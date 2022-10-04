ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Cornwall PD awarded state grant to purchase heavy-duty rescue vehicle

CORNWALL – The Cornwall Town Police Department has received a $50,000 state grant for the purchase of a heavy-duty rescue vehicle. The funds were secured by State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt (R, New Windsor). “Now more than ever we must be funding our police departments and fully supporting the men...
CORNWALL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County to purchase mobile DMV unit

GOSHEN – Orange County is going to purchase a mobile motor vehicle office to bring services to residents who cannot get to the three county clerk’s offices – in Goshen, Middletown and Newburgh. The county legislature, Thursday, approved spending $220,000 in ARPA funds for the vehicle. Majority...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86

MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official

MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Majority of town board moves Continental Commons project forward

FISHKILL – The town board has voted to approve the water and sewer applications for the proposed Continental Commons development. The board was ordered to approve the applications by Dutchess County Supreme Court Judge Christi Acker. The extensions of the Blodgett Water District and Blodgett Sewer District to the...
FISHKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Regional home sales down in third quarter

MID-HUDSON – Sales of single-family homes dipped in the third quarter of the year in the counties of Rockland, Putnam, Orange and Westchester with only Sullivan County showing modest growth, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. Sales were up 0.7 percent in Sullivan County while they dropped...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Draft investigation work plan for Westchester County Airport under review

WHITE PLAINS -The State Department of Environmental Conservation is currently reviewing the draft work plan under the Brownfield Cleanup Program at Westchester County Airport. The agency is accepting written comments about the plan from October 5 through November 4. Earlier studies have detected metals, semi-volatile organic compounds from previous petroleum...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals

A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Washington provides grant for Kingston gun violence reduction program

KINGSTON – A federal grant of $430,000 has been awarded to Samadhi’s Recovery Outreach Center in Kingston for their gun violence reduction program. The Kingston program works with local and state law enforcement to educate, reduce and eradicate retaliatory gun violence. The Cure Violence model teachers that individuals...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Donation creates large wildlife preserve in Dutchess County

DUTCHESS COUNTY – The Dutchess Land Conservancy (DLC) has created the Jesse and Gayle Bontecou Wildlife Conservation Preserve after 1,258 acres of land owned by the Bontecou family was donated to the DLC. The donation consists of more than 1,000 acres of land in central Dutchess County. In a...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings

GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

