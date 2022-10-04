ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Homeless population in Alameda County approaching 10,000 people

OAKLAND, Calif. - Alameda County's homeless population grew 22 percent over the past three years and is approaching 10,000 people, according to the release Wednesday of official point-in-time numbers. The count completed in February was the first since 2019 and was delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Counts...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
Mission Local

Chinatown SRO tenants win years-long fight with Valstock

A lawsuit filed more than four years ago against property-management company Valstock Management for its practices in two Chinatown buildings reached an agreement with eight tenants, and Community Tenants Association (CTA), to stop some of its management practices and pay residents $618,000 for damages suffered. “It was an incredibly long...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
indybay.org

Alameda County Sheriff Drones Flew Over the Solano Stroll

Exigent Use Report says Alameda County Sheriff Drones Monitored Street Fair. BERKELEY — A report filed with the Berkeley City Council due to the requirements of Berkeley’s surveillance ordinance framework revealed that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office flew drones “unobtrusively” over the Solano Stroll, focusing on the perimeter of the rooftops. The use of the sheriff’s department drones would not have been known to the public without the 2018 surveillance ordinance, which requires reports to the City Council after the temporary use of unpermitted technologies for exigent circumstances.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Who cleans up Bay Area homicides?

(KRON) – – The city of Oakland has seen over 100 homicides this year, Mary and Michael McIntosh have been at the center of many of them. Their most recent call, a shooting at a house party in Oakland that killed two teenage boys from Berkeley. Diablo Crime Scene Cleaners is a privately owned company […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland rally calls for Nikki Fortunato Bas to resign

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The escalation of violence in Oakland is pushing some community groups to call for the resignation of councilmember president Nikki Fortunato Bas. Tuesday, at a news conference held in Chinatown, the group listed the reasons for its demands. Not holding back, community activist and Chinatown Chamber of Commerce board member Carl […]
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

New state housing law could be a 'game-changer' for San Francisco

The biggest housing bill to come out of the state Legislature this year has been advertised as a way to revitalize suburban arterials like El Camino Real on the Peninsula, allowing strip malls and car dealerships to be redeveloped into housing. But AB 2011, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in San Francisco last week, could also have a major impact on The City, an analysis from the Planning Department shows. The law will enable increased density and significantly faster approval times for housing developments along...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

East Bay Woman Sues Over $6,000 Drug Test

An East Bay woman says one of the largest health care providers in the Bay Area charged her $6,000 for a drug test, prompting her to take legal action. The woman and her lawyer are filing what they hope will be a class action lawsuit against John Muir Health in Contra Costa County, saying the charges from her June emergency room visit were not only high but unconscionable.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

How a $4 San Francisco Lyft Bikeshare Became a 7-Week Nightmare

What should have been a quick Lyft bike ride became a seven-week nightmare for one San Francisco rider. IT worker Ari Kanter took a $4 ride on Aug. 10, traveling roughly half a mile from his job near Market Street to a friend’s place in SoMa. He uses Lyft bikes as his own bike was stolen three times in one year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

How Many SF Sheriff’s Deputies Failed Their Psychological Exams? State Expands Review After Dozens of Alameda County Deputies Relieved of Duty

State officials plan to review the psychological examination results of more than a quarter of San Francisco Sheriff’s Office deputies after nearly 50 Alameda County deputies who failed their psychological exams were relieved of duty. The action follows the alleged murder of a couple in their Dublin home by...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

East Oakland fatal hit-and-run Hegenberger

OAKLAND – A woman died following a hit-and-run collision Monday night along a main thoroughfare in East Oakland, police said Tuesday. Officers responded at 9:49 p.m. to the collision along Hegenberger Road near Hamilton Street. Officers located a person who was critically injured, according to police. She was on the center median south of the intersection, police said. Paramedics tried to save the woman's life, but she died there, according to police. A preliminary police investigation shows that the woman was crossing Hegenberger Road outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle traveling south on Hegenberger hit her.A new law in...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities seize over two dozen dogs from San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco Animal Control officers and deputies with the sheriff's department were seen taking an estimated 30 dogs out of a home Wednesday morning.The seizure happened at a home on Olmstead Street near McLaren Park and the 101/280 interchange not far from Visitation Valley. SF Animal Control said they were called out after neighbors complained about the noise and smells coming from the home. The resident said she didn't intend to have so many animals, but the dogs kept having puppies and it got away from her. She claimed she was working to re-house the animals herself."I just started with two and they just kept having babies," she said. "You know, they multiply so fast. I don't know if they're going to charge me to get my dogs back. I want some of them back." The San Francisco Department of Animal Care and Control said this is an ongoing criminal investigation. All of the dogs are in their protective custody and being examined by shelter veterinarians.They added that none of the dogs are currently available for adoption. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

