4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs separates from Live Oak in second half of defensive struggle
Denham Springs scored two touchdowns in less than 90 seconds in the third quarter, sparking the Yellow Jackets to a 33-0 win at Live Oak on Thursday night. The game was a defensive struggle until Jackets quarterback Reese Mooney connected with Joseph Cupit for a 31-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead with less than three minutes to go in the third quarter. Three plays later, Da’Shawn McBryde returned an interception 55 yards for another TD, and Denham Springs was on its way.
SBLive Louisiana Top 25 football rankings: Destrehan maintains top spot, but Shreveport/Bossier-area teams in pursuit
By Channing Ewing Parkway team photo courtesy of the Parkway Football Facebook page After the No. 1 spot in the SBLive Louisiana Top 25 rankings switched hands the past two weeks, Destrehan held on to it this week. The Wildcats moved their record to 5-0 at the halfway point of the regular ...
Going to LSU Football Game on Saturday? Then You Could Be in a Movie
LSU Tigers football games are big events broadcast on the small screen. But if you go to tomorrow's contest against Tennessee, you could make it onto the silver screen.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly makes largest contribution by a sitting head coach in LSU history
Brian Kelly is trying to return LSU to championship glory, but first the head man of the Tigers is putting his money into the program. Kelly and his family have committed $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation to support the construction of a new and improved athletic training room and recovery suite within the LSU Football Operations Facility, TAF announced Friday.
theadvocate.com
LSU post player Hannah Gusters, former Baylor transfer, leaves team after one season
Sophomore center Hannah Gusters has left the LSU women’s basketball program, the school confirmed Thursday. Gusters left the team before preseason practice began last Monday. According to team spokesman Grant Kuvar, Gusters is expected to remain enrolled at LSU at least through the fall semester. A 6-foot-5 native of...
wbrz.com
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 5: Dutchtown's Gary Dukes
GEISMAR, LA - Early this season it looked like the Dutchtown football team was ready for rebuilding mode, especially after losing most of the teams starters on offense, including four-star running back Dylan Sampson to Tennessee. Instead, the Griffin's have rebounded, handing the keys off to junior tailback Gary Dukes,...
postsouth.com
Brian Kelly sets donation record for sitting LSU coach with $1 million grant
BATON ROUGE - LSU football coach Brian Kelly has set the record for the largest donation made by a sitting coach in school history, the Tiger Athletic Foundation announced Friday. Kelly and his family are granting $1 million to TAF to help with the construction of an improved athletic training...
postsouth.com
Coaching legend Mike McConathy poised to run for key North Louisiana Senate seat
College basketball coaching legend Mike McConathy is poised to run for a key northern Louisiana state Senate seat in 2023, already running a soft campaign after having secured longtime political consultant Roy Fletcher. McConathy, 66, a Republican who lives in Natchitoches, confirmed he will be a likely candidate for the...
Baton Rouge, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Southern University Laboratory School football team will have a game with Broadmoor High School on October 05, 2022, 16:00:00.
postsouth.com
LSU football vs. Tennessee: Score prediction, scouting report for underdog Tigers
BATON ROUGE - LSU football will have its toughest test of the season thus far when No. 8. travels to Baton Rouge this Saturday (11 a.m., ESPN). The Tigers (4-1, 2-0 SEC) enter the matchup after winning at Auburn last Saturday, 21-17. LSU – No. 25 in the AP poll but unranked in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA coaches poll – came back from a 17-0 first-half deficit to pull away with the win, its first road victory under coach Brian Kelly.
postsouth.com
Why four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard committed to LSU football over Florida, FSU
The night before Zalance Heard was scheduled to announce his football commitment, the Neville tackle said he was still undecided. He knew he needed to rest since the Tigers were set to open the season less than 48 hours later. Heard said he was up tossing and turning until at...
theadvocate.com
Tiger Walk swagger: Why LSU football players strut in tailored suits on Victory Hill
Two hours before every home football game, Louisiana State University football players, coaches and staff members walk down Victory Hill in tailored suits of all colors, fabrics and patterns. The tradition attracts thousands of fans to the street to watch the team stride into Tiger Stadium. Fans are accustomed to...
postsouth.com
4 potential solutions to LSU football's passing game woes entering Tennessee showdown
BATON ROUGE - Jayden Daniels needed to talk things over with his receivers. The LSU football quarterback wasn't on the same page with them last week, when he only completed 8-of-20 passes for 80 yards in the Tigers' 21-17 win over Auburn. So he set up a meeting on Monday:...
postsouth.com
Why prized LSU baseball transfer Paul Skenes said he left the Air Force Academy
BATON ROUGE - New LSU baseball pitcher and designated hitter Paul Skenes explained Thursday his reasoning why he entered the transfer portal this offseason. Skenes, a star pitcher and hitter at Air Force, realized last year that he wanted to pursue professional baseball. But in order to do that without potentially getting enlisted to serve, he had to transfer before his junior year.
nicholls.edu
Nicholls Announces 2022 Homecoming Court
THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University announced its 2022 Homecoming Court ahead of its 2022 Homecoming Week set to take place on Oct 10-15, 2022. The court members are:. The 2022 Homecoming Week theme is “It’s Good to be Home,” as many alums head back to campus to celebrate with their Colonel family.
theadvocate.com
Going to the LSU/Tennessee game? You might end up in a movie being shot in Tiger Stadium.
After losing his football scholarship, a quarterback who "had it all" in high school tries to save face and seek redemption in college by doing something he never imagined: becoming the mascot. That's the basic plot for "The Mascot," a movie that will be partially filmed Saturday at the LSU/Tennessee...
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
theadvocate.com
Local entertainment show 'flows' for second season starting tonight
The second season of locally-produced entertainment show "Friday Night Flows" debuts at 10:30 tonight. Hosted by Baton Rouge rap artist Johnny Hustle, the show airs on WBTR (cable Channel 19), the MGE Network on YouTube and on Maddgame Entertainment's Facebook page. Local company Maddgame produces the half-hour show. The projected...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Oct. 5, 2022
St. Patrick's Episcopal Church: 1332 Church St., Zachary. The patch will open Sunday. Hours are 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, through Oct. 31. stpatsla.org or (225) 654-4091. Corn Maze at Burden: The fun returns...
