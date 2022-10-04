ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
shoredailynews.com

Virginia Department of Health rescinds shellfish harvesting closure order

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced today that an earlier emergency shellfish harvesting closure order impacting the Virginia portion of the Chesapeake Bay and the bayside of the Eastern Shore is rescinded effective October 4 at midnight. The emergency closure by VDH was intended to protect consumers from potential...
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

IT problems lead to backlog of voter registration applications

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia officials say intermittent computer network problems led to a recently discovered backlog of voter registration applications. Virginia Commissioner of the Department of Elections Susan Beals says no voter registration data has been lost. But the issue has increased the workload for local registrars who process the applications. The department offers an online portal where voters can check their registration status.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy