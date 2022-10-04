Read full article on original website
Grosvenor launches UK social impact strategy
Grosvenor Property UK has announced the launch of its social impact strategy, expanding its sustainability ambitions and aiming to improve wellbeing in places it manages. Grounded in extensive research into societal as well as local needs in the communities Grosvenor plays a part in, People Positive advances how the business focusses and maximises its positive impact through its core activities.
