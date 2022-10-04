ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humane Society of Tampa Bay in 'crisis,' completely full

By Emily McCain
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay said it's so full it's in a "crisis," and to help clear the shelter, adoption fees are waived for some dogs through Friday.

The shelter is waiving fees for dogs that are over 30 pounds from Tuesday to Friday.

"If you are wanting to expand your family please consider adopting a dog! Help us clear our shelter so we can continue to accept animals in need!" the shelter said on Facebook.

Click here to see dogs currently up for adoption or for other ways you can help the shelter.

