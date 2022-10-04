Read full article on original website
BBC
Kwasi Kwarteng's fiscal plan really will be published early
After 24 hours of confusion, the Treasury has confirmed that it has brought forward the publication date of long-awaited financial plans. The economic forecasts could be published later this month. This is despite both Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and PM Liz Truss saying that the publication date is 23 November. That...
BBC
East Yorkshire Conservative council votes for fracking ban
A Conservative-led council has voted to oppose fracking in its area. East Riding of Yorkshire members supported a motion tabled by the Liberal Democrat opposition. The vote comes after Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg recently announced the lifting of the 2019 ban in order to boost domestic gas production in the wake of the war in Ukraine.
BBC
Welsh secretary backs St David's Day bank holiday
The Secretary of State for Wales has said he is in favour of making St David's Day a bank holiday in Wales. Sir Robert Buckland said another bank holiday should be scrapped in order to make room for the 1 March celebration. Previous attempts to make St David's Day a...
US urges no more ‘flare ups’ from UK over Northern Ireland
European unity ‘is our north star’ says Department of State official, as protocol standoff appears to ease
Liz Truss says she still wants to cut 45% top rate of tax eventually and says she does trust Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor – live
PM says says she backs idea to abolish tax cut for high earners in principle despite shelving it for now
Bank of England must ‘stay the course’ fighting inflation; US keeps adding jobs; UK house prices fall – as it happened
Deputy governor Dave Ramsden says “however difficult the consequences might be for the economy, the MPC must stay the course” on interest rates
AOL Corp
As Putin turns 70, former Russia insider weighs in on likelihood of nuclear move
Past birthdays have included lavish gifts from world leaders, hockey games with Russia’s great and good, and down-to-nature forays in the mountains of Siberia. This birthday — and it is a big one — is expected to involve minimal celebration. As Russian President Vladimir Putin turns 70, the question on many minds is not so much "how strong is his body?" but "how secure is his job?"
Charles Not Telling Harry About Queen Dying Before Public Was 'Cruel'
Prince Harry being left to find out Queen Elizabeth II had died from the TV news "speaks to King Charles' character," an author has told Newsweek. The queen's death certificate was released on September 29 and confirmed that she had died at 3.10 p.m. on September 8 at Balmoral Castle.
Swiss pursue home-grown energy panacea - reluctantly
BERN/GRANDE DIXENCE, Switzerland, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Having dodged most of the fuel-driven surge in inflation plaguing its neighbours, Switzerland is moving ahead with plans to boost its energy security and lock in tame power prices - but only reluctantly.
Legal action by Doreen Lawrence and Prince Harry could mire Daily Mail for years
The timing could not be worse for Paul Dacre. The former editor of the Daily Mail has to deal with lawsuits alleging serious wrongdoing during his time in charge of the newspaper – just days before he is expected to fulfil his dream and be made a Tory member of the House of Lords.
BBC
Shell boss says taxing energy firms to help the poor is 'inevitable'
Taxes on firms within the oil and gas industry are "inevitable" to help the poorest people, the outgoing boss of Shell has said. Ben van Beurden said that energy markets cannot behave in a way that "damage a significant part of society". Households in the UK have been under pressure...
Fury over minks forces Danish prime minister to call early election
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has called a general election for Tuesday Nov. 1, seven months ahead of the end of her term in office.
BBC
Liverpool beats Glasgow to be Eurovision Song Contest host city
We're wrapping up our live coverage for the evening, here's a round-up of what's been happening:. Liverpool has beaten Glasgow in the running to be the Eurovision Song Contest host city. The event will take place on 13 May. PM Liz Truss said Liverpool will put on an "unforgettable show"
AOL Corp
No new intelligence behind Biden Armageddon comment -White House
(Reuters) -The United States has no new intelligence on Russia's nuclear threats, the White House said Friday, after President Joe Biden referenced a nuclear "Armageddon" on Thursday. The U.S. also does not have indications that Russia is preparing to imminently use nuclear weapons, and sees no reason to change its...
BBC
Prince William warns of organised crime threat to wildlife
Prince William has given a strong warning that multi-national organised crime networks are threatening to destroy endangered wildlife species. In his first major speech as Prince of Wales, he spoke of the urgent need to tackle the poaching, smuggling and sale of rhino horn and ivory from elephants. "There are...
NME
Tori Amos announces 2023 UK and European tour
Tori Amos has announced a new UK and European tour in 2023. Following dates supporting her 2021 album ‘Ocean To Ocean’ earlier this year, the singer has announced a whole new run of dates for next year including six in the UK. The tour will kick off at...
Explainer: Fears over festering Armenia-Azerbaijan territorial dispute
The disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region pits the two former Soviet republics as alliances with Russia and the West shift.
AOL Corp
The Iranian diaspora rises up
Mahsa Amini died Sept. 16 in Iran after an encounter with the country's so-called morality police. Since her death, Iranians have taken to the streets in protest of the country's modesty laws. But what began as a call for women's rights in Iran has since ballooned into something so much bigger.
