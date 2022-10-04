Read full article on original website
Henderson County Sheriff awards four people for aiding gas station employees during attempted robbery
Oquawka, Ill.- Henderson County Sheriff Steven P. Henshaw has recognized four Oquawka residents for their actions in assisting gas station employees during an attempted robbery. Rick Bundy, Christopher Cassiday, Gary Marston III, and Tammy Bundy all from Oquawka, each received a certificate of appreciation Monday, October 3rd, from the Henderson...
Lomax, Illinois woman arrested for domestic battery
Lomax, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax woman for domestic battery. According to a news release, on Wednesday, October 5th, at 10:58 AM Henderson County Deputies responded to the village of Lomax to investigate a domestic battery complaint. After deputies spoke to...
Des Moines County Recorder warns of scam targeting veterans
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Recorder’s Office and the Iowa County Recorder’s Association are asking veterans to be aware that recording or requesting military records is always free of charge for a veteran. In recent weeks, it has been reported that a third party has been charging...
Authorities identify victim of fatal Morning Sun semi-truck crash
Morning Sun, IA- The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who died in a semi-truck accident on Saturday, October 1st. According to a news release, on Saturday at about 2:25 PM, Louisa County Dispatch was notified of a semi-truck and loaded trailer accident near 5581 County Road X37 in Morning Sun.
One person badly hurt in SE Iowa home explosion
Chillicothe, IA- A house explosion in southeast Iowa left a resident seriously hurt. Radio Iowa reports that The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call at noon on Tuesday concerning a residence in Chillicothe. Authorities were told that the house exploded and a man needed medical...
Grants awarded for projects in West Branch, Fort Dodge, Mason City, Davenport
Des Moines, IA- The governor has announced more than 14 million dollars in grants for four Destination Iowa projects. Radio Iowa reports that the grants include five million dollars to the Hoover Presidential Foundation for the renovation of the Herbert Hoover Presidential Library and Museum in West Branch. That is...
Obituaries for Friday October 7th
Michael LaVahn Henderson, 74, of New London, died Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Veterans Hospital, Iowa City. He was born in Hawthorne, Nevada on March 5, 1948 to Thomas and Wanda “Dutch” McCrady Seeley and was raised by his mother and his father Miles Henderson who adopted him.
Two Burlington Kiwanis club members recognized for outstanding service
Burlington, IA- Two members of the Burlington Kiwanis club were recently recognized for their service to the community. The Hawk Eye reports that Jeff Rucker and John Bentler were presented with the Leroy Award during a ceremony in September. The Leroy Award was created by former Kiwanis Club president Dave...
Iowa Army Ammunition Plant Restoration Advisory Board meeting
West Burlington, IA- The Iowa Army Ammunition Plant’s Restoration Advisory Board will be meeting at West Burlington City Hall on Tuesday, October 18th at 9 AM. The board will discuss the environmental cleanup process of the Ammunition plant. The public is invited to attend, ask questions, and learn more...
Burlington Area Homeless Shelter names new director
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Area Homeless Shelter has named a new executive director. Amanda Smalley has been hired as the new executive director of the shelter, effective August 2022. Smalley takes the place of Kathy Johnson who has retired after serving as the shelter’s director for several years. Smalley...
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
Great River Health to outsource medical coding
West Burlington, IA- Starting on November 1st, Great River Health will be outsourcing medical coding to another company, a change that will impact about 35 employees. A spokesperson for the health system told the Hawk Eye that the West Burlington and Fort Madison hospitals will outsource medical coding to Omega Healthcare. Omega has offered full-time positions to the employees affected by the change, with similar benefits and pay.
