West Burlington, IA- Starting on November 1st, Great River Health will be outsourcing medical coding to another company, a change that will impact about 35 employees. A spokesperson for the health system told the Hawk Eye that the West Burlington and Fort Madison hospitals will outsource medical coding to Omega Healthcare. Omega has offered full-time positions to the employees affected by the change, with similar benefits and pay.

WEST BURLINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO