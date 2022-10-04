Home sales in the city of Santa Fe decreased by 29% in the third quarter of this year compared with 2021, and by 22% in Santa Fe County, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors reported yesterday. During the same time period, city median home prices increased by 21% to $575,000 and by 8% to $775,000 in the county. While the year-to-year comparison shows an increase, both city and county median home prices dropped slightly compared to the most recent quarter. “The Santa Fe housing market, along with much of the country, experienced a rebalancing shift with slowing home and land sales facing growing market pressure on prices,” Andrea Dobyns, 2022 President of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, said in a statement. “As the Federal Reserve increases mortgage rates to address inflation, the housing market is responding.” Year-to-year price increases were highest—more than 25%—in the Southeast sector: between the east side and west of Old Santa Fe Trail, including Quail Run, where the third quarter median house cost was $1.37 million. That area also had the highest decrease in home sales, which dropped by 37% year-to-year. The lowest-priced houses were in the city’s Midtown and Southside sectors, where the median house cost rose by 11.3% year-to-year, from $405,000 to $451,000, and sales dropped by close to 32%. SAR’s quarterly indicators says “some relief may be on the horizon” for active buyers, as “falling home sales have helped inventory to improve, while the rise in interest rates is putting downward pressure on home prices.”

