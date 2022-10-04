Read full article on original website
KWQC
Section of West 2nd Street closed in Muscatine starting Friday
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - A section of West 2nd Street in Muscatine will be closed from noon Friday through noon Sunday. West 2nd Street will be closed from Chestnut to Pine streets for the “Rockin’ On 2nd” which will be held on Saturday in the area, according to a media release. The Pine Street parking lot will be restricted or unavailable over the weekend.
KBUR
Grants awarded for projects in West Branch, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Davenport
Des Moines, IA- The governor has announced more than 14 million dollars in grants for four Destination Iowa projects. Radio Iowa reports that the grants include five million dollars to the Hoover Presidential Foundation for the renovation of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch. That is...
KBUR
Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Restoration Advisory Board meeting
West Burlington, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant’s Restoration Advisory Board will be meeting at West Burlington City Hall on Tuesday, October 18th at 9 AM. The board will discuss the environmental cleanup process of the Ammunition plant. The public is invited to attend, ask questions, and learn more...
Want to buy an old fire truck? A meter maid cart? Check out what the city has for sale
The City of Galesburg has partnered with PurpleWave Auction to sell retired vehicles, miscellaneous parts and tools, and various office supplies and equipment. The items are available for bids on the PurpleWave Auction website, with the auction ending on Oct. 25. The following items are included in the auction:. 36...
wvik.org
Busy Illinois QC Traffic Corridor to be Studied
The Bi-State Regional Commission has received a grant for a consultant to look at the Andalusia Road - Indian Bluff Road Corridor. Planning Director Gena McCullough says says the eight mile corridor runs through Rock Island, Rock Island County, Milan, and Moline, and carries up to 10,000 vehicles per day.
KBUR
Henderson County Sheriff awards four people for aiding gas station employees during attempted robbery
Oquawka, Ill.- Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw has recognized four Oquawka residents for their actions in assisting gas station employees during an attempted robbery. Rick Bundy, Christopher Cassiday, Gary Marston III, and Tammy Bundy all from Oquawka, each received a certificate of appreciation Monday, October 3rd, from the Henderson...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Muscatine surplus items on the auction block
The City of Muscatine is conducting another Public Surplus Auction of items declared as surplus by the Muscatine City Council. The Department of Public Works will conduct the on-line surplus auction through November 7, 2022. All items are available to bid on through the auction web site www.publicsurplus.com starting October...
Gone are clean-up days, new Waste Management contract now allows for monthly bulk pickup
Changes are coming to trash and recycling collection in the City of Galesburg. The City Council on Monday approved a new five-year contract with Waste Management for the city’s refuse and recycling collection services and an additional two-year option. Interim City Manager Wayne Carl told council members there were...
Vehicle stolen overnight from in front of owner’s residence
Galesburg Police are investigating a vehicle being stolen from the 500 block of North Prairie Street. The theft occurred overnight on October 1st. The 42-year-old female owner told police she had her son move her 2010 Toyota Venza from her driveway to the street the night before and when she got up that morning, the vehicle was gone. The woman has a security camera doorbell, but there were only still images. Officers discovered the Toyota was taken shortly after midnight about an hour after the owner returned home. The vehicle is white with tented windows and a crack all across the front windshield. The woman said she did not give anyone permission to take the vehicle, and her son may have left his spare key inside the vehicle. The vehicle has been listed as stolen and the investigation is ongoing.
KBUR
Obituaries for Friday October 7th
Michael LaVahn Henderson, 74, of New London, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Veterans Hospital, Iowa City. He was born in Hawthorne, Nevada on March 5, 1948 to Thomas and Wanda “Dutch” McCrady Seeley and was raised by his mother and his father Miles Henderson who adopted him.
KWQC
Police presence developing outside a northwest Davenport home
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A heavy police presence has developed in a northwest Davenport neighborhood. TV6 crew on scene says it is in the 2100 area of West 68th Street near Ridgeview Drive, with multiple squad cars currently blocking 68th Street. Residents are asked to avoid the area near the...
KBUR
Des Moines County Recorder warns of scam targeting veterans
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Recorder’s Office and the Iowa County Recorder’s Association are asking veterans to be aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks, it has been reported that a third party has been charging...
Galesburg woman arrested for DUI Friday evening
Galesburg Police on Friday, September 30th, around 6:00 pm were dispatched to the 1600 block of North Henderson Street – the site of City Select Motors. The caller told police a possibly intoxicated female was behind the wheel of a vehicle in the parking lot and an alcoholic beverage was visible in the center console. Officers made contact with the 47-year-old female driver who told police her boyfriend had driven the vehicle to the lot. The caller told police they observed the female pull into the lot off Henderson Street. The female added that she was at the dealership to return the vehicle because she did not want it. Video surveillance confirmed the caller’s account. The woman had difficulty maintaining balance and had slurred speech and watery eyes. She refused to perform a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. Another small bottle of alcohol fell from her person as officers took her into custody. The woman was charged with DUI Alcohol, Aggravated DUI License Suspended, Driving on a Suspended License, and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
tspr.org
Apartments planned for upper floors of Burlington building
A housing assessment shows Burlington needs affordable rental units – and would benefit from revitalizing underutilized properties. So the city is applying for a $550,000 upper story housing conversion Community Development Block Grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority. That would help private developer Sky & Sea Properties renovate...
Iowa American Water breaks ground for new Davenport facility
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Iowa American Water has begun construction on its newest building. Located on Research Parkway in Davenport, the 41,000-square-foot facility will help the company accommodate its rapid growth. "We're currently in a 20,000 square foot facility, we've literally outgrown it to the point to where we're having...
‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water
The treated drinking water of Burlington and Davenport are again contaminated by cancer-causing chemicals that persist indefinitely in the environment, according to quarterly tests of the water. Those cities draw most of their water from the Mississippi River. In January, state tests revealed the river was contaminated by perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances — commonly known […] The post ‘Forever chemicals’ again detected in Mississippi River towns’ water appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBUR
Two Burlington Kiwanis club members recognized for outstanding service
Burlington, IA- Two members of the Burlington Kiwanis club were recently recognized for their service to the community. The Hawk Eye reports that Jeff Rucker and John Bentler were presented with the Leroy Award during a ceremony in September. The Leroy Award was created by former Kiwanis Club president Dave...
KWQC
Woman killed in Scott County vehicle crash
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A woman was killed early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Scott County, deputies said. Around 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call about a motor vehicle in the ditch at Maysville Road and 220th Street. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office...
KWQC
Coroner identifies 2 killed in crash in East Moline Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Coroner, Brian Gustafson, released the names of the two people killed in the crash in East Moline Sunday morning. According to Gustafson, they are Elias E. Rocha, 31, of East Moline and Alexia B. Dewalsche, also 31, from East Moline. The East...
977wmoi.com
Protecting Public Health and Property in Knox County
Projects and activities to protect Knox County residents and vital services will be the main topic of discussion at the Knox County All Hazards Mitigation Planning Committee meeting on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Galesburg/Knox County Public Safety Building Emergency Operations Center, 150 South Broad Street in Galesburg. The meeting begins at 10:00 a.m. and is open to the public.
