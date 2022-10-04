Read full article on original website
theindustry.fashion
New Cotton Project celebrates launch of first large-scale circular ecosystem items
The EU-funded New Cotton Project has marked an important milestone with the launch of an installation charting the processes and progress of the project at the Fashion for Good Museum in Amsterdam. The installation celebrates the recent launch of the consortium’s garments produced by Adidas and H&M Group, which are...
theindustry.fashion
Grosvenor launches UK social impact strategy
Grosvenor Property UK has announced the launch of its social impact strategy, expanding its sustainability ambitions and aiming to improve wellbeing in places it manages. Grounded in extensive research into societal as well as local needs in the communities Grosvenor plays a part in, People Positive advances how the business focusses and maximises its positive impact through its core activities.
theindustry.fashion
Valentino stores reduce energy consumption with 'lights off' initiative
Aware that sustainability is the cornerstone of a better future for the planet, Valentino has announced a new global initiative as it transitions towards a green future. Starting today, lights in Valentino boutiques across the globe will be turned off every day starting at 10pm. The company predicts it will help decrease energy consumption by over 800 kWh every day, equal to the hourly consumption of over 13,000 traditional light bulbs.
