U.K.

BBC

Kwasi Kwarteng's fiscal plan really will be published early

After 24 hours of confusion, the Treasury has confirmed that it has brought forward the publication date of long-awaited financial plans. The economic forecasts could be published later this month. This is despite both Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and PM Liz Truss saying that the publication date is 23 November. That...
BBC

East Yorkshire Conservative council votes for fracking ban

A Conservative-led council has voted to oppose fracking in its area. East Riding of Yorkshire members supported a motion tabled by the Liberal Democrat opposition. The vote comes after Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg recently announced the lifting of the 2019 ban in order to boost domestic gas production in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
BBC

Welsh secretary backs St David's Day bank holiday

The Secretary of State for Wales has said he is in favour of making St David's Day a bank holiday in Wales. Sir Robert Buckland said another bank holiday should be scrapped in order to make room for the 1 March celebration. Previous attempts to make St David's Day a...
AOL Corp

As Putin turns 70, former Russia insider weighs in on likelihood of nuclear move

Past birthdays have included lavish gifts from world leaders, hockey games with Russia’s great and good, and down-to-nature forays in the mountains of Siberia. This birthday — and it is a big one — is expected to involve minimal celebration. As Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 70, the question on many minds is not so much "how strong is his body?" but "how secure is his job?"
BBC

Liverpool beats Glasgow to be Eurovision Song Contest host city

We're wrapping up our live coverage for the evening, here's a round-up of what's been happening:. Liverpool has beaten Glasgow in the running to be the Eurovision Song Contest host city. The event will take place on 13 May. PM Liz Truss said Liverpool will put on an "unforgettable show"
AOL Corp

No new intelligence behind Biden Armageddon comment -White House

(Reuters) -The United States has no new intelligence on Russia's nuclear threats, the White House said Friday, after President Joe Biden referenced a nuclear "Armageddon" on Thursday. The U.S. also does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, and sees no reason to change its...
BBC

Prince William warns of organised crime threat to wildlife

Prince William has given a strong warning that multi-national organised crime networks are threatening to destroy endangered wildlife species. In his first major speech as Prince of Wales, he spoke of the urgent need to tackle the poaching, smuggling and sale of rhino horn and ivory from elephants. "There are...
NME

Tori Amos announces 2023 UK and European tour

Tori Amos has announced a new UK and European tour in 2023. Following dates supporting her 2021 album ‘Ocean To Ocean’ earlier this year, the singer has announced a whole new run of dates for next year including six in the UK. The tour will kick off at...
AOL Corp

The Iranian diaspora rises up

Mahsa Amini died Sept. 16 in Iran after an encounter with the country's so-called morality police. Since her death, Iranians have taken to the streets in protest of the country's modesty laws. But what began as a call for women's rights in Iran has since ballooned into something so much bigger.
