Italian company manufactures world-renowned 3D-printed bicycle

Pinarello's 3D-Printed bike

Globally known Italian bicycle manufacturer Pinarello has unveiled a new 3D printed bicycle, "Bolide F HR 3D."

Produced as the fastest one in its field, Italian track and road cyclist Filippo Ganna is preparing to use the bike for his upcoming attempt at the UCI Hour Record.

Pinarello says this enabled it “to introduce new shapes and features that are impossible to replicate” using existing carbon fiber construction techniques.

The Bolide F HR 3D was created expressly for Ganna's attempt at the UCI Hour Record, which tests cyclists' endurance by measuring how far they can go on a velodrome track in one hour, as New Scientist reported.

Pinarello created a bicycle for this project using a custom frame with a millimeter-accurate size that was created using Scalmalloy, an aerospace alloy developed for use with 3D printers.

Pinarello worked with Filippo Ganna on the development of the bicycle. Pinarello

Rubbing elbows with Ganna

Pinarello and Ganna collaborated extensively to design the bike , which was built to fit his physique and speed him around the course. It also took inspiration from the tubercles on the front of humpback whales' flippers, which enable them to make precise motions in the water. It strategically applied ridges to the frame to lessen drag.

Bicycle makers have previously dabbled in 3D printing, some to build avant-garde designs to show what is possible and others constructed for improved strength. By conducting "extreme research" and designing the Bolide F HR 3D from the ground up for speed, Pinarello hopes to take this kind of bicycle production in a new direction.

“I have been training on the new bike, and it’s super-fast – I like it,” Ganna said last month, stated by UCI .

“It’s another step on from even the high level we’re already at with our equipment. The team puts so much time and effort into these projects; they’ve done their part now it’s my turn. I’m going to feel good stepping into that velodrome with that bike. Mentally that’ll already give me some extra meters.”

Now, all we need to do is wait for Ganna's record with the newly 3D-printed bicycle.

About Pinarello

It was established in 1953 and primarily sold handcrafted bicycles for cyclo-cross, road, track, and E-bikes (NYTRO). The business also manufactures bikes under the Opera brand name and owns the MOST component brand.

All of Pinarello's frames were made of steel at first. For most of the 1980s, Pinarello used Columbus tubing, but starting in 1989, the lesser models switched to Oria tubing.

For the US-based Levis Cycling team led by Michael Fatka and featuring riders Andrew Hampsten, Steve Tilford, Roy Knickmann, and Thurlow Rogers in the middle of the 1980s, Tange Prestige was the first non-Italian tube.

The 1993 Banesto Line only used Oria Cromovan, Oria ML34, and Oria ML25 tubing. Pinarello developed frames out of standard steel tubing with lugs, oversize tubing, aluminum with TIG welded joints, magnesium, and frames made of carbon fiber and other materials from the 1990s until 2004.

In 2005, Pinarello produced its first all-CFRP frame, the F4:13. All Pinarellos structures made of carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) are produced by the Taiwanese bicycle manufacturer Carbotec Industrial.

