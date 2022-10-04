ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IA

KBUR

Lomax, Illinois woman arrested for domestic battery

Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax woman for domestic battery. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:58 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to the village of Lomax to investigate a domestic battery complaint. After deputies spoke to...
LOMAX, IL
KBUR

Des Moines County Recorder warns of scam targeting veterans

Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Recorder’s Office and the Iowa County Recorder’s Association are asking veterans to be aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks, it has been reported that a third party has been charging...
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Authorities identify victim of fatal Morning Sun semi-truck crash

Morning Sun, IA- The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a semi-truck accident on Saturday, October 1st. According to a news release, on Saturday at about 2:25 PM, Louisa County Dispatch was notified of a semi-truck and loaded trailer accident near 5581 County Road X37 in Morning Sun.
MORNING SUN, IA
KBUR

One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion

Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
CHILLICOTHE, IA
KBUR

Obituaries for Friday October 7th

Michael LaVahn Henderson, 74, of New London, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Veterans Hospital, Iowa City. He was born in Hawthorne, Nevada on March 5, 1948 to Thomas and Wanda “Dutch” McCrady Seeley and was raised by his mother and his father Miles Henderson who adopted him.
NEW LONDON, IA
KBUR

Two Burlington Kiwanis club members recognized for outstanding service

Burlington, IA- Two members of the Burlington Kiwanis club were recently recognized for their service to the community. The Hawk Eye reports that Jeff Rucker and John Bentler were presented with the Leroy Award during a ceremony in September. The Leroy Award was created by former Kiwanis Club president Dave...
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Restoration Advisory Board meeting

West Burlington, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant’s Restoration Advisory Board will be meeting at West Burlington City Hall on Tuesday, October 18th at 9 AM. The board will discuss the environmental cleanup process of the Ammunition plant. The public is invited to attend, ask questions, and learn more...
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Burlington Area Homeless Shelter names new director

Burlington, IA- The Burlington Area Homeless Shelter has named a new executive director. Amanda Smalley has been hired as the new executive director of the shelter, effective August 2022. Smalley takes the place of Kathy Johnson who has retired after serving as the shelter’s director for several years. Smalley...
BURLINGTON, IA
KBUR

Great River Health to outsource medical coding

West Burlington, IA- Starting on November 1st, Great River Health will be outsourcing medical coding to another company, a change that will impact about 35 employees. A spokesperson for the health system told the Hawk Eye that the West Burlington and Fort Madison hospitals will outsource medical coding to Omega Healthcare. Omega has offered full-time positions to the employees affected by the change, with similar benefits and pay.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA

