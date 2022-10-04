ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SFGate

Fatal Collision Closes North Vasco Road

LIVERMORE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol reports early Thursday that a fatal collision has closed North Vasco Road in Livermore. The CHP received a 3:42 a.m. report of a collision involving two vehicles just south of the intersection with Republic Landfill in the city's northeast corner. Lanes in both directions...
LIVERMORE, CA
Point Arena, CA
California State
SFGate

Update: North Vasco Road Reopens Following Fatal Collision

LIVERMORE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol has reopened North Vasco Road in Livermore, after a fatal collision shut down the road for about two hours early Wednesday. The CHP received a 3:42 a.m. report of a collision involving two vehicles just south of the intersection with Republic Landfill in the city's northeast corner.
LIVERMORE, CA
#Point Reyes#Preparedness#National Weather Service#San Francisco Bay Area#Coastal Waters#The Small Craft Advisory
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California North Coast cannabis industry continues to be challenged, local experts say

This summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed in new laws cutting a cultivation tax placed on cannabis growers and shifting excise tax collection from distributors to retail businesses. While industry representatives applauded, they acknowledged cannabis industry in California continues to face significant issues. Leaders of the cannabis industry in Sonoma, Mendocino...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

California about to break all-time high gasoline price

OAKLAND, Calif. - A lot of California gasoline customers are feeling like they're running on empty when they look at their wallets. "I just buy enough to get to work and go home and so, I don't want to buy. I don't plan anything because the price of gas is so high," said customer Bill Norman. "How fast can I switch to an electric car? That's what I think about" said customer James Yu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
CANYON, CA

