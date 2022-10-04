Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Cornwall PD awarded state grant to purchase heavy-duty rescue vehicle
CORNWALL – The Cornwall Town Police Department has received a $50,000 state grant for the purchase of a heavy-duty rescue vehicle. The funds were secured by State Assemblyman Colin Schmitt (R, New Windsor). “Now more than ever we must be funding our police departments and fully supporting the men...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange County to purchase mobile DMV unit
GOSHEN – Orange County is going to purchase a mobile motor vehicle office to bring services to residents who cannot get to the three county clerk’s offices – in Goshen, Middletown and Newburgh. The county legislature, Thursday, approved spending $220,000 in ARPA funds for the vehicle. Majority...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Planning moves forward to upgrade NY-17 to I-86
MID-HUDSON – Work has begun on a draft environmental impact statement for the upgrade of New York-17, the highway that will eventually become Interstate 86. The launch of the environmental review follows inclusion of up to $1 billion in the state capital plan to accelerate the conversion of the highway.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New form of fentanyl worries Sullivan County official
MONTICELLO – Purveyors of fentanyl are now peddling their poison to the younger demographics with the way they are packaging the lethal drug. That has Sullivan County Health and Human Services Deputy Commissioner Wendy Brown, head of the county’s opioid task force, worried. “They are packaging the fentanyl...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Majority of town board moves Continental Commons project forward
FISHKILL – The town board has voted to approve the water and sewer applications for the proposed Continental Commons development. The board was ordered to approve the applications by Dutchess County Supreme Court Judge Christi Acker. The extensions of the Blodgett Water District and Blodgett Sewer District to the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Regional home sales down in third quarter
MID-HUDSON – Sales of single-family homes dipped in the third quarter of the year in the counties of Rockland, Putnam, Orange and Westchester with only Sullivan County showing modest growth, according to the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors. Sales were up 0.7 percent in Sullivan County while they dropped...
AG’s Office reaches settlement with Orange County ambulance company over illegal billing of patients
As part of the agreement, New Windsor-based Mobile Life Support Services will pay full restitution plus interest to all patients who paid for the illegal charges since June 2016.
Famous Convenience Store Bringing 3rd Location To Middletown, New York?
One of the biggest names in Hudson Valley convenience stores has announced that they are expanding in Orange County. Back around February of 2021, the folks at Stewart's Shop filed paperwork with the Town of Wallkill planning board to see if it would be possible for the convenience store chain to build a new store in the area.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Draft investigation work plan for Westchester County Airport under review
WHITE PLAINS -The State Department of Environmental Conservation is currently reviewing the draft work plan under the Brownfield Cleanup Program at Westchester County Airport. The agency is accepting written comments about the plan from October 5 through November 4. Earlier studies have detected metals, semi-volatile organic compounds from previous petroleum...
Mobile Life ambulance company agrees to pay back patients over illegal billing, AG says
Mobile Life illegally billed patients, the attorney general said. The ambulance company, based in Orange County, provides services throughout the Hudson Valley. Mobile Life has agreed to pay back patients. State Attorney General Letitia James' office announced Thursday that it had settled a case of alleged illegal billing with Mobile...
Help Wanted: Ulster County looks to hire 911 dispatchers
Ulster County is looking to hire 911 dispatchers.
Hudson Valley Dentist Admits He Gave Kids Unnecessary Root Canals
A Hudson Valley pediatric dentist has admitted to subjecting children to painful dental procedures they didn't need, authorities claim it was a scheme to line their pockets. The dentist, as well as 13 dental practices in and around the Hudon Valley allegedly performed unnecessary pulpotomies on young patients. The procedure is similar to a root canal but is generally performed on baby teeth. In a statement, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger and Attorney General Letitia James called the dentist's actions "unconscionable" and "fraudulent."
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Washington provides grant for Kingston gun violence reduction program
KINGSTON – A federal grant of $430,000 has been awarded to Samadhi’s Recovery Outreach Center in Kingston for their gun violence reduction program. The Kingston program works with local and state law enforcement to educate, reduce and eradicate retaliatory gun violence. The Cure Violence model teachers that individuals...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Donation creates large wildlife preserve in Dutchess County
DUTCHESS COUNTY – The Dutchess Land Conservancy (DLC) has created the Jesse and Gayle Bontecou Wildlife Conservation Preserve after 1,258 acres of land owned by the Bontecou family was donated to the DLC. The donation consists of more than 1,000 acres of land in central Dutchess County. In a...
Grab a seat at one of these restaurants for a great view of the changing colors of fall
With the drop in temperature, you know fall is in full swing. Soon, the hills and mountains around the Hudson River will be full of trees showing the reds, golds and oranges synonymous with the season. If you're looking to enjoy autumnal views with a side of good food or...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Orange executive faults state for NFA shootings
GOSHEN – The blame for last Friday night’s shooting of three adults following a high school football game in Newburgh should be placed on the state with its continued criminal justice reform, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus says. While there was a large local response to the incident...
‘Monumental Investment’ New York Creating New Hudson Valley Highway
A long-awaited change is coming to the Hudson Valley. Officials say this change is vital to the "quality of life and well-being" of local residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced what her office called a "major milestone in the long-awaited conversion" of State Route 17 into Interstate 86 in Orange and Sullivan counties.
AirDrop threat at Goshen High School under investigation
District officials say a student in a first period gym class got an AirDrop threat Thursday saying someone was going to be “shooting up the school.“
