San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

WATCH: Bexar County DA drops charges against teen shot by former SAPD officer

SAN ANTONIO – The charges filed against a teenager who was shot by a now former-SAPD officer have been dismissed, according to Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales. After reviewing video footage from the shooting and hearing concerns about the case, Gonzales said the teen’s charges have been dismissed, pending further investigation.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
Texas Government
Bexar County, TX
Bexar County, TX
San Antonio, TX
Javier Salazar
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio firefighter resigns amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at City facility

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio firefighter has resigned amid allegations of inappropriate treatment of female migrants at a City facility. A tip came into KENS 5 that firefighter Eric Aunkst resigned after behaving inappropriately with female migrants at the City's migrant resource center on San Pedro. We reached out to the City of San Antonio, and they responded with a statement on the firefighter and their investigation into his conduct.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
News Channel 25

Texas DPS: Prisoner escapes from county jail Tuesday, whereabouts unknown

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — A prisoner being held in the Mitchell County Jail escaped early Tuesday, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety-Northwest Texas region reported that 44-year-old Pedro Martinez escaped from the Mitchell County Jail around 5 a.m. Authorities did not indicate the manner in which Martinez escaped from the facility.
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX
#Lawsuits#Winter Storm#Bcso#Cps Energy
KSAT 12

SAPD investigating after man is found fatally shot on East Side street

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the intersection of East Houston Street and North Polaris Street, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

