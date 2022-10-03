Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Honolulu, Maui counties bumped back up into 'medium' COVID-19 threat level, CDC reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu and Maui counties both bumped up to the medium COVID-19 community threat level. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released its weekly update on Thursday. Both counties were in the green or low level last week. 8 new COVID-related deaths, 1,273 new...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Review Of Hawaiian Airlines Economy + ExtraComfort on Wide-Body
Beat of Hawaii is continuing to bring you more Hawaii flight reviews from our unique Hawaii-based perspective. Today we’re reviewing Hawaiian Airlines’ economy and ExtraComfort offerings. This was our outbound flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles. On the return flight, we authored a Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review, which has already proven to be one of our most popular articles and has already been seen more than 100k times with many interesting comments.
Hawaii reports 1,273 COVID cases, 8 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,273 coronavirus cases and eight new deaths in the last week. There are 910 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 109 on the Big Island, 90 on Kauai, 121 on Maui, three on Lanai, four on Molokai and 36 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state total […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Veterans Affairs Secretary vows to fix system that causes some vets, providers anxiety
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is in Honolulu to give local stakeholders a status update on the agency’s efforts and find out how to improve services for the more than 100,000 vets in Hawaii. “We’re looking at ways to extend the use of telemedicine...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Morning Beat: Why tour groups are banned at stopping at some Oahu beaches
In this Business Report, Howard Dicus has a look at home prices on Hawaii Island. After analyzing more than a decade's worth of Halloween candy sales in Hawaii, the top spot went to Hershey's Mini Bars. Do you agree?. Cheap Eats: Natsuboshi Ramen. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Guy Hagi...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tentative deal reached in dispute over $34M contract to market, manage Hawaii tourism
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tentative deal has been reached in the dispute over the $34 million contract to market and manage tourism for the islands, Hawaii News Now has learned. Under what’s called a tentative and conceptual plan, the Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau — which has managed the visitor...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, head of drug task force pushes for Narcan in all Hawaii classrooms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With fentanyl overdoses on the rise, the head of Hawaii’s federal drug task force is pushing for Narcan to be placed in every classroom in the state. The drug comes in the form of a nasal spray and is used to reverse an opioid overdose. Currently,...
Best noodle shops on Oahu for National Noodle Day
Thursday, Oct. 6 is observed as National Noodle Day. So make sure you stop by your favorite noodle shop and grab your favorite dish!
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
This Hotel in Hawaii Distributed Monthly Ham or Turkey Dinners to Staff During the Pandemic
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. Website: https://www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/hawaii/grand-hyatt-kauai-resort-and-spa/kauai. Go: Get away to the soothing white sands of Poipu on Kauai’s sunny south shore at Grand Hyatt Kauai Resort & Spa. This luxury oasis with lush gardens and acres of pools offers ocean view dining, rooms with private lanais, championship golf and Anara Spa.
Hawaii deal: Airline offers $99 flights to mainland
The deal is part of its largest winter sale of the year. Get your tickets by 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a rare diagnosis, this former Hawaii chef is hoping for a miracle ― and a match
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kara Lee was born and raised in Hawaii. She was a chef for 18 years and owned the popular downtown eatery Burgers and Things. When she married her husband, Curtis, they moved to Portland. “He’s an artist and he’s so lovable and wonderful,” she said....
DOE hosts first school safety conference amid concerns of threats
Educators are learning about how to respond during a crisis from national experts taking a page right out of real situations.
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
Josh Green, Duke Aiona share post-debate message to voters
Voters will receive their ballots in the mail by Oct. 21.
Where HI ranks among states that have the worst roads
Whether your ride to work this morning was a smooth one could depend on which state you call home.
Race to the Governor’s office debate recap
After two years of pandemic restrictions, tonight's debate gave former Lieutenant Governor Duke Aiona and current Lieutenant Governor Josh Green a chance to let voters know how they would lead Hawai'i as Governor.
Hawaii middle-class seeking help from food shelters
Inflation is hitting the pockets of middle-class families making it hard to keep food on the table.
hawaiibusiness.com
Hawai‘i REALTORS Names Jack Legal REALTOR of the Year
Hawai‘i REALTORS®, a leading statewide professional trade organization for the real estate industry, has named Jack Legal the 2022 Hawai‘i REALTOR® of the Year. The award was announced at the Hawai‘i REALTORS® convention at the Sheraton Waikiki in September. Each year since 1967 the...
Mauna Loa stirring, alert level remains advisory
Mauna Loa is not currently erupting and the alert level has not been raised, but a recent uptick in seismic activity led authorities to close part of the mountain.
