.A.
L.A. is resurrecting your most beloved Halloween traditions this year which will have the entire city brimming with gourds, ghouls, and the spirit of the season. Fill your month with delightful frights and familiar creeps with our list of haunting happenings across the city. From dark soirees to family-friendly events, here are all the thrilling things to fill your calendar with! Wander through Haunt O’ Ween’s dazzling 150,000-square-foot Halloween haven. While the 2020 drive-thru practically saved the season, this year’s walk-thru experience is set to be bigger,r and better with more themed zones and interactive experiences added to the adventure. It’s Hollywood’s take on all your favorite traditions, so expect epically-scaled tricks and tons of treats for all ages. Get your tickets here.
beverlypress.com
Beverly Hills plans street festival on South Beverly Drive
South Beverly Drive in Beverly Hills will host an evening of dynamic live music and family entertainment during the 5th annual NEXT NIGHT Street Festival on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 4-9 p.m. The evening will include live musical performances by the “Pop 2000 Tour” featuring Lance Bass of NSYNC, OTown...
Food Beast
This Mini Sushi Restaurant Was Built Out of a Tiny Storeroom in a Hotel Lobby
One of Los Angeles' most authentic sushi experiences happens to be inside a tiny space that used to be a storeroom tucked away in the lobby of the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows. Enter Soko, by Sushi Chef Masa Shimakawa, and step inside a restaurant that's small in space, yet packs in a ton of authenticity.
Irvine ranked as 13th best city to live in the United States
If you're a resident of Irvine, consider yourself lucky.The city of Irvine is one of the top cities to live in the country, according to a list published by financial website Money. Of course, Irvine is also one of the more expensive places to live in Southern California, with the average home price costing more than $1.3 million.With its proximity to all the Orange County beaches and venues, Irvine has always served as a popular location for residents and businesses. Irvine is the No. 13 best city to live in in the United States, according to the list. It is the highest-ranked city on the list in California. San Diego is the next Southern California city on the list, coming in at No. 22.The only other two California cities on the list are Fremont (No. 18) and San Jose (No. 25).Irvine of course is home to one of the top public universities in the country in UC Irvine. It is also home to more than 19,000 businesses, according to Money.
UPS hiring 8,000 employees at Los Angeles job fairs this weekend
Delivery company UPS is hiring around 8,000 seasonal employees at job fairs taking place in Los Angeles this weekend. The company is ramping up hiring efforts across the nation in anticipation of the holiday shopping season. In-person Los Angeles-area job fairs will take place this Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. Those unable to […]
pasadenaweekly.com
Dino’s Famous Chicken opens in Pasadena
When opened Dino’s Chicken and Burgers on Pico Boulevard in 1969, he had taken the first step on the journey to creating a DTLA staple that would capture the hearts of Angelenos for the next five decades. In 1980, after the strong urging from his wife, Eleni, Demetrios created...
foxla.com
Where to celebrate Oktoberfest in Southern California
LOS ANGELES - Fall is officially here… and that means pumpkins, Halloween and Oktoberfest!. Oktoberfest typically draws in about 6 million visitors every year to packed festival grounds in Munich. The popular event is returning this year after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. At Oktoberfest, you...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $29.949 Million, This Magnificent Estate in The Coveted Beverly Hills Flats Comes with A Tennis Court
The Estate in Beverly Hills, a magnificent tennis court home sits on almost an acre lot with soaring ceilings and a admirable floor plan, each grand-scale room was designed with meticulous attention to detail is now available for sale. This home located at 809 N Alpine Dr, Beverly Hills, California offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with over 13,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Aaron Kirman (Phone: 424-249-7162) at Compass for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Beverly Hills.
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for Free
Let's be honest: there are times when Angelenos wonder why they chose to live in this busy city. But with its exciting nightlife, beautiful places to explore outside, and, of course, its amazing art and culture scene, we are happy to give up a good chunk of our earnings to stay here for another month.
WATCH: Residents and business owners tell City Hall they’ve had enough
In a new video series produced by WEHO for the People residents and business owners in West Hollywood share stories and grave concerns about their City Council, discussing how they have abandoned their community and implemented policies that now threaten their public safety and economic survival. “The stories shared are...
theregistrysocal.com
The Montage Laguna Beach Hits the Market with $700MM Pricing
One of the most remarkable hotels in Southern California just hit the market, and its proposed sale will test the market’s appetite not just for luxury assets along the Southern California coast but also the willingness of investors to break a per room pricing record that the state has not seen to date. According to a number of industry reports, the 259-room Montage Laguna Beach, located at 30801 South Coast Highway, is hoping to bring as much as $700 million in a sale that would put the per-room pricing at $2.7 million. The current record is held by 59-room Alila Ventana Big Sur, which sold for $150 million, or around $2.608 million per room.
seniorresource.com
Nursing Homes Near Los Angeles: Top 10 Highest-Rated
Knowledge is power, and here at SeniorResource.com, we believe that wholeheartedly! But we also understand the value of time. Nobody wants to spend hours combing the internet for answers. If you’re looking for nursing homes near Los Angeles, you’re already in the right place! No need to do another Google search because we’ve done your homework for you. We’ve scoured Los Angeles for the best senior care options. Here’s our top 10 list of the highest-rated nursing homes near Los Angeles!
Major store closures at Burbank Town Center are sign of times, retail experts say
"Obviously, rent's going up, the cost of insurance is going up, labor costs are going up," explained Stuart Waldman with the Valley Industry and Commerce Association. "There's not a lot that businesses can do."
How Tapatío went from an LA staple to a nationwide favorite
Simply, known as the Tapatío man the Mexican horseman with a signature look has helped unite many nationwide. However, it isn't his unique style that has connected many across the United States — it's what he's selling. Tapatío hot sauce is a Los Angeles staple and has become an essential pantry item for so many homes across the U.S. Vice President of Tapatío Foods Luis Saveedra said his father Luis Saveedra Sr. started the small business in Maywood, Calif. back in 1971. At the time, it was his side hustle."My father would take a bottle to work and all his co-workers would...
