Read full article on original website
Related
shoredailynews.com
Virginia Department of Health rescinds shellfish harvesting closure order
The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) announced today that an earlier emergency shellfish harvesting closure order impacting the Virginia portion of the Chesapeake Bay and the bayside of the Eastern Shore is rescinded effective October 4 at midnight. The emergency closure by VDH was intended to protect consumers from potential...
shoredailynews.com
IT problems lead to backlog of voter registration applications
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia officials say intermittent computer network problems led to a recently discovered backlog of voter registration applications. Virginia Commissioner of the Department of Elections Susan Beals says no voter registration data has been lost. But the issue has increased the workload for local registrars who process the applications. The department offers an online portal where voters can check their registration status.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia State Police investigating serious crash in northern Accomack County
Currently the Virginia State police is conducting a crash investigation that involves serious bodily injuries. The crash occurred at approximately 9:09 AM on Route 175 in the vicinity of Coardtown Road. Med flight has been called and VDOT is onscene rerouting traffic at this time. Once more information becomes available...
Comments / 0