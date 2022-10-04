Aware that sustainability is the cornerstone of a better future for the planet, Valentino has announced a new global initiative as it transitions towards a green future. Starting today, lights in Valentino boutiques across the globe will be turned off every day starting at 10pm. The company predicts it will help decrease energy consumption by over 800 kWh every day, equal to the hourly consumption of over 13,000 traditional light bulbs.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO