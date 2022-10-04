ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Italian company manufactures world-renowned 3D-printed bicycle

By Nergis Firtina
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1CWH_0iLAuwfc00
Pinarello's 3D-Printed bike

Globally known Italian bicycle manufacturer Pinarello has unveiled a new 3D printed bicycle, "Bolide F HR 3D."

Produced as the fastest one in its field, Italian track and road cyclist Filippo Ganna is preparing to use the bike for his upcoming attempt at the UCI Hour Record.

Pinarello says this enabled it “to introduce new shapes and features that are impossible to replicate” using existing carbon fiber construction techniques.

The Bolide F HR 3D was created expressly for Ganna's attempt at the UCI Hour Record, which tests cyclists' endurance by measuring how far they can go on a velodrome track in one hour, as New Scientist reported.

Pinarello created a bicycle for this project using a custom frame with a millimeter-accurate size that was created using Scalmalloy, an aerospace alloy developed for use with 3D printers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOf2q_0iLAuwfc00
Pinarello worked with Filippo Ganna on the development of the bicycle.

Pinarello

Rubbing elbows with Ganna

Pinarello and Ganna collaborated extensively to design the bike , which was built to fit his physique and speed him around the course. It also took inspiration from the tubercles on the front of humpback whales' flippers, which enable them to make precise motions in the water. It strategically applied ridges to the frame to lessen drag.

Bicycle makers have previously dabbled in 3D printing, some to build avant-garde designs to show what is possible and others constructed for improved strength. By conducting "extreme research" and designing the Bolide F HR 3D from the ground up for speed, Pinarello hopes to take this kind of bicycle production in a new direction.

“I have been training on the new bike, and it’s super-fast – I like it,” Ganna said last month, stated by UCI .

“It’s another step on from even the high level we’re already at with our equipment. The team puts so much time and effort into these projects; they’ve done their part now it’s my turn. I’m going to feel good stepping into that velodrome with that bike. Mentally that’ll already give me some extra meters.”

Now, all we need to do is wait for Ganna's record with the newly 3D-printed bicycle.

About Pinarello

It was established in 1953 and primarily sold handcrafted bicycles for cyclo-cross, road, track, and E-bikes (NYTRO). The business also manufactures bikes under the Opera brand name and owns the MOST component brand.

All of Pinarello's frames were made of steel at first. For most of the 1980s, Pinarello used Columbus tubing, but starting in 1989, the lesser models switched to Oria tubing.

For the US-based Levis Cycling team led by Michael Fatka and featuring riders Andrew Hampsten, Steve Tilford, Roy Knickmann, and Thurlow Rogers in the middle of the 1980s, Tange Prestige was the first non-Italian tube.

The 1993 Banesto Line only used Oria Cromovan, Oria ML34, and Oria ML25 tubing. Pinarello developed frames out of standard steel tubing with lugs, oversize tubing, aluminum with TIG welded joints, magnesium, and frames made of carbon fiber and other materials from the 1990s until 2004.

In 2005, Pinarello produced its first all-CFRP frame, the F4:13. All Pinarellos structures made of carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRP) are produced by the Taiwanese bicycle manufacturer Carbotec Industrial.

Engineer your mind.

Get the top tech stories delivered to your inbox.

Comments / 0

Related
Interesting Engineering

Tesla now can produce cars with just a few massive parts with MIT's innovative 3D-printed metal

Newly 3D printed metal could be used by Tesla to produce all-electric vehicles with just a few massive parts, thanks to two MIT students. Announced very recently, the new sort of steel was created by MIT undergraduates and their graduate student mentor in Germany, not for the construction of the cars but for the die-casting molds that stamp them out in just a few distinct pieces.
ENGINEERING
Interesting Engineering

Scientists produce 3D printed microscopic "life-like" creatures from smart polymer

Scientists at Heidelberg University could open up new opportunities in fields such as micro-robotics or biomedicine by using additive manufacturing. Published in the Advanced Functional Materials on February 6, the printed microstructures are made from cutting-edge substances known as smart polymers, whose size and mechanical characteristics can be precisely and on-demand adjusted.
SCIENCE
ELLE DECOR

This 440-Year-Old Italian Textile Company Is Revolutionizing the Fiber Industry

For a company or organization to survive for centuries, it needs to maintain a vision over time—and that’s exactly what material sciences firm Piana Technology has managed to do. Founded in the 1500s as an Italian textile mill, the family business has evolved to focus on developing a wide array of eco-friendly materials using their signature Vertical Technology.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Filippo Ganna
Phys.org

Researchers develop thermoformable ceramics, 'a new frontier in materials'

It was one of those happy accidents of science. Northeastern professor Randall Erb and Ph.D. student Jason Bice were working on a product for a university client—and wound up with an entirely new class of material. Their discovery of an all-ceramic that can be compression-molded into complex parts—an industry...
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

A new study shows why some ‘SuperAgers’ have amazing memories well past their 80s

SuperAgers have super-neurons to thank for their incredible memories as they age, according to a recent study. Although these 'SuperAgers', a term created by Northwestern Mesulam Center for Cognitive Neurology and Alzheimer’s Disease describing people aged 80 years and older, do often practice healthy habits to keep their memories sharp, a new study reveals that nerves in their brains could be responsible. These bigger neurons allow them to age at a rate much slower than the average octogenarian.
Interesting Engineering

What causes Alzheimer's? Groundbreaking study reveals it may be something unexpected

An investigation by Science Magazine reveals that one of the most influential research works on Alzheimer’s disease — the amyloid hypothesis, could be wrong. The research paper in question here was originally published in 2006, and it has been cited in over 2000 articles to this date. The study proposed that the formation of amyloid plaques in the human brain is the main cause of senile dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike#3d Printers#Manufactures#3d Printing#Italian#New Scientist
Interesting Engineering

Here's how a 'monstrous tsunami' killed dinosaurs and changed the world order forever

About 66 million years ago, a miles-wide asteroid hit our planet and led to the Chicxulub impact tsunami that decimated 75 percent of life on Earth. The series of tragedies that resulted from the tsunami are collectively referred to as the Cretaceous- Paleogene (K-Pg) mass extinction event — the day when dinosaurs died for good. For the first time, a team of researchers has created a model that simulates the global propagation of the Chicxulub impact tsunami.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Taiwan transforms underground metro station into an organic vertical farm

In an effort to provide passengers with amenities beyond transportation, Taiwan has chosen an unusual location for vertical farming, an underground metro station. Nanjing Fuxing station in Taipei cultivates vegetables in a technologically advanced setting that assures precisely controlled humidity, temperatures, and other elements promoted as a method of cultivating unpolluted and healthy plants, Taiwan News reported on Wednesday.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Interesting Engineering

Watch predatory mosquitos capture their prey using their extendible necks and tails

Researchers for the time showed how mosquito larvae feed on other insects in aquatic habitats using micro cinematography. The process occurs in a fraction of a second and has been unobserved until now. Videos released with a paper published in the Annals of the Entomological Society of America reveal anatomical processes of the larval strikes of three different species of predatory mosquitoes.
ANIMALS
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
120K+
Followers
12K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy