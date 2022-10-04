Georgia’s Jack Podlesny Named SEC Special Teams Player Of The Week Again

ATHENS, Ga. --- Bulldog senior place-kicker Jack Podlesny has been named the Southeastern Conference Special Teams Player of the Week following his performance at Missouri, according to an announcement Monday.

Podlesny, a native of St. Simons Island, Ga., is splitting this week’s accolade with Missouri PK Harrison Mevis. This marks Podlesny’s second honor of this kind in a row and the second of his career. Podlesny was also named one of the Lou Groza Award’s Stars of the Week for the second time this year.

This is the Bulldogs’ fourth SEC weekly award this season. Following the win over No. 11 Oregon, senior safety Christopher Smith was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Week. Then, sophomore tight end Brock Bowers was named the Offensive Player of the Week after Georgia’s victory at South Carolina.

Podlesny drilled all four of his field goal attempts and connected on both PATs during Georgia’s 26-22 road win at Missouri. After the Bulldogs trailed 13-0 in the second quarter, Podlesny cut the deficit to 10 with a 40-yard FG at the 6:36 mark in the second period. Then the fifth-year kicker trimmed the deficit to 10 again with a 34-yard FG as the first half expired.

Podlesny added another pair of field goals in the second half and the extra points on a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns to cap the Bulldogs’ comeback win. He leads the league in Scoring (11.6 points/game) and ranks fourth nationally as the top PK in the country.

Georgia (5-0, 2-0 SEC) plays host to Auburn (3-2, 1-1 SEC) on Saturday. CBS will televise the game on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium at 3:30 p.m.

©2022 Cox Media Group