Rochester, NY

Pedestrian left with life-threatening injuries after being struck in Rochester hit-and-run

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is facing life-threatening injuries after being struck by two vehicles in a hit-and-run near Lake Avenue Monday.

Authorities say officers were led to the 400 block of Lake Avenue around 8 p.m. for the report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle. Once at the scene, officers located a male in his 50s who attempted to cross Lake Avenue on foot before he was hit by two vehicles.

According to investigators, traffic traveling in the same direction had a green light. The vehicle that initially struck the victim fled the scene and has yet to be located.

The other involved driver remained on the scene and was cooperative, police say.

Anyone with information on the first vehicle is asked to dial 911.

