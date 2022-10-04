ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemine, LA

theadvocate.com

Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle

Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly makes largest contribution by a sitting head coach in LSU history

Brian Kelly is trying to return LSU to championship glory, but first the head man of the Tigers is putting his money into the program. Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Dutchtown's Gary Dukes

GEISMAR, LA - Early this season it looked like the Dutchtown football team was ready for rebuilding mode, especially after losing most of the teams starters on offense, including four-star running back Dylan Sampson to Tennessee. Instead, the Griffin's have rebounded, handing the keys off to junior tailback Gary Dukes,...
GEISMAR, LA
High School Football PRO

Baton Rouge, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

LSU football vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report for underdog Tigers

BATON ROUGE - LSU football will have its toughest test of the season thus far when No. 8. travels to Baton Rouge this Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the matchup after winning at Auburn last Saturday, 21-17. LSU – No. 25 in the AP poll but unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll – came back from a 17-0 first-half deficit to pull away with the win, its first road victory under coach Brian Kelly.
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

Why prized LSU baseball transfer Paul Skenes said he left the Air Force Academy

BATON ROUGE - New LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes explained Thursday his reasoning why he entered the transfer portal this offseason. Skenes, a star pitcher and hitter at Air Force, realized last year that he wanted to pursue professional baseball. But in order to do that without potentially getting enlisted to serve, he had to transfer before his junior year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
nicholls.edu

Nicholls Announces 2022 Homecoming Court

THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
THIBODAUX, LA
theadvocate.com

Local entertainment show 'flows' for second season starting tonight

The second season of locally-produced entertainment show "Friday Night Flows" debuts at 10:30 tonight. Hosted by Baton Rouge rap artist Johnny Hustle, the show airs on WBTR (cable Channel 19), the MGE Network on YouTube and on Maddgame Entertainment's Facebook page. Local company Maddgame produces the half-hour show. The projected...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Oct. 5, 2022

St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091. Corn Maze at Burden: The fun returns...
ZACHARY, LA

