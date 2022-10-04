Read full article on original website
‘Big Cats of New Mexico’ is Oct. 13 presentation at Farm and Ranch Museum
Mountain lion research in New Mexico is the subject of the next Culture Series at the New Mexico Farm and Ranch Heritage Museum, 4100 Dripping Springs Road, the museum said in a news release. The “Big Cats of New Mexico” presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, is organized and...
More than 47 million birds lost to avian influenza
Bird flu was discovered in a backyard flock in the Albuquerque area, making New Mexico the 42nd state where the viral disease has been confirmed this year, said the Agriculture Department on Thursday. More than 47 million birds in domestic flocks, mostly chickens and turkeys, have died or were culled in efforts to stop the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza since early February.
NASA captures ancient lava flow in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New photos from the International Space Station taken back in June highlight an ancient lava flow stretching across the desert in New Mexico. According to NASA, on June 30, a member of the Expedition 67 crew took photos of the Carrizozo Malpais, a large basaltic lava flow on the west side of […]
2 of the Spookiest US Roads Are Found In Texas & New Mexico
We all love a good scare, especially around Halloween time. You can certainly get a good scare on the road (just drive around El Paso and you'll see what I mean). But maybe you're the kind that loves taking road trips to experience the spookiest of spookiest spots. Well according to the Travel & Leisure website, 2 of the spookiest roads you can drive in the United States are found in Texas & New Mexico, 1 in each state.
One of the most haunted RV campgrounds is in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Did you know that one of the most haunted RV campgrounds is here in New Mexico? The Holy Ghost Campground northeast of Santa Fe made the list of ghostly getaways in the National Travel Blog. There are two legends about how this place became haunted. One of them is that a priest […]
Scattered showers continue around New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large, slow moving low pressure system continues to dominate the weather across the Desert Southwest, bringing much more active conditions than normal through this first week in October. Daily showers and storms are expected through the weekend. A bit of drier air is working across the northern part of the state, decreasing […]
Extremely rare moose sighting takes place in New Mexico, moose likely from Colorado
Video footage circulating online captures a moose spotted in Questa, New Mexico, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish noting that only five confirmed sightings have taken place in the state over the last 10 years. The most likely scenario is that this moose wandered across the border into New Mexico from Colorado, as this species continues to increase its range around the state and beyond. Moose were...
New Mexico COVID-19 cases begin to plateau
A summer surge in COVID-19 led to around 84,000 reported new cases in the last four months, but our state's Department of Health says cases are beginning to level off. Our state is entering a new phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. David Scrase said, "Hospitalizations and deaths are clearly...
New Mexico National Parks see partial closures during busiest time of year
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – When Balloon Fiesta gets washed out, thousands of visitors flock to other attractions across the state, like New Mexico’s National Parks. “It’s a busy time for us, October. The first two weeks in October and of course Spring Break which is oh gosh, March through April,” Joanie Budzileni, the Public Information Officer […]
New Mexico doesn’t need higher taxes…on alcohol or anything else
Despite having no less than $2.5 billion in surplus revenue next year when the Legislature convenes, New Mexico Democrats are making noise about raising taxes on alcohol. Currently, New Mexico’s alcohol taxes are right in the middle when it comes to US states. So, why would legislators want to raise taxes? A report from New Mexico Indepth released earlier this year included all manner of harrowing statistics including those below.
New Mexico family hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A New Mexico family who relocated to Florida is now dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. "I was in survival mode," said New Mexico native, Monica Thomas. "I don't think I've been able to wrap my head around what's been going on until yesterday. I was in flight or fight, you know? 'Make sure my family is ok' mode. The hurricane was going 8 miles per hour. It sounded like a train. We were scared. I don't know how to necessarily describe it without somebody going through it. It's been something else."
A New Mexico Farmer's Most Important Crop Might Be the Next Generation
Lorenzo Candelaria’s connection to the land helps him weather climate challenges, while he encourages young people to ‘put their hands in dirt’. The reverence that seventh-generation farmer Lorenzo Candelaria holds for his family's historic land was instilled — literally — at birth. Born two months premature at his grandmother's isolated New Mexico ranch, Candelaria was placed in a traditional outdoor horno oven made with adobe bricks that were heated to keep him warm.
New Mexico offering $10K grants to communities to install baby boxes
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state is putting up funding for communities across the state to install baby boxes. The boxes are meant to give parents a safe place to surrender an unwanted baby anonymously, no questions asked. Some New Mexico communities have already installed or approved baby boxes including Española and Hobbs where a teen mother […]
Hunters criticize New Mexico’s elk tag draw system
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Game and Fish Department is drawing criticism from local hunters over the way they hand out elk tags. They think New Mexicans should get preference over out-of-state hunters, but there are New Mexicans who benefit from the current system. Guston Woods, owns Pasamonte Hunts, a business that has been in his […]
Saying Goodbye To The Hilltop House
Robert Waterman stands before the Hilltop House Hotel. Date unknown. Los Alamos Historical Society Photo. The Hilltop House during the winter of 1983-84. Photo from Waterman Collection of Los Alamos Historical Society Archives. BY WENDY HOFFMAN. Fixing food for firefighters. Housing a film crew. Hosting wedding receptions. Providing a productive...
Spanish dialect unique to portions of Colorado and New Mexico is fading away
SAN LUIS, Colorado — When I hear my grandmother or anyone else from northern New Mexico or southern Colorado speak Spanish, it feels like a warm, familiar blanket from my childhood. Sadly, that blanket is quickly unraveling, and soon I’ll only have threads of it left. It’s a...
Santa Fe Housing Prices Remain High as Sales Fall
Home sales in the city of Santa Fe decreased by 29% in the third quarter of this year compared with 2021, and by 22% in Santa Fe County, the Santa Fe Association of Realtors reported yesterday. During the same time period, city median home prices increased by 21% to $575,000 and by 8% to $775,000 in the county. While the year-to-year comparison shows an increase, both city and county median home prices dropped slightly compared to the most recent quarter. “The Santa Fe housing market, along with much of the country, experienced a rebalancing shift with slowing home and land sales facing growing market pressure on prices,” Andrea Dobyns, 2022 President of the Santa Fe Association of Realtors, said in a statement. “As the Federal Reserve increases mortgage rates to address inflation, the housing market is responding.” Year-to-year price increases were highest—more than 25%—in the Southeast sector: between the east side and west of Old Santa Fe Trail, including Quail Run, where the third quarter median house cost was $1.37 million. That area also had the highest decrease in home sales, which dropped by 37% year-to-year. The lowest-priced houses were in the city’s Midtown and Southside sectors, where the median house cost rose by 11.3% year-to-year, from $405,000 to $451,000, and sales dropped by close to 32%. SAR’s quarterly indicators says “some relief may be on the horizon” for active buyers, as “falling home sales have helped inventory to improve, while the rise in interest rates is putting downward pressure on home prices.”
TUES: Experts alarmed by GOP secretary of state candidate’s conspiracy theorizing in NM, + More
Experts alarmed by GOP secretary of state candidate’s conspiracy theorizing in NM – By Andrew Beale, Source New Mexico. Audrey Trujillo, the Republican candidate for New Mexico Secretary of State, appeared on Steve Bannon’s podcast in June to explain why she’s convinced former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
FBI data: New Mexico ranked 1st in nation for kidnapping
*Editor’s note: This post has been updated to clarify how FBI data should be interpreted (see end of article). ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Every year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation compiles data from police agencies across the nation. Wednesday, October 5, they released the data from 2021, which shows New Mexico had the nation’s second highest […]
F1 Tornado Leaves Northern Arizona Community in Ruins
A Northern Arizona community was reportedly left in ruins when an F1 tornado came through the area on Monday (October 3rd). According to ABC15, the Junipine Estates Community, which is just north of Williams, Arizona, is still shaken up after the F1 tornado left up to 10 houses damaged. Some of the homes had their greenhouses and sheds uprooted while others had trees completely snapped in half and boats in the middle of their neighbors’ properties.
