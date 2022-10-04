ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

roi-nj.com

Urby kicks off leasing at its newest location in Newark (SLIDESHOW)

Urby has officially kicked off leasing at its newest location, in Downtown Newark, immediately adjacent to Rutgers University, according to a Tuesday announcement from Urby and LMXD, which teamed up to develop the newest mixed-use community. Prospective residents can now schedule private tours of Urby’s studio to three-bedroom apartments and...
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
Jersey City, NJ
CBS New York

Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.Kelly Robertson received one of the letters."It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater

After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Gyro Restaurant is Coming Soon to Fort Lee

The Gryo Project is a new restaurant coming soon to Fort Lee. Located in the Bridge Plaza Shopping Center, the business has placed signage in the storefront announcing it’s impending arrival. Presumably the menu will include gyros and other Greek/Mediterranean dishes. No word on any other specifics at the...
FORT LEE, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

The Best Food Events in New Jersey This October

October 2-8 A week-long Hispanic Heritage Month is happening at two Chevys locations in New Jersey. The celebration includes live music, mariachi bands, tequila tastings and more. In addition, a donation drive is sending supplies to Puerto Rico, which was recently devastated by Hurricane Fiona. Collection trucks can be found at the Linden location on October 5 and the Clifton location on October 7.
SECAUCUS, NJ
Daily Voice

High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut

A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack. Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street. Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.
HACKENSACK, NJ
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost

Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Facebook signs out of Midtown South

Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsoncountyview.com

Money magazine names Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America

Money magazine has named the City of Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America, citing their diversity, food and night life scene, Liberty Science Center, and Liberty State Park, among other things. “Sometimes referred to as New York City’s ‘sixth borough,’ Jersey City is a thriving metropolis...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
railfan.com

Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River

The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Proposed Liberty State Park project would create extraordinary indoor/outdoor facilities for Jersey City youth

Imagine Liberty State Park having a 250,000-square-foot community center with an Olympic-sized swimming and diving pool, two ice hockey rinks, indoor basketball courts, pickleball courts, an indoor track, a community health center and community rooms. Now, add outdoor facilities, such as a football and track and field stadium, multipurpose fields,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City 1st responders investigating ‘several hate letters’ at City Hall, 2 school buildings

Jersey City first responders are investigating “several hate letters” found at City Hall and two school buildings, which were briefly evacuated, this morning. Police radio transmissions indicated that “several hate letters” were received at City Hall, 280 Grove St., the Frank G. Conwell School, 111 Bright St., and the First Pentecostal Church of God academy, 441 Jersey Ave.
JERSEY CITY, NJ

