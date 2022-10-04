Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Female Miscreants in New York. The 'Green Goblin Gang' in the Subways.justpene50New York City, NY
This Abandoned New York Resort is One of the Creepiest Places in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Fifteen Thousand Candy Colored Fentanyl Pills Hidden in Children's Legosjustpene50Manhattan, NY
Duck Donuts Opens Second Location in White Plains, New YorkGirl Eats WestchesterWhite Plains, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rambling letters dropped off at locations across Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- Jersey City Police are looking for the person who dropped off about half a dozen rambling letters at locations across the city Wednesday.The incidents set off a bit of a panic Wednesday morning as officers responded to the locations, including City Hall, municipal court, schools, business and residences.Police say there were not threats to any of the locations or individuals.Kelly Robertson received one of the letters."It's a little freaky, especially because I found it inside my apartment, which means that somehow he got in and was able to leave it at the bottom of my steps," she said. "The two doors are actually locked. UPS usually can't even get in, so they leave our packages downstairs. So I'm surprised that he was able to do that."Police believe only one individual was involved, but so far, no arrest has been made.
Redevelopment plan approved for long abandoned N.J. movie theater
After 17 years of collecting dust and being vandalized, the long abandoned Amboy Cinemas in Sayreville may finally have new purpose. Last month, the borough council approved an ordinance establishing a redevelopment plan for the vacant 19.5 acre site at routes 9 and 35 that proposes a variety of commercial retail, hotel, conference center, recreational, office, and professional uses.
boozyburbs.com
Gyro Restaurant is Coming Soon to Fort Lee
The Gryo Project is a new restaurant coming soon to Fort Lee. Located in the Bridge Plaza Shopping Center, the business has placed signage in the storefront announcing it’s impending arrival. Presumably the menu will include gyros and other Greek/Mediterranean dishes. No word on any other specifics at the...
New Jersey Monthly
The Best Food Events in New Jersey This October
October 2-8 A week-long Hispanic Heritage Month is happening at two Chevys locations in New Jersey. The celebration includes live music, mariachi bands, tequila tastings and more. In addition, a donation drive is sending supplies to Puerto Rico, which was recently devastated by Hurricane Fiona. Collection trucks can be found at the Linden location on October 5 and the Clifton location on October 7.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High-End Restaurant Makes Bergen County Debut
A high-end restaurant and bar is opening this week in Hackensack. Aura Restaurant & Bar will hold its soft opening Thursday, Oct. 6 on Main Street. Aura will offer a variety of cocktails and wines, as well as seasonal, modern-American and and European fare. The restaurant will have live shows and entertainment.
The most expensive home for sale in most expensive ZIP code in NJ
I've never set foot there. It is the priciest ZIP code in all of New Jersey with the most expensive homes. I feel I might just disintegrate if a lowly commoner like me stepped inside city lines. It's the town where some very famous and very rich people have lived....
NJ’s favorite gourmet cookie shop opening a new location
It’s a trend that is sweeping the state as well as the nation: Getting cookies delivered to your home. And not just any cookies, but cookies with unique flavors that are straight out of the oven and are the perfect desserts. Now just in time for National Dessert Day,...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
A legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened its second NYC outpost
Given the excitement surrounding the opening of All’Antico Vinaio (“at the ancient wine merchant’s”) first as a pop-up and then as a permanent destination near the Theater District last year, we expect culinary gurus around town to be delighted by the news that the legendary Italian sandwich shop has opened a second store front in Manhattan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
therealdeal.com
Facebook signs out of Midtown South
Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
hudsoncountyview.com
Money magazine names Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America
Money magazine has named the City of Jersey City the 10th best city to live in America, citing their diversity, food and night life scene, Liberty Science Center, and Liberty State Park, among other things. “Sometimes referred to as New York City’s ‘sixth borough,’ Jersey City is a thriving metropolis...
hudsontv.com
Avoid Route 440 at the Jersey City – Bayonne Border Due to Sewer Line Leak
A New Jersey Department of Transportation sewer line leak is currently being repaired. Drivers are advised to avoid the area of Route 440 at the Jersey City – Bayonne border.. The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority is on site to help the DOT resolve the issue as quickly as...
Two NJ towns make top 25 list of best places to live for families
Fortune magazine's "Well" section, in conjunction with CVS, has released its ranking of the 25 Best Places to Live for Families in the United States, and while no New Jersey municipality made it into the top 10 this year, two are knocking on the door. Checking in at No. 11...
West New York updates residents on efforts to combat Spotted Lanternfly infestation
West New York officials have provided another update to residents as to how they’re the handling othe Spotted Lanternfly infestation in town and across the county. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners defended the actions the town has taken taken to address the invasive species at a meeting in early September.
railfan.com
Photo Line: Final Days for the Raritan River
The Raritan River Railroad was a feisty short line in New Jersey, jointly owned by the Pennsylvania Railroad and the Central Railroad of New Jersey. It operated from South Amboy to New Brunswick, with roots dating back to 1888. In the 1950s, the railroad dieselized with the purchase of six EMD SW-900s. These units would serve the railroad reliably for the next three decades. Unlike most railroads in the region, the Raritan River was profitable through the 1970s. Despite both parent railroads being bankrupt by the 1970s, the independent short line survived.
roi-nj.com
Proposed Liberty State Park project would create extraordinary indoor/outdoor facilities for Jersey City youth
Imagine Liberty State Park having a 250,000-square-foot community center with an Olympic-sized swimming and diving pool, two ice hockey rinks, indoor basketball courts, pickleball courts, an indoor track, a community health center and community rooms. Now, add outdoor facilities, such as a football and track and field stadium, multipurpose fields,...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City 1st responders investigating ‘several hate letters’ at City Hall, 2 school buildings
Jersey City first responders are investigating “several hate letters” found at City Hall and two school buildings, which were briefly evacuated, this morning. Police radio transmissions indicated that “several hate letters” were received at City Hall, 280 Grove St., the Frank G. Conwell School, 111 Bright St., and the First Pentecostal Church of God academy, 441 Jersey Ave.
