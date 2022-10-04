Read full article on original website
Texas trooper under investigation after Uvalde shooting fired from district
The former trooper was recognized by parents.
KSAT 12
WATCH: Bexar County DA drops charges against teen shot by former SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – The charges filed against a teenager who was shot by a now former-SAPD officer have been dismissed, according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. After reviewing video footage from the shooting and hearing concerns about the case, Gonzales said the teen’s charges have been dismissed, pending further investigation.
Uvalde schools fire ex-Texas trooper who was at shooting
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New outrage ripped through Uvalde on Thursday over revelations that a school police officer hired after the Robb Elementary massacre was not only on campus during the May attack as a Texas state trooper but under investigation over her actions while a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers.
KHOU
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
Teens will be held at least 10 days in deadly drive-by attack
SAN ANTONIO — For the next 10 days at least, two teens will remain in the juvenile detention center after being arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting attack that left an innocent woman dead and another victim with a gunshot wound. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
One man is dead and neighbors are demanding a better police response
SAN ANTONIO — When two blasts of rapid fire gunshots filled the air in east San Antonio around 1am, a nearby San Antonio Police Officer heard the shots and called for backup. It happened near East Houston and Polaris streets, about 200 yards from where another man was shot...
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested for pistol-whipping man multiple times during robbery on Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect has been arrested for robbing and pistol-whipping a man on the Northwest Side last month, according to San Antonio police. Joe Angel Castillo, 22, was booked on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
KSAT 12
From despair to survival, graduates of Bexar County Felony Drug Court celebrate sobriety
SAN ANTONIO – Proudly wearing their caps and gowns, 27 men and women marched in as their families and friends clapped and took photos capturing the moment many thought would never come. “I suffered with addiction since I was very young. I was a teenager when I got on...
News Channel 25
Texas DPS: Prisoner escapes from county jail Tuesday, whereabouts unknown
MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — A prisoner being held in the Mitchell County Jail escaped early Tuesday, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety-Northwest Texas region reported that 44-year-old Pedro Martinez escaped from the Mitchell County Jail around 5 a.m. Authorities did not indicate the manner in which Martinez escaped from the facility.
KTSA
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office will not file criminal charges for 2021 freeze outages
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — No criminal charges will be filed in relation to the February 2021 winter power outages that led to 22 deaths in greater San Antonio. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office began a probe after the outages to determine whether the outages were responsible for the 22 deaths.
devinenews.com
PURSUIT. BAILOUT. REPEAT.3 through Devine, 4 through Lytle, one ends in another crash
The number of pursuits, bailouts, and crashes continue to mount in Medina County, and especially our small communities that are in close proximity to major thoroughfares. According to authorities, eleven people bailed out on Bright St. right beside the Community Center in downtown Devine this past Friday, September 30th. This...
KSAT 12
Man sleeping under I-10 hit, killed by car after driver lost control, brakes malfunctioned, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle that malfunctioned when the driver lost control under Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side. San Antonio police said the crash happened just after 6 a.m. Friday as the driver of the vehicle headed to work and took the turnaround under I-10 at Wurzbach Road.
BCSO temporarily taking over Grey Forest patrol following resignation of police chief, deputy chief of police
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is helping the City of Grey Forest patrol following the resignation of both their police chief and deputy chief of police, according to Mayor Mandi Waldrop. Two sergeants with Grey Forest also resigned. Now, the city has requested law enforcement presence...
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man is found fatally shot on East Side street
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the intersection of East Houston Street and North Polaris Street, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.
KSAT 12
2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after stabbing another man for loudly revving car engine at Walmart, Kerrville PD says
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man got into an argument with another man in a Walmart parking lot and attacked him with a knife for loudly revving his car’s engine, according to Kerrville police. Not long after the incident, the armed man was arrested and charged with aggravated...
KSAT 12
Missing teen from Louisiana found under bench at Aransas Pass park; suspect arrested, police say
Police in Aransas Pass arrested a man in connection with a 14-year-old girl’s kidnapping in Louisiana. Aransas Pass police said the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office contacted them on Tuesday because they believed the girl and the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Joseph Phillips, were in the area. They allegedly...
KSAT 12
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
