'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen shuts down rumor that she's appearing in 'House of the Dragon:' 'I've never heard of such a thing'

By Ayomikun Adekaiyero
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h5OqF_0iLArurx00
Elizabeth Olsen and Milly Alcock as Rhaenyra Targaryen in "House of the Dragon." Chelsea Guglielmino / FilmMagic / HBO
  • Elizabeth Olsen responded to rumors that she is going to appear in "House of the Dragon" season two.
  • Fans speculated whether the Marvel star and Henry Cavill had been cast in the hit HBO series.
  • She told Entertainment Tonight that she hadn't heard the rumor until last week.

"WandaVision" Elizabeth Olsen has shut down a rumor that there are plans for her to appear in "House of the Dragon."

Olsen addressed speculation that she and Henry Cavill will appear in the second season of the hit HBO series during her appearance at Variety's Power of Women gala last week.

She told Entertainment Tonight that she would be happy to land a role in the show, but was surprised by the rumors.

"I don't know how things, like rumors like that, get started, and then people think they're legitimate," Olsen said. "Dream casting is fun, yeah, but I heard it was, like, announced though, which is weirder."

Olsen then said that she had not discussed appearing in the show. "I've never heard of such a thing," she said.

In the past, Olsen has auditioned for the original "Game of Thrones" series.

In 2019, she told Vulture that she had auditioned for the role of Daenerys Targaryen, who was played by Emilia Clarke, but the audition went so badly that she didn't get a callback.

"It was the most awkward audition I'd ever had," Olsen said. "They didn't know if they wanted a British accent or not. So, you did it in both. It was terrible. Any time someone says, 'Bad audition story,' that's one I remember."

During another interview on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Olsen added: "It was horrible. I just think this is uncomfortable for me, I'm sure it's awkward for her, like no one's gonna enjoy this experience."

This audition occurred at the beginning of Olsen's career but since then she has become a rising star after appearing in numerous Marvel projects.

Earlier this year, Olsen told the New York Times that she began to feel "frustrated" because she had to give up roles in order to appear in Marvel movies.

" It took me away from the physical ability to do certain jobs that I thought were more aligned with the things I enjoyed as an audience member and this is me being the most honest," the 33-year-old actor said. "I had this job security but I was losing these pieces that I felt were more part of my being. And the further I got away from that, the less I became considered for it."

